Wimbledon 2021 Highlights, women's singles final: Ashleigh Barty crowned first Australian Wimbledon women's champion in 41 years

In the women's final at All England Club, Ashleigh Barty beat Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 for her first Wimbledon title.

FP Sports July 10, 2021 17:37:04 IST
Karolina Pliskova will take on Ashleigh Barty in the Wimbledon final. AP

21:01 (ist)

That's it from us!

Well, well, well, what a match that was! For a while, it seemed like it was going to be a pretty one-sided affair, after Ash Barty absolutely eased through the first set, but Karolina Pliskova did well to fight back and make it a competitive match. Do make sure to tune back in tomorrow, as we bring you all the latest updates from the men's final, featuring Matteo Berrettini and one Novak Djokovic. Until then, goodbye and goodnight!
20:35 (ist)

Game, Set, Match, Championship: Ashleigh Barty wins the final 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3!

OH MY WORD! What athleticism from Barty, she leaps into the air and pulls off a stunning backhand volley winner. 15-0. Error from Barty, 15-15. Pliskova hits a shot wide, 30-15. Ashleigh Barty is two points away from a maiden Wimbledon title. Pliskova makes the game 30-30 after forcing Barty into an error. Barty absolutely bungles a straightforward forehand, and Pliskova has breakpoint! Pliskova misses a backhand after some good defense from Barty, and it's deuce. ACE! Advantage Barty, she has championship point! First serve missed. Second serve connects, and after a short rally, PLISKOVA HITS INTO THE NET! ASH BARTY HAS HER FIRST WIMBLEDON TITLE!
19:57 (ist)

 Karolina Pliskova wins second set 7-6 (7-4)!

Pliskova gets the first point with a serve out wide, which Barty hits into the net. Barty gets the next, after her attempted passing shot beyond the reach of Karolina Pliskova at the net is hit into the stands by the Czech eighth seed. Pliskova hits a shot into the net, Barty is up 2-1. Error from Barty, it's 2-2 now. This is tense. Another error from Barty, 2-3 to Pliskova, who lets out a massive roar! Fluffed backhand from Barty, it's 2-4. Barty looks really nervy at the moment. Oh wonderful work from Pliskova, she manages to make it just in time to meet a volley from Barty at the net, and then forces Barty into sending a lob her way, which she smashes into the ground. 2-5. Another point for Pliskova, could this be her moment? Pliskova hits a backhand wide, 3-6. Great first serve from Barty, it's a service winner, 4-6. Double fault from Barty, and Pliskova wins the second set!
19:07 (ist)

Ashleigh Barty wins first set 6-3!

Quickfire service hold from Karolina Pliskova, she looks a lot more confident now than she did in the first couple of games, but Barty still has the advantage. Barty absolutely races to three set points in her service game, with two service winners and an error from Pliskova. Pliskova then commits an unforced error on the forehand and Barty takes the first set!
17:35 (ist)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Wimbledon 2021!

It's almost time for the women's singles final, which will see World No 1 Ashleigh Barty take on former World No 1 Karolina Pliskova in what should be a cracker of a match-up! Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and live score from this enticing tie.

July 10, 2021 - 21:01 (IST)

That's it from us!

July 10, 2021 - 20:54 (IST)

Ladies and gentlemen, your Wimbledon champion, Ashleigh Barty!

July 10, 2021 - 20:51 (IST)

Ash Barty speaks after the match: This is incredible. I want to start with Karolina, congratulations to you and your team, you've had an incredible tournament. I like testing myself against you, and I'm sure we'll play many many more matches. I want to genuinely thank every single person in this stadium, you've made my dream so special, thank you so much.

At the start of the third set, I told myself to just keep fighting. Karolina is a wonderful competitor, she really brought out the best from me today. It was an exceptional match from the start and I knew I had to play to my best level. I was really proud of the way I reset after losing the second set, and then I just kept on going and kept on chipping away, and managed to hold my nerve.

I can't remember the match point! It took me a while to verbalize my dream, and say that I wanted to win this tournament and only then did I dare to dream. with everyone here, this has made it so special.

I didn't sleep a lot last night, I was thinking about all the 'what ifs,' but when I came out on court, I felt at home in a way, and to share that with my team and everyone is an incredible feeling. My team is incredible, they're there with me every step of the way, sacrificing their own dreams and lives at times. This year has been tough, because of the restrictions, and they've had to essentially leave their lives behind for months. 

Evonne Goolagong Cawley means a lot to me, I hope I made her proud. 

I know my family is at home watching, and I'm really glad that they get to see this. I can't wait to meet them again in a few months and really celebrate this trophy!

July 10, 2021 - 20:44 (IST)

Karolina Pliskova speaks after the match: Thank you for being here everybody. I enjoyed every moment I played on this court. Sorry.. *breaks into tears*

I never cry, and now.. I want to start with Ashleigh. She played an incredible match and an incredible tournament. I had to fight really hard to keep up with her. Congratulations to her and her team.

I want to thank all my team. All the success I've had goes to them. I have more people watching from home, I want to thank all of them and my family. We've had a really great three weeks here. 

July 10, 2021 - 20:38 (IST)

Set 3: By the numbers!

July 10, 2021 - 20:35 (IST)

Game, Set, Match, Championship: Ashleigh Barty wins the final 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3!

July 10, 2021 - 20:30 (IST)

Ashleigh Barty* 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 5-3 Karolina Pliskova (* denotes next server)

Alright, does Karolina Pliskova have one last push left in her? Oh what a marvellous point for Pliskova! She and Barty traded all sorts of shots, from volleys to lobs and blind backhands, that was probably the point of the match and it goes Pliskova's way thanks to a volley winner! 15-0. Ash Barty levels the game at 15-15 with a smash! Pliskova gets a stroke of luck as a blind, reaching shot clips the net and catches out Barty. 30-15. Ohh, double fault from Pliskova! 30-30, this is heating up now! Another backhand volley winner from Pliskova and then an ace sees her hold serve! Barty will have to serve this out.

July 10, 2021 - 20:25 (IST)

Ashleigh Barty 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 5-2 Karolina Pliskova* (* denotes next server)

A considerably long rally ends with an Ash Barty error. 0-15. Barty then hits a forehand down the line, which Pliskova struggles to get to. Pliskova's resultant desperate lob is fired out for a smash winner by Barty. 15-15. Barty sends a stinging forehand the way of Pliskova, who akes an error in her bid to return it. 30-15. Pliskova hits an inside out forehand winner, 30-30. Pliskova puts a little too much juice into a forehand, and it flies wide. 40-30. Another forehand error, and Barty maintains her lead in this set! Pliskova will serve to stay in this final. 

July 10, 2021 - 20:20 (IST)

Ashleigh Barty* 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 4-2 Karolina Pliskova (* denotes next server)

First serve is great, and it forces Barty into sending back a big loopy lob, which Pliskova hammers for a forehand winner. Next serve is out wide, and Pliskova follows it to the net and hits a winner again. 30-0. Her third serve is followed by a dropshot, which Barty hits into the net. This is intelligent stuff from Pliskova, she's really switching it up. 40-0. Good point for Barty, she forces Pliskova to chase and then hits a forehand cross court winner into the empty side of the court. Pliskova holds serve with a smash. 

July 10, 2021 - 20:17 (IST)

Ashleigh Barty 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 4-1 Karolina Pliskova* (* denotes next server)

Pliskova does really well to hold to love in her service game with some intelligent shot-making. Unfortunately she can't continue that momentum into the next game, and despite dropping a couple of points, Ashleigh Barty ultimately manages to hold quite comfortably thanks to a couple of mistakes and some lax play from Pliskova.

Preview: Ash Barty will be trying to win a second trophy in her past seven Grand Slam tournaments when she faces Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Pliskova seeks her first major championship, five years after losing in her only previous Slam final.

In matching up against No 1 seed Barty after eliminating No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, Pliskova hopes to do something only three women managed to accomplish since the Open era began 53 years ago: beat the top two seeds en route to the title at the All England Club.

Venus Williams pulled that off twice, actually — in 2000 (defeating No 1 Martina Hingis in the quarter-finals, then No 2 Lindsay Davenport in the final) and in 2005 (defeating No. 2 Maria Sharapova in the semi-finals, then No 1 Davenport in the final).

The only other examples go back at least a half-century: Ann Jones in 1969 and Evonne Goolagong in 1971.

Goolagong's second Wimbledon title in 1980 was the most recent for an Australian at the All England Club. Like Goolagong, Barty has indigenous roots; they've known each other for more than a decade and Barty is wearing a skirt-and-shirt outfit this fortnight inspired by Goolagong's dress from 41 years ago.

Pliskova came close to the 1-2 double at the 2016 US Open, too, eliminating No 1 Serena Williams in the semi-finals before getting beaten by No 2 Angelique Kerber in three sets in the final. Kerber's victory at Flushing Meadows pushed her up to No 1 in the rankings.

Pliskova is aware that she trails her next opponent 5-2 head-to-head — including three wins in a row for Barty — and knows what awaits in terms of the tennis.

Barty's lone major title so far came on red clay at the 2019 French Open, and, like Pliskova, she'd never been past the fourth round at the All England Club until this week.

With inputs from AP.

