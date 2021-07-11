Djokovic* 5-3 Berrettini (* denotes next server)
Berrettini serving to stay in this set. Starts off by missing a smash, hits it flush into the net. His dad has head in his hands (he mostly does, to be fair). Berrettini tries to mix things up by volleying and Djokovic moves up with a running backhand and the Italian's outstretched volley doesn't come back. Does bang in a cracker of an ace next. Followed by an unreturnable serve. Another mistake from Berrettini and this game goes on. On deuce, Djokovic with a tough sliding forehand that Berrettini has to stay low and get it over for a passing winner. Unfortunately for him, it goes wide and there's a break chance for Novak. Saved! Berrettini with two big serves to save a break point and now to bring up game point of his own. Chances come and go for Berrettini to hold. Error count continues to rise. Theme of the game: serve big on deuce court, make a miss on the ad court. Sixth deuce. Make that seven as Berrettini fails to read a ball getting the baseline. Probably expected it to go long but it stays in. Berrettini fighting with a thumping forehand in the corner and smashing the next ball. And then, expectedly, an error. 7th deuce. FINALLY Berrettini holds. Smash is not returned and the crowd applauds loudly. That was a battling hold!