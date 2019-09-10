You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis set to step down after 2020 tournament

Sports The Associated Press Sep 10, 2019 18:57:21 IST

  • The chief executive of Wimbledon says he will step down after eight years in the role

  • Richard Lewis will leave after next year's grass-court Grand Slam event at the All England Club

  • Under Lewis there was a 160% increase in player prize money, Court No. 1 was rebuilt and the grass-court season was extended

Wimbledon: The chief executive of Wimbledon says he will step down after eight years in the role.

Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis set to step down after 2020 tournament

File image of Richard Lewis. AFP

Richard Lewis will leave after next year's grass-court Grand Slam event at the All England Club.

The departure of Lewis, who joined as CEO in 2012, coincides with the handover of the role of Wimbledon chairman from Philip Brook to Ian Hewitt.

Under Lewis there was a 160% increase in player prize money, Court No. 1 was rebuilt and the grass-court season was extended.

Brook says Lewis has delivered "a phenomenal period of change that will long be recognized in our history."

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 18:57:21 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores