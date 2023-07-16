Wimbledon LIVE, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Spaniard Alcaraz wins third set 6-1, leads two sets to one

Wimbledon 2023 Final Live: Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final on Centre Court.

Wimbledon LIVE, Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Spaniard Alcaraz wins third set 6-1, leads two sets to one

Novak Djokovic takes on Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men's singles final at the All England Club. AP

July 16, 2023 - 22:48 (IST)

Novak Djokovic taking the ball earlier now, confirms HawkEye

July 16, 2023 - 22:46 (IST)

Wimbledon Live

Carlos Alcaraz has a break point after a divine backhand winner down the line. But Novak Djokovic comes back with two smart and well-placed suspects. The Serb goes on to hold in the end and clenches his fist to make a strong start to the fifth set

July 16, 2023 - 22:40 (IST)

Novak Djokovic wins the fourth set

Novak Djokovic wins the fourth set 6-3 and we're going into the fifth set!

Five set record:

Djokovic is 37-10 (10-1 at Wimbledon)

Alcaraz is 8-1 (2-0 at Wimbledon)

July 16, 2023 - 22:32 (IST)

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live

Novak Djokovic with a comfortable hold to go 5-3 up and we're inching towards a fifth set

July 16, 2023 - 22:25 (IST)

Wimbledon Live

Alcaraz sends the serve return into the net and Djokovic holds to consolidate the break to go 4-2 up

July 16, 2023 - 22:20 (IST)

Djokovic's wife's cheering him works and he breaks! 3-2 in the 4th Set to Djokovic.

July 16, 2023 - 22:18 (IST)

3rd Break Point for Djokovic. His wife is cheering him! Can he convert?

July 16, 2023 - 22:17 (IST)

Break point no. 2 for Djokovic. Called out but Challenged by Alcaraz. Point will be replayed

July 16, 2023 - 22:16 (IST)

Djokovic reviews a fault which could have been a break against the run of play. Deuce!

July 16, 2023 - 22:14 (IST)

Unforced error by Djokovic. 30-15 Alcaraz

Wimbledon Final Preview: Novak Djokovic is vying for a record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles title and fifth in a row.

Carlos Alcaraz is gunning for his first trophy at the All England Club.

Djokovic wants his 24th Grand Slam title. Alcaraz his second.

There is plenty on the line when Djokovic and Alcaraz meet each other at Centre Court in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

There’s also this: Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, is ranked No 1, and Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is second in the world. In addition to the Wimbledon trophy, the winner will have the top ATP ranking on Monday.

This is a rematch of the showdown between Alcaraz and Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals last month.

The first two sets were terrific, and each man won one. But then Alcaraz was overcome by cramping — he said later he thought nerves were the main cause — and Djokovic took the anticlimactic next two sets.

(with inputs from AP)

Published on: July 16, 2023 17:28:47 IST

