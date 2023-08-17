Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has asked the government and the respective bodies to keep their promise over the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections. In mediation to stop their stir, Punia and other protesting wrestlers were told no close associate of outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will contest the upcoming WFI elections.

Singh, the BJP MP from Kaisergang in UP, has been accused of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking of female wrestlers. Punia and other wrestlers had called off their protest after meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in June. It was hinged on, among other things, that ‘no family member’ or ‘supporter’ of Singh would contest the elections.

“Those close to Brij Bhushan are in the fray for the elections. Sanjay Kumar Singh is contesting for the post of WFI president. If Sanjay Kumar wins, it is equal to Brij Bhushan winning the elections. The government had promised us that those close to Brij Bhushan and his family members won’t contest. But that doesn’t seem to be the case now.

The government must fulfil its promise, otherwise women wrestlers won’t be safe. How long will women wrestlers live in fear?” Punia told The Indian Express.

Sanjay Kumar, vice-president of Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, is squaring off with 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran. She’s a witness and a corroborator in the case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Punia voiced his support for Sheoran and argued “women wrestlers will feel safe” under her leadership.

Thakur, speaking after a marathon meeting with the protesting wrestlers, had said, “After the elections, WFI should function as a good federation with good office-bearers. Players’ opinions should be taken in this regard. Former president Brij Bhushan Singh, who has completed three terms, and those close to him, should not be elected, the wrestlers have demanded.”

Contrary to the government’s assurances, Brij Bhushan-backed candidates have been named for 15 posts in the WFI elections. He also enjoys the support of 20 of 25 state units.

Punia said he and Vinesh Phogat, also part of the protest, had wished to focus on returning to the mat but found it difficult to put everything else to the side.

Punia, claiming there has been “mental torture” for him and Phogat, added: “After returning to India, a lot of my time has gone in meetings and phone calls. It is very difficult to focus on wrestling and training when the future of the sport in India is at stake.”