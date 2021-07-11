Catch all the latest updates and check out the live score from the Wimbledon men's singles final on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.

No matter what happens this evening, we're in for a special night. If Novak Djokovic wins, he will go level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams, and if Matteo Berrettini were to win, men's tennis would have a new Grand Slam champion. Stay tuned, as we bring you all the latest updates and the live score from what should be a thrilling contest!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Wimbledon men's final!

Matteo Berrettini wins the toss and opts to receive. Marija Cicak is the chair umpire for the men's final.

Now Berrettini showing bit of nerves. Finds the net couple of times and is pushed to 30-30. But holds with some big hitting and on Djokovic's return on serve going long

Djokovic chucks a third double fault in just his second service game. 0-30 and it should well have become 0-40 as Berrettini sends his backhand into the net while moving up for a relatively simple ball. Djokovic with an 81mph serve to make it 30-30 with Berrettini erring on his forehand. Novak follows it up with an ace out wide. And then another strong, flat serve down the T to see the ball not come back.

Berrettini serve under the pump now. He saves one break point with a big booming serve. Djokovic smacks a forehand winner to create another chance. Djokovic with a deep backhand, Berrettini looks to change direction but the forehand goes wide. BREAK! That should calm some nerves for Djokovic and those in his box.

And now a surprise love hold for Djokovic. Surprise considering the previous two serves. And he's up 4-1 when it should well or could well have been a good lead for Berretini. Novak has hit 3 double faults, 5 unforced errors & only produced three winners in total

A future men's champion? Samir Banerjee might well be a name you become more familiar with in the future #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/byAEBwBrSp

Boy's singles champion is Samir Banerjee of the USA. He wins 7-5, 6-3 in an all American final

Berrettini tries to pump himself to stage a comeback, crowd gets behind him as Djokovic's groundstroke goes long. Hold for Berrettini

Djokovic drops a point and holds. Tried to go for a drop shot and missed. Flawless otherwise. Even serving-and-volleying now.

Berrettini serving to stay in this set. Starts off by missing a smash, hits it flush into the net. His dad has head in his hands (he mostly does, to be fair). Berrettini tries to mix things up by volleying and Djokovic moves up with a running backhand and the Italian's outstretched volley doesn't come back. Does bang in a cracker of an ace next. Followed by an unreturnable serve. Another mistake from Berrettini and this game goes on. On deuce, Djokovic with a tough sliding forehand that Berrettini has to stay low and get it over for a passing winner. Unfortunately for him, it goes wide and there's a break chance for Novak. Saved! Berrettini with two big serves to save a break point and now to bring up game point of his own. Chances come and go for Berrettini to hold. Error count continues to rise. Theme of the game: serve big on deuce court, make a miss on the ad court. Sixth deuce. Make that seven as Berrettini fails to read a ball getting the baseline. Probably expected it to go long but it stays in. Berrettini fighting with a thumping forehand in the corner and smashing the next ball. And then, expectedly, an error. 7th deuce. FINALLY Berrettini holds. Smash is not returned and the crowd applauds loudly. That was a battling hold!

