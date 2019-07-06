Wimbledon 2019, singles round-up: Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty ease into fourth round; Kei Nishikori advances

Serena Williams cruises into fourth round

Serena Williams beat Julia Goerges at Wimbledon for the second year in a row.

The seven-time champion defeated the 18th-seeded German 6-3, 6-4. Williams had beaten Goerges in straight sets in the semi-finals at the All England Club last year before losing to Angelique Kerber in the final.

The 11th-seeded Williams will next play Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday in the fourth round.

Ashleigh Barty thumps Harriet Dart

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty reached the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time on Saturday as she overwhelmed British wild card Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-1.

The 23-year-old Australian, bidding to become the first Wimbledon women's champion from her country since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980, will play unseeded American Alison Riske for a place in the last eight.

Petra Kvitova through to fourth round at SW19

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova reached the Wimbledon last 16 for the first time in five years on Saturday.

Czech sixth seed Kvitova defeated Poland's Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2 and will face either Britain's Johanna Konta or Sloane Stephens of the United States for a place in the quarter-finals.

Kvitova last made the last 16 in 2014 when she won her second title having also been champion in 2011.

Kei Nishikori equals Ai Sugiyama's Wimbledon record

Kei Nishikori equalled Ai Sugiyama's record of four appearances in the last 16 of Wimbledon by a Japanese player on Saturday as he dismissed American journeyman Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

The 29-year-old 2014 US Open finalist, who recorded his 400th Tour-level match win, will play the winner of the match between Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin for a place in the last eight.

Sugiyama reached the women's last 16 in 1996, 2003-04 and 2006.

Suarez Navarro, Querrey, Riske advance

No 30 Carla Suarez Navarro also advanced, beating unseeded American Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-3. Davis only made it into the tournament as a lucky loser but upset defending champion Angelique Kerber in the previous round. She made a promising start against Suarez Navarro, breaking in the opening game. But the Spaniard, who has yet to drop a set this week, won the next three games and broke Davis again to start the second set.

Sam Querrey also advanced to the fourth round. The unseeded American, who reached the semi-finals in 2017 after beating Andy Murray, defeated John Millman 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Querrey will play in the second week at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time.

Alison Riske of the United States earned a debut appearance in Wimbledon's fourth round with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over No 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

The 55th-ranked Riske has won each of her matches in three sets this week.

She had never been past the third round in eight previous appearances at the All England Club, including a second-round loss to Bencic a year ago.

Riske will face World No 1 Ash Barty on Monday with a quarter-final berth at stake.

With inputs from Agencies

