Wimbledon Women's Final 2023 Highlights: Marketa Vondrousova wins maiden Grand Slam title, beats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4

Wimbledon 2023 Final Highlights: Marketa Vondrousova defeated Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the grand final on Sunday to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

FP Sports Last Updated:July 15, 2023 20:33:51 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Wimbledon Women's Final 2023 Highlights: Marketa Vondrousova wins maiden Grand Slam title, beats Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova faces Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final match at Wimbledon 2023. AFP

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 15, 2023 - 20:31 (IST)

Our coverage of this fantastic final ends. Ons Jabeur came from a set down in quarters and semis to win those matches but Saturday belongs to Marketa Vondrousova. From 2-4 down in the first set, Vondrousova surged to the Wimbledon title and Jabeur had no gameplan to come back as she made 31 unforced errors. 

Thanks for joining us. Good night!

July 15, 2023 - 20:26 (IST)

Trivia: Billie Jean King was the last unseeded player before Marketa Vondrousova to reach the Wimbledon final in 1963 and now Vondrousova has become the first ever unseeded player to win it.

July 15, 2023 - 20:21 (IST)

The champions and the title!

July 15, 2023 - 20:20 (IST)

WHAT A PICTURE!

July 15, 2023 - 20:19 (IST)

Marketa Vondrousova:

“I don’t know what is happening, it is an amazing feeling. Ons congratulations, you are such an inspiration for us. I hope you win some day, you are an amazing person. After everything I have been through it is amazing I can stand here and hold this. Tennis is crazy! The comebacks aren’t easy you don’t know what to expect, I was hoping I could get back to this level and now this is happening. Thank you to my box, my little sister she is crying! I mean it is amazing, tomorrow is our first wedding anniversary. It’s great to have you guys here, I enjoyed the two weeks so much. I am so grateful and proud of myself. I made a bet with my coach, if I won a grand slam he was going to get a tattoo too – I think we are going to go tomorrow! I think I am going to have some beer, it was an exhausting few weeks. Thank you guys for the support.”

July 15, 2023 - 20:13 (IST)

"It's going to be a tough day today but I am not going to give up. We're going to make it one day, I promise you."

-- Losing finalist Ons Jabeur

July 15, 2023 - 20:08 (IST)

Marketa Vondrousova is the first unseeded women's singles player to win Wimbledon title.

July 15, 2023 - 20:00 (IST)

Vondrousova wins 2023 WIMBLEDON title, winning 6-4, 6-4 against Jabeur

Final game, Vondrousova 5-4 up and serving:

15-0 for Vondrousova. 30-0 for Vondrousova. 40-0 for Vondrousova.

And then, a double fault. Suspense. Jabeur is 15-40.

But Vondrousova wins it after an exchange of a few shots as she hits a cross court winner.

July 15, 2023 - 19:56 (IST)

Vondrousova 6-4, 5-4 Jabeur*

Vondrousova breaks. 15-30 down, Jabeur charges down the net and levels the game with a cross court winner. Gives away the advantage by going long and then Vondrousova seals the game by forcing Jabeur into hitting the nets. 

July 15, 2023 - 19:52 (IST)

Vondrousova* 6-4, 4-4 Jabeur

Vondrousova also holds onto her serve to level the set 4-4. She races to 40-15 and then on her first serve the return is long from Jabeur. It's getting tensed. 

Load More

Wimbledon 2023 women’s singles final preview: Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women’s final.

They go into Saturday’s title match with a combined record of 0-3 in major finals.

The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the US Open last season. She is the only Arab woman or North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam singles final.

The unseeded Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, lost in the 2019 French Open final as a teenager. She is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963.

Talking about head-to-head, both players have three matches to their names in six games but Vondrousova has won the last two matches, both of which were played in 2023. The victories came at Indian Wells and Australian Open.

Talking about their run to the final, Jabeur defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals and avenged her 2022 Wimbledon final loss to Elena Rybakina with a quarter-final win in straight sets against the Kazakh.

She defeated Petra Kvitova, Bianca Andreescu, Zhuoxuan Bai and Maddalena Frech in the earlier rounds.

Vondrousova got better of Elina Svitolina in the semis while Jessica Pegula became her victim in the quarters. Earlier she had defeated Marie Bouzkova, Donna Vekic, Veronica Kudermetova and Peyton Stearns.

With AP inputs

Published on: July 15, 2023 17:05:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

Wimbledon 2023: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur '100% there' for WTA in Saudi Arabia link
Tennis

Wimbledon 2023: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur '100% there' for WTA in Saudi Arabia link

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said last week that his organisation is considering the "challenging topic" of taking the sport to Saudi Arabia.

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina in quarter-final action on Day 10
Tennis

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina in quarter-final action on Day 10

Wimbledon Day 10: The quarter-final action continues at the All England Club with Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Elena Rybakina on court.

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz sets up Daniil Medvedev semis as Ons Jabeur gains revenge
Tennis

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz sets up Daniil Medvedev semis as Ons Jabeur gains revenge

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev beat Chris Eubanks, Ons Jabeur stunned defending champion Elena Rybakina, while Aryan Sabalenka got the better of Madison Keys.