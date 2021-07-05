Wimbledon 2021: Ons Jabeur comes back from set down to beat Iga Swiatek, Matteo Berrettini eases into quarters
The 26-year-old is the first Tunisian woman to reach the last eight at Wimbledon and will face Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka who defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
Ons Jabeur's historic Wimbledon campaign saw her reach the women's quarter-finals on Monday, beating Poland's 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their fourth-round match.
Sabalenka will be playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.
Berrettini into quarters
Matteo Berrettini stayed on course to emulate Boris Becker in 1985 in adding the Wimbledon title to winning Queen's on his debut, easing into the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.
The 25-year-old Italian plays the winner of the match between fourth seed Alexander Zverev and Canada's 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.
