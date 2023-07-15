Wimbledon Women's Final 2023 LIVE: Ons Jabeur takes on Marketa Vondrousova as both players eye first Grand Slam title

Wimbledon 2023 Final LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur is looking to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon. She face a tough challenge from Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova.

FP Sports Last Updated:July 15, 2023 17:28:50 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Wimbledon Women's Final 2023 LIVE: Ons Jabeur takes on Marketa Vondrousova as both players eye first Grand Slam title

Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova faces Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final match at Wimbledon 2023. AFP

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 15, 2023 - 17:28 (IST)

Ons Jabeur’s road to final:

— defeated Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3

— defeated Zhuoxuan Bai 6-1, 6-1

— defeated Bianca Andreescu 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

— defeated Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3

— defeated Elena Rybakina 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-1

— defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3

July 15, 2023 - 17:25 (IST)

Marketa Vondrousova’s road to final:

— defeated Peyton Stearns 6-2, 7-5

— defeated Veronica Kudermetova 6-3, 6-3

— defeated Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-5

— defeated Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

— defeated Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

— defeated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3

July 15, 2023 - 17:14 (IST)

Ons Jabeur hopes it will be third time lucky when she looks to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday. The Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova hoping to improve on her two final appearances last year without success: versus Elena Rybakina at the All England Club and Iga Swiatek at the US Open.

Unlike her two final losses at the majors, this time Jabeur will start as the favourite

Preview: Jabeur hopes to be third time lucky in final against Vondrousova

July 15, 2023 - 17:04 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final between Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. Both players are looking to make history by winning their first major title. 

Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women’s final.

They go into Saturday’s title match with a combined record of 0-3 in major finals.

The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the U.S. Open last season.

She is the only Arab woman or North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam singles final.

The unseeded Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, lost in the 2019 French Open final as a teenager.

She is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963.

With AP inputs

Published on: July 15, 2023 17:05:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

Wimbledon 2023: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur '100% there' for WTA in Saudi Arabia link
Tennis

Wimbledon 2023: Tunisia's Ons Jabeur '100% there' for WTA in Saudi Arabia link

WTA chief executive Steve Simon said last week that his organisation is considering the "challenging topic" of taking the sport to Saudi Arabia.

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina in quarter-final action on Day 10
Tennis

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Elena Rybakina in quarter-final action on Day 10

Wimbledon Day 10: The quarter-final action continues at the All England Club with Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Elena Rybakina on court.

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz sets up Daniil Medvedev semis as Ons Jabeur gains revenge
Tennis

Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz sets up Daniil Medvedev semis as Ons Jabeur gains revenge

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev beat Chris Eubanks, Ons Jabeur stunned defending champion Elena Rybakina, while Aryan Sabalenka got the better of Madison Keys.