Federer, 39, defeated his French rival 7-6 (7/1), 6-1, 6-4 to make the last 32 for the 18th time.

Roger Federer became the oldest man in 46 years to reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday with a straight-sets win over Richard Gasquet.

Australia's Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made the third round at the All England Club in 1975.

Federer, who has eight Wimbledon titles, beat Gasquet for the 19th time in 21 meetings and will take on Cameron Norrie of Britain for a place in the last 16.

"I know Richard really well, we've played so many times against each other. It's always a pleasure playing against him," said Federer.

"It was a wonderful match, I'm happy with my performance. A tough first set, I was happy with the second set and I was better in the third, so I'm very, very happy."

Federer admits the Centre Court crowd may have split loyalties when he faces 25-year-old Norrie for a place in the last 16.

"I hope the crowd will get into it regardless of whether they are for him or me for the last 20 years," said Federer.

"Cam is a good guy and is having a wonderful year. He has done well here but it's time for him to go out!"

Medvedev beats Alcaraz

Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Wimbledon last 32 for the third time with a straight-sets win over Spanish wildcard Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday.

Medvedev, fresh from his first grass-court title in Mallorca last weekend, eased to a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 over 18-year-old Alcaraz, the youngest player in the draw.

Medvedev will face either 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic or French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi for a place in the last 16.

Barty progresses

Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty scrapped her way into the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday beating plucky Russian opponent Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-3 in 90 minutes.

Barty was not at her best serving several double faults and making unforced errors regularly against a 22-year-old opponent who was far from over-awed by being on Centre Court or Barty's top-ranked status.

Barty, though, having battled right arm and left hip injuries this year eventually prevailed, breaking Blinkova's serve to take the match.

The Australian, who has never got further than the fourth round at Wimbledon, plays Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

"She pushed me incredibly hard," said Barty.

"A few points here and there it could have been a different story."

Svitolina eliminated

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina will be free to watch her compatriots take on England in Saturday's Euro 2020 quarter-final as the third seed crashed out of Wimbledon on Thursday.

The 26-year-old — a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2019 — lost 6-3, 6-4 to Poland's Magda Linette in their second-round match.

Svitolina had spoken on Wednesday of how the football team "would die on the field" against England but even with that fighting spirit, she could do little against her Polish opponent.

Linette moves into the third round for the second successive Championships and plays Wimbledon debutant Spain's Paula Badosa for a place in the last 16.