‘Live or die, make your choice.’ Lionsgate has announced the highly anticipated release of SAW X, promising the return of the notoriously sadistic Jigsaw. That’s not all though, for the very first time Indian audiences will be able to witness the gore in theaters on 29th September. Filled with ‘eye-popping’ traps that are bound to leave your eyes wide open, Lionsgate’s first official poster offers a sneak peek into Jigsaw’s devilish games as he takes them to a whole new level. It has brought the eerie sinister vibes – Things are going to get extremely gnarly. Cover your eyes! Jigsaw is back with another horrifying trap.

Set between the events of SAW I and SAW II, SAW X sees Tobin Bell reprise his role as John Kramer as he travels to Mexico for an experimental cancer treatment, only to find an operation that scams people and preys on their vulnerabilities. Enraged beyond compare, John gets back to work and exacts revenge on the fraudsters in true SAW fashion. Kevin Greutert also makes his directorial comeback to the franchise after 13 long years. So, lock your doors and cling to your dear lives because this time he’s leaving no stones unturned.

Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures will release SAW X in theaters in India on September 29th, 2023