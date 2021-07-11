Wimbledon 2021: 'Special era of tennis champions,' Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's 20th Grand Slam title win
Here's how Twitter reacted to Novak Djokovic's landmark win in the Wimbledon 2021 men's singles final.
Novak Djokovic has beaten Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.
Djokovic bounced back from a first-set wobble to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
It was Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon title and 20th at a major tournament, putting him tied for first on the all-time list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
The top-ranked Serb broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.
Djokovic had led 5-2 in the first set. Berrettini was playing in his first Grand Slam final.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Djokovic's win:
Novak Djokovic drew praise for his indomitable fighting spirit
Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021
Incredible athlete, incredible tennis player. Hats off @DjokerNole.
— Marcus Willis (@Willbomb90) July 11, 2021
Novak has won 8 of the last 12 Slams!
#20 is just a pit stop for the best tennis player to ever play the game!
— Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) July 11, 2021
Continuing his dominance this year. @DjokerNole congratulations on 20. It’s absolutely remarkable what we are watching.
— James Blake (@JRBlake) July 11, 2021
Djokovic is one of the toughest if not the toughest athlete I’ve ever seen. Just no weakness. #Wimbledon
— Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) July 11, 2021
20 Grand Slams and 6 Wimbledon titles. Truly amazing.
Congratulations @DjokerNole #Wimbledon
— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 11, 2021
Unreal @DjokerNole!!!
— Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) July 11, 2021
Many were grateful for being able to play witness to such an incredible era in men's tennis
Congratulations @DjokerNole
20 : 20 : 20 what a era ......... #Tennis #djokovic #federer #nadal
— Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) July 11, 2021
Welcome to a 20 20 20 world @DjokerNole
— Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) July 11, 2021
Amazing….Rafa, Roger and Novak all tied at 20 Slams, all competing in the same era…
— Michael Russell (@MRusselltennis) July 11, 2021
20 @rogerfederer 20 @RafaelNadal 20 @DjokerNole this is a singular era in any sport…. Tennis is
— Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) July 11, 2021
20x20x20 lets have a restart boys
✨ pic.twitter.com/nKCeLyDydM
— Daniela Hantuchová (@dhantuchova) July 11, 2021
Matteo Berrettini's efforts did not go unnoticed
Congratulations Novak. Amazing achievement, you are on your way to a Grand Slam. Matteo, you played a fantastic tournament and I have no doubt your time will come. https://t.co/bRY6J8B9Lx
— Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 11, 2021
Sigue haciendo historia @DjokerNole Complimenti @MattBerrettini per la prima finale di un GS #Wimbledon @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LvK6bXopRe
— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) July 11, 2021
With inputs from AP.
