Wimbledon men's singles Semi finals 2019 LIVE Streaming: when and where to watch score online

After going more than 1½ years without playing each other anywhere, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be meeting at a second consecutive Grand Slam tournament when they face off in Wimbledon's semi-finals.

Last month, Nadal got his shot at Federer on red clay, winning their wind-whipped French Open semi-final in straight sets on the way to a 12th title there.

"We had some brutal conditions to play (in) there. But it was a joy to play against Rafa there, on his court. And, of course, I'd love to play against him here at Wimbledon," Federer said.

On Friday, Federer gets his shot at Nadal on grass and hopes to prolong his pursuit of a ninth championship at the All England Club.

"Means a lot for me, and probably for him, too," Nadal said.

If it's hard to believe more than a decade has passed since these two rivals last shared a court at Wimbledon, it's also tough to fathom how it is that they have dominated their sport as long as they have. Federer ranks first among men with 20 career Grand Slam titles. Nadal is next with 18. Add in the third-place count of 15 trophies belonging to Novak Djokovic, who is seeded No. 1 and plays No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in Friday's other semi-final, and this terrific trio has won 53 of the last 64 major championships.

That includes 14 of the last 16 at Wimbledon. Also: 10 in a row everywhere over the past 2½ seasons.

Djokovic is seeking his fifth trophy, and second straight, at the All England Club, while Bautista Agut is making his Grand Slam semi-final debut.

Djokovic leads 7-3 head-to-head, but Bautista Agut won their two matchups this season, both on hard courts.

"Going to try to use my experience in being in these kind of matches, get myself tactically prepared," Djokovic said. "Hopefully I can execute everything I intend to do."

Here's everything you need to know about the Wimbledon 2019 men's singles semi-finals:

When will the Wimbledon 2019 men's singles semi-finals take place?

The Wimbledon 2019 men's singles semi-finals will take place on 12 July, 2019.

Where will the Wimbledon 2019 men's singles semi-finals be played?

The Wimbledon 2019 men's singles semi-finals will be played at the All England Club in London, England.

What time do the Wimbledon 2019 men's singles semi-finals begin?

The Wimbledon 2019 men's singles semi-finals will begin at 05.30 pm IST, beginning with Novak Djokovic v Roberto Bautista Agut, followed by Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wimbledon 2019 men's singles semi-finals?

The Wimbledon 2019 men's singles semi-finals will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score as well as periodic updates on Firstpost.com.

