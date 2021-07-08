Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the Wimbledon 2021 women's singles semi-finals.

The stage is set for the Wimbledon 2021 semi-finals at the Centre Court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, with the women’s singles games headlining Thursday’s play. The four semi-finalists at women’s singles are former champion Angelique Kerber, Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka.

Kerber, the only previous winner of the Wimbledon among the current semi-finalists, faces a tough test against World No 1 Ashleigh Barty, in the day’s first game which begins at 6 pm IST.

On the other hand, Karolina Pliskova takes on second seed Aryna Sabalenka, later with the match scheduled to start at 7.15 pm IST.

For Sabalenka, this is so far her best appearance at the women’s singles in a Grand Slam, with her previous best coming in a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open earlier this year.

In the 2018 Sydney International women’s singles final, Barty had been outplayed by Kerber in straight sets, going down 6-4, 6-4. Three years later, they lock horns against each other yet again, this time at the major stage, in a Grand Slam semi-final.

Kerber won Wimbledon in 2018, along with two other major titles in 2016, and looks to have rediscovered her best grass-court form this year. Barty won the 2019 French Open and is a former junior champion at Wimbledon. In the other semi-final, No 2 Aryna Sabalenka will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she plays No 8 Karolina Pliskova, who lost to Kerber in the 2016 US Open final. Pliskova has not dropped a set during this fortnight and will look to maintain her positive record in her bid to reach the final.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch Wimbledon women’s singles semi-finals:

When are the semi-finals of women’s singles at Wimbledon 2021?

The Wimbledon women’s singles semi-finals will kickstart at 6 pm IST, with Angelique Kerber taking on Ashleigh Barty in the first match. The second match between Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka is scheduled to begin at 7.15 pm IST.

Where will the women’s singles semi-finals be held?

Both the women’s singles semi-finals will be held at the Centre Court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

How can I watch the women’s singles semi-finals?

You can watch both the women’s singles semi-finals on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 (Both SD and HD formats). The matches can also be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow our LIVE blog on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from The Associated Press.