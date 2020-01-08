Winter Youth Olympics 2020: Skater suffers life-threatening injury after 16-foot fall during rehearsal for Opening Ceremony

Lausanne, Switzerland: A female skater was severely injured after falling to the ice from about five meters (16 feet) during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne, police said Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Russian woman's life is in danger, police in the canton (state) of Vaud said. An investigation into Tuesday's incident is being led by police in the city of Lausanne.

Police said the woman was being hoisted by a cable attached to the ceiling of the main hockey stadium in Lausanne. The skater suddenly lost balance and fell.

The inquiry must try to establish “the reasons, the circumstances and possible responsibilities in this accident,” police said.

The International Olympic Committee said in a statement a female performing artist was evacuated for treatment at a hospital in Lausanne, without detailing the incident.

“The IOC and Lausanne 2020 wish the performer a fast and full recovery,” the Olympic body said.

The two-week games open Thursday with a ceremony at the new arena, which will also host games at the men's hockey world championships in May.

