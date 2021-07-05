Djokovic reached his 12th Wimbledon quarter-final and is looking for a sixth title at the All England Club, and a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam trophy.

Two-time defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic reached his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final by outplaying Christian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. The top-ranked Serb lost just three points on his first serve in the match and saved the only two break points he faced.

Garin was playing on Centre Court for the first time and was broken five times.

Djokovic will now face Marton Fucsovics in the quarter-finals.

Kerber beats Gauff

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run ended in the fourth round again.

The 17-year-old American lost to former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court.

It is the second time she has lost at that stage after her breakthrough run at the All England Club in 2019.

Kerber outplayed Gauff in the key moments, converting four of the five break points she created and saving four of the six that she faced.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018 and is the only former champion left in the women's draw.

No 23-seeded American Madison Keys was also eliminated, losing to Viktorija Golubic 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Fucsovics beats Rublev

Fucsovics became the first Hungarian man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since 1948 after finally getting the better of Andrey Rublev.

Fucsovics rallied to beat the No 5-seeded Russian 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Fucsovics was eliminated by Rublev in four straight tournaments earlier this season, including one injury withdrawal, and also lost to him at last year’s French Open.

He became the first Hungarian man since 1981 to reach the quarter-finals of any Grand Slam tournament and the first since Jozsef Asboth in 1948 to do so at Wimbledon.

Barty beats Krejcikova

World number one Ashleigh Barty reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3.

The 25-year-old Australian will play the winner of the match between unseeded compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and British teenager Emma Raducanu on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.

Defeat brought an end to Krejcikova's 15-match winning streak and she will have to wait another year to see if she can emulate her late coach and mentor Jana Novotna in winning the title.

Pliskova beats Samsonova

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Russian wildcard Liudmila Samsonova.

Czech eighth-seed Pliskova, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament, will face Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic for a place in the semi-finals.

Jabeur continues winning run

Ons Jabeur's historic Wimbledon campaign saw her reach the women's quarter-finals, beating Poland's 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in their fourth-round match.

The 26-year-old is the first Tunisian woman to reach the last eight at Wimbledon and will face Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka who defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Sabalenka will be playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Berrettini into quarters

Matteo Berrettini stayed on course to emulate Boris Becker in 1985 in adding the Wimbledon title to winning Queen's on his debut, easing into the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

The 25-year-old Italian plays the winner of the match between fourth seed Alexander Zverev and Canada's 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

With inputs from AFP and AP.