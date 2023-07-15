Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final between Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. Both players are looking to make history by winning their first major title.

Unlike her two final losses at the majors, this time Jabeur will start as the favourite

Ons Jabeur hopes it will be third time lucky when she looks to become the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon on Saturday. The Tunisian takes on Marketa Vondrousova hoping to improve on her two final appearances last year without success: versus Elena Rybakina at the All England Club and Iga Swiatek at the US Open.

Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women’s final.

They go into Saturday’s title match with a combined record of 0-3 in major finals.

The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the U.S. Open last season.

She is the only Arab woman or North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam singles final.

The unseeded Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, lost in the 2019 French Open final as a teenager.

She is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963.

With AP inputs