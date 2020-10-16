Wimbledon confirms Grand Slam event will take place in 2021, even without fans
Wimbledon was cancelled this year for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wimbledon is set to go ahead next year even if the Grand Slam tournament has to be staged behind closed doors, organisers announced on Friday.
The grass-court championships were cancelled this year for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tennis season has been badly disrupted by Covid-19 but the US Open went ahead behind closed doors and the French Open took place in front of only 1,000 fans a day after its starting date was moved from May to late September.
The All England Club is planning for several scenarios in 2021 — a full-capacity Wimbledon, reduced numbers of fans or holding the tournament with no spectators present.
"Staging the championships in 2021 is our number-one priority and we are actively engaged in scenario-planning in order to deliver on that priority," said chief executive Sally Bolton.
Wimbledon's statement read: "Our overriding priority will continue to be the health and safety of all of our stakeholders, in particular our guests, our staff, and our competitors.
"We are working closely with the relevant government and public health authorities, alongside the rest of the sports industry, to understand the varying challenges and opportunities presented by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."
The 134th championships will be staged from 28 June to 11 July, 2021.
Wimbledon has been working closely with local communities during the pandemic and will continue to provide 200 hot meals a day to people in need until Christmas.
More than £750,000 ($970,000) has been donated to charities and organisations, while 30,000 of the famous Wimbledon towels that were intended to be used for the 2020 tournament have been given away.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp concerned about Liverpool players travelling across the world amid soaring COVID-19 cases
Liverpool's Brazilian trio of Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have been called up for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while a host of other players will disperse across Europe for various international fixtures.
French Open 2020: Alexander Zverev says negative for COVID-19 after Roland Garros controversy
Zverev said he "should not have played" after his French Open last 16 loss on Sunday to Italian teenager Jannik Sinner and complained of feeling "completely sick".
Australian Open chief Craig Tiley wants 14-day mandatory quarantine relaxed for players
Tiley said he remains "absolutely" confident the Australian Open will go ahead as planned at Melbourne Park from 18-31 January, along with lead-up events including the men's ATP Cup and tournaments in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart.