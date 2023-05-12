Ever since his debut in the South, Sreenivas Bellamkonda has always enjoyed a lot of female fans following. The actor has proved his mettle by trying something out of the box each year. Recently Sreenivas made his official Bollywood debut with Chatrapathi. The actor has gone all out promoting this action-drama. While we dedicate our weekend to watching his recent release, let’s dive into his world and have a look at some of his power-pact performances from the past:

Rakshasudu

Rakshasudu is a 2019 thriller film, revolving around Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s character, Arun. The actor completely adapted his character as an officer on the hunt to find the mysterious killer. Sreenivas received a lot of appreciation from the audiences, mentioning that his portrayal of Arun is one of his best performances to date.

Alludu Seenu

Alludu Seenu marked Sreenivas’s entry into the South Industry. The actor gave his all for his debut and his efforts paid off as Sreenivas received Best Male Debut- South for his excellent performance as Seenu.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka

Jaya Janaki Nayaka is a story between Gagan (Sreenivas) and Janaki (Rakul Preet). While there is an interplay of various circumstances around both characters. Audiences really enjoyed watching their favourite star pack a punch in his 3rd film. Fans really loved watching Sreenivas perform action sequences with a lot of ease.

Speedunnodu

After Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Sreenivas went on to impress his fans with another superhit performance in Speedunnodu. His dance moves in the film were a total eye-candy for his audiences, attracting a lot of female fans. Since then there is no stop for this versatile actor as he kept entertaining his fans with more action-led films.

Looks like the actor has created a niche for himself with his craft. With so many breathtaking performances, one cannot wait to watch what Sreenivas Bellamkonda has in store for all his fans.

