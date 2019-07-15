Wimbledon 2019: 'Testament to his clutch-ness and greatness', Twitter reacts to Novak Djokovic's thrilling win over Roger Federer

For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final.

In the end, it was Djokovic who emerged victorious, coming back to edge Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) and become the first man in 71 years to take home the trophy from the All England Club after needing to erase championship points.

"Unfortunately in these kinds of matches, one of the players has to lose," Djokovic said. "It's quite unreal."

He claimed his fifth Wimbledon title and second in a row.

This triumph also earned Djokovic his 16th Grand Slam trophy overall, moving him closer to the only men ahead of him in tennis history: Federer owns 20, Rafael Nadal has 18.

"I gave it all I had," Federer said.

He has ruled grass courts since the early 2000s; he has won Wimbledon eight times dating to 2003, and this was his record 12th appearance in the title match. But Djokovic is now 3-0 against Federer in finals at the place and 4-0 against him in five-setters anywhere.

This one was unlike any other, though.

That's because, while it was reminiscent of Federer's 16-14 fifth-set victory over Andy Roddick in the 2009 Wimbledon final, that score is no longer possible: The All England Club altered its rule this year to do away with never-ending matches and institute a tiebreaker at 12-all in a deciding set.

At one point during the final set Sunday, Djokovic asked chair umpire Damian Steiner whether the change called for the tiebreaker at 10-10. Later, when Djokovic held for an 11-10 lead, it was Steiner who got confused, beginning to call out the score as 11-9, before catching himself.

"I respect whatever the rule is," Federer said when asked what he thinks of the altered setup. "So really, it is what it is, you know?"

Federer and Djokovic pushed each other to the limit in what became as much a test of focus and stamina as it was about skill.

It is destined to be discussed for years.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling final and Djokovic's win

With the match going to five set, Mirka Federer was a bundle of nerves in the player's box

Marry a great tennis player, they said. It will be fun, they said. pic.twitter.com/otkqHlQnMF — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) July 14, 2019

But Djokovic came out clutch in the fifth set tie-break to win his fifth title

That is the worst I've seen Djokovic play a slam final and still win. Testament to his clutch-ness and greatness. Slam No.16, and his 5th Wimbledon. Amazing. — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) July 14, 2019

When Djokovic gets home, his body parts get taken apart like the Iron-Man suit — Zito (@_Zeets) July 14, 2019

Fellow players were in awe of Djokovic and Federer

What a match 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — borna coric (@borna_coric) July 14, 2019

I have such huge respect for both @DjokerNole and @rogerfederer. What a match... wouldn’t have minded to see it go on a little longer 😊 Congrats Novak on another @Wimbledon! — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 14, 2019

Despite losing, Federer still had his sense of humour intact

Federer is asked to compare this match to his 2008 Wimbledon final against Nadal: I'm the loser both times so that's a similarity — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) July 14, 2019

Federer said he hopes to inspire 37-year-olds which led to Peter Crouch making this witty quip

If roger can play like that at 37 so can I! #comeback — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) July 14, 2019

The Wimbledon final Cricket World Cup final both going down the wire made for a brilliant day of sport

Djokovic and Federer played one of the greatest matches ever. England and New Zealand just capped the Cricket World Cup with one of the greatest matches ever. This is one of the best sports Sundays I’ve ever seen. — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) July 14, 2019

With inputs from AP

