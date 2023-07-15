Auto refresh feeds

Vondrousova also holds onto her serve to level the set 4-4. She races to 40-15 and then on her first serve the return is long from Jabeur. It's getting tensed.

Vondrousova breaks. 15-30 down, Jabeur charges down the net and levels the game with a cross court winner. Gives away the advantage by going long and then Vondrousova seals the game by forcing Jabeur into hitting the nets.

But Vondrousova wins it after an exchange of a few shots as she hits a cross court winner.

Marketa Vondrousova is the first unseeded women's singles player to win Wimbledon title.

"It's going to be a tough day today but I am not going to give up. We're going to make it one day, I promise you."

“I don’t know what is happening, it is an amazing feeling. Ons congratulations, you are such an inspiration for us. I hope you win some day, you are an amazing person. After everything I have been through it is amazing I can stand here and hold this. Tennis is crazy! The comebacks aren’t easy you don’t know what to expect, I was hoping I could get back to this level and now this is happening. Thank you to my box, my little sister she is crying! I mean it is amazing, tomorrow is our first wedding anniversary. It’s great to have you guys here, I enjoyed the two weeks so much. I am so grateful and proud of myself. I made a bet with my coach, if I won a grand slam he was going to get a tattoo too – I think we are going to go tomorrow! I think I am going to have some beer, it was an exhausting few weeks. Thank you guys for the support.”

Trivia: Billie Jean King was the last unseeded player before Marketa Vondrousova to reach the Wimbledon final in 1963 and now Vondrousova has become the first ever unseeded player to win it.

Our coverage of this fantastic final ends. Ons Jabeur came from a set down in quarters and semis to win those matches but Saturday belongs to Marketa Vondrousova. From 2-4 down in the first set, Vondrousova surged to the Wimbledon title and Jabeur had no gameplan to come back as she made 31 unforced errors.

Wimbledon 2023 women’s singles final preview: Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women’s final.

They go into Saturday’s title match with a combined record of 0-3 in major finals.

The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the US Open last season. She is the only Arab woman or North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam singles final.

The unseeded Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, lost in the 2019 French Open final as a teenager. She is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963.

Talking about head-to-head, both players have three matches to their names in six games but Vondrousova has won the last two matches, both of which were played in 2023. The victories came at Indian Wells and Australian Open.

Talking about their run to the final, Jabeur defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals and avenged her 2022 Wimbledon final loss to Elena Rybakina with a quarter-final win in straight sets against the Kazakh.

She defeated Petra Kvitova, Bianca Andreescu, Zhuoxuan Bai and Maddalena Frech in the earlier rounds.

Vondrousova got better of Elina Svitolina in the semis while Jessica Pegula became her victim in the quarters. Earlier she had defeated Marie Bouzkova, Donna Vekic, Veronica Kudermetova and Peyton Stearns.

With AP inputs