Wimbledon 2023: Ariana Grande to Brad Pitt and Hugh Jackman, celebs on Centre Court

The highly anticipated men’s Wimbledon final in London on Sunday turned into a star-studded event. A number of A-listers, including several Hollywood celebrities were in attendance as Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz beat Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in an absolute cracking contest. Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Hugh Jackman, Andrew Garfield, and Ariana Grande were all in attendance.

Daniel Craig, accompanied by his wife, actor Rachel Weisz, caught everyone’s attention in a sharp grey suit, complemented by Rachel’s cream suit and white shirt. There was also Nick Jonas who looked sharp in stylish beige suit and was joined by his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra.

Andrew Garfield, known for his portrayal of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man series, was seen in a beige suit. Sitting beside him was the stunning Ariana Grande. She was accompanied by actor Jonathan Bailey, who wore a matching beige shirt and tie. There was also Tom Hiddleston, famed for his role as Loki in the Marvel universe, tagged along by his partner, Zawe Ashton.

Brad Pitt was in his elements as he rocked a sky blue T-shirt paired with a matching jacket. Emma Watson was glowing in a sleeveless white top and pink pants, topped off with a chic hat.

Cameras also spotted Hugh Jackman who looked elegant in a black suit and white T-shirt, while Idris Elba kept it casual with a green jacket.

Notably, the Royal Box was graced by the presence of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Sonam Kapoor too was present as she dropped photos of her look for the game day as she was joined by her husband Anand Ahuja.

Alcaraz achieved a historic feat at just 20 years old, becoming the youngest player ever to win both the US Open and Wimbledon. His bounced back from a set down to beat the 7-time champion. This remarkable victory not only secured his first Wimbledon championship but also marked his second major Grand Slam.