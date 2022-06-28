Wimbledon 2022: ‘That’s for you’, Nick Kyrgios takes a jibe at critics after beating British wildcard Paul Jubb
While Kyrgios was unhappy with a section of the crowd, he also called a line judge 'a snitch with no fans'.
Nick Kyrgios came out on top in a fiery Wimbledon five-setter on Tuesday and told rowdy critics in the crowd: "That one's for you -- you know who you are."
The Australian defeated British wildcard Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 on the back of 30 aces and 67 winners.
Kyrgios was unhappy with some fans on a packed and raucous Court Three and demanded they be removed from the stadium even as early as the first set.
"There were a couple of people not shy of criticising me -- that one's for you," said the 27-year-old, ranked 40th in the world. "You know who you are."
Kyrgios, who stunned Rafael Nadal on his way to the quarter-finals at the All England Club in 2014, arrived at the tournament after semi-final runs in grass-court events in Stuttgart and Halle.
So far in this match, Nick Kyrgios has had a go at:
- the umpire
- a line judge
- a fan
- Paul Jubb
- a steward
- person who controls the screen
- himself #Wimbledon2022
— Peter Rogers (@PRogers96) June 28, 2022
However, he was out of sorts in the first set.
As well as his displeasure with a section of the crowd, he also called a line judge "a snitch with no fans".
"The crowd was pretty rowdy," said Kyrgios. "He was a local wildcard with nothing to lose. But it was a lot of fun."
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic hopes to cut Nadal's lead, Serena returns and so do capacity crowds
Wimbledon 2022 gets underway on 27 June brimming with talking points: player bans, Djokovic chasing Nadal, Serena's return, local hopes and full capacity crowds.
'We're still here': Wimbledon set for all-Ukrainian clash
Russian and Belarusian players have already been banned by the All England Club in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Wimbledon 2022: Serena Williams returns as Rafael Nadal eyes next leg of Slam
Main focus on Day 2 at Wimbledon will be on Serena Williams, who faces unseeded Harmony Tan in her first singles match since an injury forced her to withdraw last year.