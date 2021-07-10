Sports

Wimbledon 2021: 'The whole world is smiling for Ash Barty,' Twitter reacts to Australian's landmark win

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ashleigh Barty's landmark Wimbledon women's singles title!

FP Sports July 10, 2021 21:51:19 IST
Ashleigh Barty pictured with the Wimbledon trophy. AP

Top-ranked Ash Barty won her first Wimbledon title by beating Karolina Pliskova in three sets.

Barty used a fast start to seize the momentum against a shaky Pliskova and then overcame a wobble of her own to win 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

The eighth-seeded Pliskova didn’t win a single point in the first three games and then double-faulted on break point to hand Barty a 4-0 lead.

Barty served for the match at 6-5 in the second set but made several forehand errors to let Pliskova back in the match. The Australian then took a 3-0 lead in the third set and held serve the rest of the way.

It is Barty’s second Grand Slam title. She also won the 2019 French Open.

It was Pliskova’s second Grand Slam final. She was runner-up at the 2016 US Open.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Barty's Wimbledon win:

Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for the Australian

A fair few people stressed on how important this was for Australian tennis fans

Karolina Pliskova's excellent run in the tournament did not go unnoticed

With inputs from AP.

Updated Date: July 10, 2021 21:53:22 IST

