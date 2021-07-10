Ash Barty speaks after the match: This is incredible. I want to start with Karolina, congratulations to you and your team, you've had an incredible tournament. I like testing myself against you, and I'm sure we'll play many many more matches. I want to genuinely thank every single person in this stadium, you've made my dream so special, thank you so much.

At the start of the third set, I told myself to just keep fighting. Karolina is a wonderful competitor, she really brought out the best from me today. It was an exceptional match from the start and I knew I had to play to my best level. I was really proud of the way I reset after losing the second set, and then I just kept on going and kept on chipping away, and managed to hold my nerve.

I can't remember the match point! It took me a while to verbalize my dream, and say that I wanted to win this tournament and only then did I dare to dream. with everyone here, this has made it so special.

I didn't sleep a lot last night, I was thinking about all the 'what ifs,' but when I came out on court, I felt at home in a way, and to share that with my team and everyone is an incredible feeling. My team is incredible, they're there with me every step of the way, sacrificing their own dreams and lives at times. This year has been tough, because of the restrictions, and they've had to essentially leave their lives behind for months.

Evonne Goolagong Cawley means a lot to me, I hope I made her proud.

I know my family is at home watching, and I'm really glad that they get to see this. I can't wait to meet them again in a few months and really celebrate this trophy!