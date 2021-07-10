Wimbledon 2021: 'The whole world is smiling for Ash Barty,' Twitter reacts to Australian's landmark win
Here's how Twitter reacted to Ashleigh Barty's landmark Wimbledon women's singles title!
Top-ranked Ash Barty won her first Wimbledon title by beating Karolina Pliskova in three sets.
Barty used a fast start to seize the momentum against a shaky Pliskova and then overcame a wobble of her own to win 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.
The eighth-seeded Pliskova didn’t win a single point in the first three games and then double-faulted on break point to hand Barty a 4-0 lead.
Barty served for the match at 6-5 in the second set but made several forehand errors to let Pliskova back in the match. The Australian then took a 3-0 lead in the third set and held serve the rest of the way.
It is Barty’s second Grand Slam title. She also won the 2019 French Open.
It was Pliskova’s second Grand Slam final. She was runner-up at the 2016 US Open.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Barty's Wimbledon win:
Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for the Australian
Could not be happier for you @ashbarty - huge congratulations on your @Wimbledon title and enjoy every second pic.twitter.com/LqX4zYEjYh
— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 10, 2021
It was only a matter of time https://t.co/khX6FjzHKl
— Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) July 10, 2021
Congrats @ashbarty! So happy for you #Wimbledon
— Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) July 10, 2021
Feels like the whole world is smiling for Ash Barty ❤️
— Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) July 10, 2021
A fair few people stressed on how important this was for Australian tennis fans
So happy for you @ashbarty, your dream comes true and what a fight. Congratulations on your Wimbledon victory, I hope you and your team celebrate well along with your many fans around the world and back in Australia.
— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 10, 2021
Congratulations to @ashbarty, the first Australian woman to win a #Wimbledon singles title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980! #BartyParty https://t.co/2IHzQOf6Z3
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 10, 2021
This is a moment that EVERY Aussie tennis player dreams of. A massive massive congrats to @ashbarty on giving all the young kids in Australia a vision of what their future could be!!! @Wimbledon champion pic.twitter.com/7KMyZ7WnbK
— Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) July 10, 2021
Karolina Pliskova's excellent run in the tournament did not go unnoticed
Congratulations @ashbarty - a truly special moment and so well deserved. There is really nothing like that feeling
Congrats to Karolina on an incredible tournament too @Wimbledon | #Wimbledon
— Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 10, 2021
Huge congrats to @KaPliskova on a great two weeks as well. Tough match today.
— Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) July 10, 2021
Congratulations, @ashbarty! You are always joy to watch on court! 👏🏻
Well done to Karolina on a great tournament, too. https://t.co/P3vLIK1Rs3
— Barbora Strycova (@BaraStrycova) July 10, 2021
With inputs from AP.
