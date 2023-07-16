Auto refresh feeds

Djokovic reviews a fault which could have been a break against the run of play. Deuce!

Break point no. 2 for Djokovic. Called out but Challenged by Alcaraz. Point will be replayed

3rd Break Point for Djokovic. His wife is cheering him! Can he convert?

Djokovic's wife's cheering him works and he breaks! 3-2 in the 4th Set to Djokovic.

Alcaraz sends the serve return into the net and Djokovic holds to consolidate the break to go 4-2 up

Novak Djokovic with a comfortable hold to go 5-3 up and we're inching towards a fifth set

Novak Djokovic wins the fourth set 6-3 and we're going into the fifth set!

Carlos Alcaraz has a break point after a divine backhand winner down the line. But Novak Djokovic comes back with two smart and well-placed suspects. The Serb goes on to hold in the end and clenches his fist to make a strong start to the fifth set

The Hawk eye data confirm that Novak is hitting the ball much earlier in the fourth set than in the 2 previous ones.

Wimbledon Final Preview: Novak Djokovic is vying for a record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles title and fifth in a row.

Carlos Alcaraz is gunning for his first trophy at the All England Club.

Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz his second.

There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

There’s also this: Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is second in the world. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking on Monday.

This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals last month.

The first two sets were terrific, and each man won one. But then Alcaraz was overcome by cramping — he said later he thought nerves were the main cause — and Djokovic took the anticlimactic next two sets.

