Wimbledon 2021: 'Gods among us are human', Twitter reacts as Hubert Hurkacz defeats Roger Federer
Reacting to Federer's shocking loss, many from the sporting fraternity took to Twitter to express their views. Here are a few reactions from the micro-blogging site:
Roger Federer crashed out of Wimbledon in the quarter-finals at the hands of Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday, potentially bringing down the curtain on the Swiss legend's Wimbledon career.
Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam title winner, who turns 40 next month, lost 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to a player 15 years his junior.
It was only the eight-time Wimbledon champion's 14th defeat at the tournament in 119 matches and his first straight-sets loss since an opening round exit against Mario Ancic in 2002.
It was also the first time he had lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon.
"It's super special to have played Roger here, it's a dream come true," said Hurkacz.
"He's done so many special things here."
World No 18 Hurkacz, 24, had never got beyond the third round of a Grand Slam before this Wimbledon.
However, boosted by having defeated World No 2 Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the last 16, he was a break up on a sluggish-looking Federer in the sixth game of the opening set.
The Swiss star, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, carved out a break for 2-0 in the second set.
He couldn't hang on and Hurkacz levelled in the seventh game from 1-4 down before dominating the tiebreak.
Federer looked punch drunk and he was quickly down 0-2 in the third set before Hurkacz wrapped up the decider in just 29 minutes.
He is only the second Polish man to reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon — Jerzy Janowicz being the other in 2013.
Mind boggling stat
Hubert Hurkacz is the first player to beat Roger Federer in straight sets at Wimbledon in 19 years.
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 7, 2021
A life-changing moment for Hubert Hurkacz
Only three players have defeated Roger Federer in straight sets at #Wimbledon 2000 (R1) Yevgeny Kafelnikov 7-5 7-5 7-6 2002 (R1) Mario Ancic 6-3 7-6 6-3 2021 (QF): today #Wimbledon2021 Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 7-6 6-0 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 7, 2021
Doesn't get any better than beating your own idol
Hubert Hurkacz has done it!
The 24-year-old from Poland grew up idolising Federer, and now he’s defeated the 8x #Wimbledon champion on Centre Court.
This is your moment, @HubertHurkacz 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/uOKriIrdsj
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) July 7, 2021
Such was Hubert Hurkacz's dominance
Roger Federer getting bagelled at #Wimbledon? That wasn't even supposed to be possible, was it? Hubert Hurkacz comes up with a BRILLIANT performance to pull off the unthinkable and send Federer packing. What a day! — Musab (@Musab_Abid) July 7, 2021
The winning moment and rush of emotions...
A HISTORIC result 🚨
The moment @HubertHurkacz stunned Federer at Wimbledon!@Wimbledon #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OUCmJHYnLG
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 7, 2021
Indeed!
the gods among us are human...#Wimbledon — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 7, 2021
