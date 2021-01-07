WNBA: LA Lakers star LeBron James teases Atlanta Dream bid over owner Kelly Loeffler backlash

WNBA's Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, the Republican politician who lost her US Senate run-off election in Georgia on Tuesday, is deeply unpopular amongst Dream players after voicing opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement last year.

Los Angeles: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James teased the prospect of a possible bid for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream on Wednesday after co-owner Kelly Loeffler's election defeat.

"Think I'm gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream," James wrote on Twitter early on Wednesday following Loeffler's election defeat. "Whose in?"

Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Mookie Betts, was among those who replied to the NBA star's appeal.

"Count me in!!!" Betts wrote.

Loeffler has held a stake in the Dream since 2011 but angered players last year as Black Lives Matter protests swept across the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Loeffler wrote to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in July criticising the league's decision to put "Black Lives Matter" messages on player jerseys.

"I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country," Loeffler wrote.

Dream players responded by campaigning for Loeffler's Democrat rival Raphael Warnock, pointedly wearing "Vote Warnock" t-shirts before a game against Phoenix in August.

Loeffler's unpopularity was evident in replies to a post by the Dream on Twitter on Wednesday urging fans to watch the team when the WNBA season resumes in May.

"Love the team and the players but can't support you as long as @SenatorLoeffler is an owner," one comment read.

"I hope the Dream goes to LeBron. Y'all deserve better than Loeffler," another post added.