Women’s Champions League: Four Atletico Madrid players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of quarter-final
Atletico said late Tuesday that the results came back positive after players, coaches and other team members underwent new tests in recent days
Madrid: Four members of Atletico Madrid's women's football team have tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days before their quarter-final match against Barcelona in the Champions League.
The team said late Tuesday that the results came back positive after players, coaches and other team members underwent new tests in recent days. They were needed after a positive result within the club was reported on Friday.
That positive result last week had prompted Atletico to suspend all training activities and confine its players and coaches. The team said their activities will remain suspended.
Atletico said the infected members of the club do not show symptoms of COVID-19 and are isolated in their homes. They will be tested again in the coming days.
