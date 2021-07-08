Reacting to Federer's shocking loss, many from the sporting fraternity took to Twitter to express their views. Here are a few reactions from the micro-blogging site:

Roger Federer crashed out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals at the hands of Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday, potentially bringing down the curtain on the Swiss legend's Wimbledon career.

Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam title winner, who turns 40 next month, lost 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to a player 15 years his junior.

It was only the eight-time Wimbledon champion's 14th defeat at the tournament in 119 matches and his first straight-sets loss since an opening round exit against Mario Ancic in 2002.

It was also the first time he had lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon.

"It's super special to have played Roger here, it's a dream come true," said Hurkacz.

"He's done so many special things here."

World No 18 Hurkacz, 24, had never got beyond the third round of a Grand Slam before this Wimbledon.

However, boosted by having defeated World No 2 Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the last 16, he was a break up on a sluggish-looking Federer in the sixth game of the opening set.

The Swiss star, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, carved out a break for 2-0 in the second set.

He couldn't hang on and Hurkacz levelled in the seventh game from 1-4 down before dominating the tiebreak.

Federer looked punch drunk and he was quickly down 0-2 in the third set before Hurkacz wrapped up the decider in just 29 minutes.

He is only the second Polish man to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon — Jerzy Janowicz being the other in 2013.

Reacting to this major upset, many from the sporting fraternity took to Twitter to express their views. Here are a few reactions from the micro-blogging site:

Mind boggling stat



Hubert Hurkacz is the first player to beat Roger Federer in straight sets at Wimbledon in 19 years. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 7, 2021

A life-changing moment for Hubert Hurkacz

Only three players have defeated Roger Federer in straight sets at #Wimbledon 2000 (R1) Yevgeny Kafelnikov 7-5 7-5 7-6 2002 (R1) Mario Ancic 6-3 7-6 6-3 2021 (QF): today #Wimbledon2021 Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 7-6 6-0 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 7, 2021

Doesn't get any better than beating your own idol



Hubert Hurkacz has done it! The 24-year-old from Poland grew up idolising Federer, and now he’s defeated the 8x #Wimbledon champion on Centre Court. This is your moment, @HubertHurkacz 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/uOKriIrdsj — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) July 7, 2021

Such was Hubert Hurkacz's dominance

Roger Federer getting bagelled at #Wimbledon? That wasn't even supposed to be possible, was it? Hubert Hurkacz comes up with a BRILLIANT performance to pull off the unthinkable and send Federer packing. What a day! — Musab (@Musab_Abid) July 7, 2021

The winning moment and rush of emotions...

Indeed!