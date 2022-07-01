Swiatek, who has won her past six tournaments, including the French Open, broke three times in the first set as both players struggled to hold serve.

Polish top seed Iga Swiatek won her 37th consecutive match to advance to third round of Wimbledon on Thursday, beating Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Swiatek, who has won her past six tournaments, including the French Open, broke three times in the first set as both players struggled to hold serve.

A single break in the seventh game of the second set gave Pattinama Kerkhove the opening she needed to get back on level terms.

Swiatek found her groove again in the decider as the shadows lengthened on Court 1, sealing victory on her first match point.

She will take on France's Alize Cornet for a place in the last 16.