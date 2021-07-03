Wimbledon 2021: Sania Mirza, Bethanie Mattek-Sands eliminated in straight sets defeat
Mirza, who has returned to grass-court Grand Slam after three years, and Mattek-Sands lost 4-6, 3-6 to the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in one hour and 28 minutes.
Loneon: Indian star Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Saturday bowed out of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships following a straight-sets defeat.
Mirza is still alive in the tournament as she will play in the mixed doubles second round with compatriot Rohan Bopanna.
Mirza and Mattek-Sands enjoyed a memorable win in their previous match, as they beat the sixth-seeded duo of Desirae Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi in the first round in straight sets.
