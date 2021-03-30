Women's Champions League: UEFA accept COVID-19 hit Lyon's request to postpone quarter-final tie against PSG
The defending champions on Monday asked European football's governing body to delay the game on Monday.
Paris: UEFA on Tuesday accepted COVID-19 hit Lyon's request to postpone their women's Champion League quarter-final second leg with Paris Saint-Germain scheduled for Wednesday.
The defending champions on Monday asked European football's governing body to delay the game on Monday.
"OL advises that PCR tests carried out this Monday morning, in the context of the second leg quarter-final against PSG, revealed four positive cases of COVID-19 within the women's professional squad," the club said in a statement.
"The four positive cases are in addition to two others revealed at the end of last week, after PCR tests carried out on the entire squad before the trip to Dijon" in the French championship, the club added.
UEFA's website on Tuesday confirmed the fixture was "postponed" without elaborating.
Seven-time title winners Lyon are leading 1-0 after last week's first leg.
PSG qualified for the last eight despite forfeiting the second leg of their last-16 tie against Sparta Prague following a coronavirus outbreak of their own.
PSG had been placed under quarantine by French health authorities after a number of positive Covid tests.
As a result Sparta were awarded a 3-0 victory, but PSG still progressed having won the first leg 5-0 at home.
also read
Russia expects 50 percent capacity for Euro 2020 games with 'minimal' COVID-19 restrictions
UEFA this month suggested it wanted spectators to attend matches and that any of the 12 host cities that banned fans could be dropped from the tournament.
CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez urges FIFA to protect members after postponed World Cup qualifiers
There were meant to be two rounds of CONMEBOL qualifiers this week but the governing body called them off.
PSG shut down youth academy amid COVID-19 outbreak
The French club said several new coronavirus cases were recently detected following a testing campaign at the training centre.