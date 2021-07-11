Minutes after Djokovic's win, Federer sent a congratulatory tweet saying: “Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I’m proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done!”

Roger Federer has congratulated Novak Djokovic on joining the 20 Club.

Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday to win his 20th Grand Slam title, equaling the record held by Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic bounced back from a first-set wobble to beat the Italian Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. It was Djokovic’s sixth Wimbledon title

Djokovic also paid tribute to Federer and Nadal in his victory speech, saying “I have to pay a great tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends. Legends of our sport. They are the two most important players that I ever faced in my career," said Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia. “They are, I think, the reason that I am where I am today. They’ve helped me realize what I need to do in order to improve, to get stronger mentally, physically, tactically.”