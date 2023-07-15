Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova faces Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final match at Wimbledon 2023. AFP
Wimbledon 2023 women’s singles final preview: Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women’s final.
They go into Saturday’s title match with a combined record of 0-3 in major finals.
The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the US Open last season. She is the only Arab woman or North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam singles final.
The unseeded Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, lost in the 2019 French Open final as a teenager. She is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963.
Talking about head-to-head, both players have three matches to their names in six games but Vondrousova has won the last two matches, both of which were played in 2023. The victories came at Indian Wells and Australian Open.
Talking about their run to the final, Jabeur defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals and avenged her 2022 Wimbledon final loss to Elena Rybakina with a quarter-final win in straight sets against the Kazakh.
She defeated Petra Kvitova, Bianca Andreescu, Zhuoxuan Bai and Maddalena Frech in the earlier rounds.
Vondrousova got better of Elina Svitolina in the semis while Jessica Pegula became her victim in the quarters. Earlier she had defeated Marie Bouzkova, Donna Vekic, Veronica Kudermetova and Peyton Stearns.
With AP inputs