FirstCricket Staff March 12, 2022 10:45:48 IST
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur slammed centuries on Saturday as India posted a mammoth 317/8 batting first against West Indies in their third match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, at Hamilton.

After losing their previous game by 62 runs to New Zealand as a result of a poor batting performance, India needed a reaction from their batters against West Indies and they responded well.

The stars of the batting performance were Smriti Mandhana, who scored 123 off 119 and Harmanpreet Kaur, who amassed 109 off 107. Together they slammed 23 fours and four sixes.

They also put up a partnership of 184 runs for the fourth wicket — the highest for India in the Women's Cricket World Cup. It is also the first time India crossed the 300-run mark in the history of the tournament.

The social media was full of praises as the cricket fraternity saluted both the batters. Here are some of the best reactions:

