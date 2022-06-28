Sports

Wimbledon 2022: ‘That’s for you’, Nick Kyrgios takes a jibe at critics after beating British wildcard Paul Jubb

While Kyrgios was unhappy with a section of the crowd, he also called a line judge 'a snitch with no fans'.

Agence France-Presse June 28, 2022 22:15:16 IST
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates retaining a service game during the singles tennis match against Britain's Paul Jubb on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Nick Kyrgios came out on top in a fiery Wimbledon five-setter on Tuesday and told rowdy critics in the crowd: "That one's for you -- you know who you are."

The Australian defeated British wildcard Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 on the back of 30 aces and 67 winners.

Kyrgios was unhappy with some fans on a packed and raucous Court Three and demanded they be removed from the stadium even as early as the first set.

"There were a couple of people not shy of criticising me -- that one's for you," said the 27-year-old, ranked 40th in the world. "You know who you are."

Kyrgios, who stunned Rafael Nadal on his way to the quarter-finals at the All England Club in 2014, arrived at the tournament after semi-final runs in grass-court events in Stuttgart and Halle.

However, he was out of sorts in the first set.

As well as his displeasure with a section of the crowd, he also called a line judge "a snitch with no fans".

"The crowd was pretty rowdy," said Kyrgios. "He was a local wildcard with nothing to lose. But it was a lot of fun."

