Wimbledon 2021: 'Special era of tennis champions,' Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's 20th Grand Slam title win

Here's how Twitter reacted to Novak Djokovic's landmark win in the Wimbledon 2021 men's singles final.

FP Sports July 11, 2021 23:32:58 IST
Novak Djokovic pictured with the Wimbledon trophy. AP

Novak Djokovic has beaten Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final to win a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic bounced back from a first-set wobble to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

It was Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon title and 20th at a major tournament, putting him tied for first on the all-time list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The top-ranked Serb broke for a 4-3 lead in the fourth set when Berrettini double-faulted and earned another break in the final game.

Djokovic had led 5-2 in the first set. Berrettini was playing in his first Grand Slam final.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Djokovic's win:

 

Novak Djokovic drew praise for his indomitable fighting spirit

 

Many were grateful for being able to play witness to such an incredible era in men's tennis

 

Matteo Berrettini's efforts did not go unnoticed

 

With inputs from AP.

Updated Date: July 11, 2021 23:32:58 IST

