Catch all the latest updates and check out the live score from the Wimbledon women's singles semi-finals on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.

Today's match-ups promise a lot of action, with World No 1 Ashleigh Barty taking on three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the first contest of the day, while second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka takes on eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in the following tie. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, the live score and more!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Wimbledon 2021!

Angelique Kerber absolutely blitzes through a service game to hold to love, and now Barty will serve for the set. Barty begins poorly, and she's 0-30 down in the blink of an eye. She's used to this though, and she fights back to take the game to deuce, before winning the set with a lovely ace!

A forehand error from Kerber and then a backhand error, both shots hit into the net and Barty has a decent start to this tiebreaker. 2-0 to the Australian. 3-0, it's that forehand again, Barty hits it past Kerber with ease. Oh no, double fault from Kerber at a crucial juncture, and Barty has all the momentum. 4-0 to Barty. OH WOW, THAT IS JUST INCREDIBLE! Barty opens up her body and swivels to hit a forehand winner down the line. Ace! 6-0! Six matchpoints for the World No 1. Make that five, Kerber has just saved one! The German unleashes a couple of furious shots, and Barty is forced into hitting a backhand long. Another point for Kerber! She catches out Barty with a dropshot, and the Australian can't get to the shot in time to send it back over the net. Oh oh, another mistake from Barty, she hits a forehand into the net. KERBER HITS HER SHOT INTO THE NET AND ASHLEIGH BARTY IS INTO THE WIMBLEDON FINAL!

We turn our attention to the second match of the day: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka holds a 2-0 head-to-head over Pliskova. This is the first time Sabalenka has reached this far at a Grand Slam while Pliskova has been to this stage before at other majors but not Wimbledon.

Aryna Sabalenka wins the opening set 7-5 having saved EIGHT break points. On 7 of them she got a first serve in and on the only second serve, the Belarusian served an ace.

After getting a serve back almost non chalantly, Sabalenka with a mis-hit on the next and Pliskova holds with a point dropped.

Pliskova has a chance to close the game out on love but goes for too much on a forehand. But closes the game out with another lovely drop shot and scrambles to her left to pick up the half-volley for a winner. Two well played drop shots and Sabalenka would be expecting more from here on in

A poor serve from Sabalenka, helped along by Pliskova mixing things up. A deep, deep serve return and Sabalenka's forehand is into the bottom of the net. After squandering eight break points in the first set, Pliskova converts the first of the second set. Clenches her first and looks at her box which is up in applause

Pliskova is thundering her forehands in now. Sabalenka with a powerful drive volley and Pliskova thumps it back with interest for a winner. And then climbs on to the second serve to force Sabalenka into quick reaction which goes wide. Deuce. Sabalenka holds with a drop shot and then volley winner into the open court from the pick-up

A frustrated Sabalenka finds the net and Pliskova holds serve comfortable. Been the theme of this second set

118mph serve into Pliskova's body and Sabalenka has a chance to hold. Not yet as she serves her third double fault. Gets there in the end with Pliskova sending her forehand long.

Uh-oh! The umbrellas are out. We might have an interruption soon. Sabalenka seemed to be checking with the chair umpire about it. On we go, for now, with Pliskova serving for the second set

Preview: In some ways, Ash Barty’s rise to No 1 in the women’s rankings can be traced back to a loss to Angelique Kerber three years ago.

Playing her first final in her native Australia, Barty was beaten in straight sets by Kerber in the 2018 Sydney International — and came away with a new understanding of what it takes to get to the top.

”I remember coming off the court and feeling like my level was close, but it wasn’t good enough,” Barty said. ”That was almost a bit of a reset knowing I’m not far off, but I’m not there yet.”

Now Barty is not far off her first Wimbledon title. But not there yet, as Kerber once again stands in her way in Thursday’s semi-finals.

”I think the challenge of playing her in a semifinal of Wimbledon is an incredible opportunity, one that I’m really excited for,” said Barty, who won her only Grand Slam title at the 2019 French Open. ”It’s not scary or overwhelming, it’s just exciting.”

Kerber is the only former women’s champion remaining in the tournament. The other two semi-finalists, No 2 Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova, are into the last four for the first time at the All England Club.

The 33-year-old Kerber is only seeded 25th at Wimbledon but seems to have rediscovered her best grass-court form after winning a warmup tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany.

She has a 2-2 career record against Barty, but their last meeting came in 2018 and they have never played on grass. Kerber thinks the fact that her name is already on the Wimbledon trophy could give her an advantage.

“Of course, it’s a good feeling already to have the trophy at home and to (have) won it here,” she said. “Now I’m back. I’m coming after a really tough time. I was not playing good the last few months. Now, winning last week a tournament at home, now playing well here again, that means a lot to me.”

Barty, for her part, has never even had a good look at the Venus Rosewater Dish, as the women's trophy is called.

“I think it’s downstairs in like a case before the court entrance,” Barty said after her quarterfinal win over fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. “I can’t say that I’ve gone up and kind of peered in. Maybe one day I’ll get an opportunity to look at it.”

With inputs from AP.