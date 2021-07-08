Catch all the latest updates and check out the live score from the Wimbledon women's singles semi-finals on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.

Today's match-ups promise a lot of action, with World No 1 Ashleigh Barty taking on three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the first contest of the day, while second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka takes on eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in the following tie. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, the live score and more!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Wimbledon 2021!

Angelique Kerber absolutely blitzes through a service game to hold to love, and now Barty will serve for the set. Barty begins poorly, and she's 0-30 down in the blink of an eye. She's used to this though, and she fights back to take the game to deuce, before winning the set with a lovely ace!

A forehand error from Kerber and then a backhand error, both shots hit into the net and Barty has a decent start to this tiebreaker. 2-0 to the Australian. 3-0, it's that forehand again, Barty hits it past Kerber with ease. Oh no, double fault from Kerber at a crucial juncture, and Barty has all the momentum. 4-0 to Barty. OH WOW, THAT IS JUST INCREDIBLE! Barty opens up her body and swivels to hit a forehand winner down the line. Ace! 6-0! Six matchpoints for the World No 1. Make that five, Kerber has just saved one! The German unleashes a couple of furious shots, and Barty is forced into hitting a backhand long. Another point for Kerber! She catches out Barty with a dropshot, and the Australian can't get to the shot in time to send it back over the net. Oh oh, another mistake from Barty, she hits a forehand into the net. KERBER HITS HER SHOT INTO THE NET AND ASHLEIGH BARTY IS INTO THE WIMBLEDON FINAL!

We turn our attention to the second match of the day: Aryna Sabalenka vs Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka holds a 2-0 head-to-head over Pliskova. This is the first time Sabalenka has reached this far at a Grand Slam while Pliskova has been to this stage before at other majors but not Wimbledon.

Aryna Sabalenka wins the opening set 7-5 having saved EIGHT break points. On 7 of them she got a first serve in and on the only second serve, the Belarusian served an ace.

After not converting her opportunities in the first set, Karolina Pliskova does so in the second set on the first break point she gets. Continues to serve well and forces a decider

Karolina Pliskova is into her maiden Wimbledon final at the expense of Aryna Sabalenka. After not converting eight break points in the first set, Pliskova with a solid head and serene performance to win in three sets making the most of individual breaks.

A straightforward hold for Sabalenka to stay in it. Pliskova sends the forehand return wide, well wide, and the Belarussian is not going away without a fight

Sabalenka with BIG serves. An unreturnable serve is followed by a 119 mph ace. Pliskova sends the return wide and Sabalenka holds at love.

Pliskova serving for a place in the final. Two great serves to begin with and she's quickly on to 30-30. Sabalenka doing a better job on the second serve and a forehand down the line to eke out an error. Pliskova with a beautiful backhand pickup and then sees Sabalenka miss her outstretched shot. Two match points. ACE!

Sweet Karolina. @KaPliskova comes from a set down to reach the #Wimbledon final for the first time after beating Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 pic.twitter.com/xCPFfAXL7V

This has been some journey for Pliskova :- - lost 60 60 in Rome final - knocked out of R2 at French Open - lost opening match in Berlin - Lost opening match in Eastbourne - Reaches final at Wimbledon

Pliskova: "I think we played an amazing match, both of us.... Till now I've never passed the 4th round, and now I'm in the final, so it's an incredible achievement for me. It's tough to enjoy such a fast match, lots of quick winners and errors, so I'm super happy about the win!"

On Saturday: Will we get a first Aussie champion since 1980 or will Pliskova go better than her previous final appearance at the 2016 US Open? Before that, we will shift our attention to the men. Novak Djokovic versus Denis Shapovalov and Hubert Hurkacz against Matteo Berrettini. Until tomorrow, goodbye!

Preview: In some ways, Ash Barty’s rise to No 1 in the women’s rankings can be traced back to a loss to Angelique Kerber three years ago.

Playing her first final in her native Australia, Barty was beaten in straight sets by Kerber in the 2018 Sydney International — and came away with a new understanding of what it takes to get to the top.

”I remember coming off the court and feeling like my level was close, but it wasn’t good enough,” Barty said. ”That was almost a bit of a reset knowing I’m not far off, but I’m not there yet.”

Now Barty is not far off her first Wimbledon title. But not there yet, as Kerber once again stands in her way in Thursday’s semi-finals.

”I think the challenge of playing her in a semifinal of Wimbledon is an incredible opportunity, one that I’m really excited for,” said Barty, who won her only Grand Slam title at the 2019 French Open. ”It’s not scary or overwhelming, it’s just exciting.”

Kerber is the only former women’s champion remaining in the tournament. The other two semi-finalists, No 2 Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Pliskova, are into the last four for the first time at the All England Club.

The 33-year-old Kerber is only seeded 25th at Wimbledon but seems to have rediscovered her best grass-court form after winning a warmup tournament in Bad Homburg, Germany.

She has a 2-2 career record against Barty, but their last meeting came in 2018 and they have never played on grass. Kerber thinks the fact that her name is already on the Wimbledon trophy could give her an advantage.

“Of course, it’s a good feeling already to have the trophy at home and to (have) won it here,” she said. “Now I’m back. I’m coming after a really tough time. I was not playing good the last few months. Now, winning last week a tournament at home, now playing well here again, that means a lot to me.”

Barty, for her part, has never even had a good look at the Venus Rosewater Dish, as the women's trophy is called.

“I think it’s downstairs in like a case before the court entrance,” Barty said after her quarterfinal win over fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. “I can’t say that I’ve gone up and kind of peered in. Maybe one day I’ll get an opportunity to look at it.”

With inputs from AP.