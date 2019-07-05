Wimbledon 2019, singles round-up: Novak Djokovic through to last 16 with four-set win; 2018 finalist Kevin Anderson eliminated

Djokovic equals Becker mark with Wimbledon last 16 spot

Defending champion Novak Djokovic went level with Boris Becker's mark of 12 appearances in the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday despite a mid-match blip.

The world number one and four-time winner defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4.

He will next face either Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime who, at 18, is the youngest man in the draw, or Ugo Humbert of France, the world number 66.

Djokovic is now level with Becker in third place on the all-time list for last-16 places.

Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors lead the way with 16.

Last year's finalist Kevin Anderson loses in third round

Last year's runner-up Kevin Anderson was knocked out in the third round at Wimbledon, losing in straight sets to Guido Pella on Centre Court.

Anderson could only convert one of his nine break points and lost 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Pella, who reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

It's the second year in a row that Pella knocked out the previous runner-up. He came from two sets down to beat Marin Cilic in 2018.

Anderson lost in straight sets to Novak Djokovic in last year's final, after coming from two sets down to beat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals and beating John Isner in a 6½-hour semifinal match.

In the third set, the South African had a break point at 2-1, two more at 3-2 and another one at 4-3, but couldn't convert any of them. In the tiebreaker, Pella set up match point after a crowd-pleasing rally at the net, and converted it with another volley.

No. 10 Karen Khachanov also lost, falling to Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1. Both results could benefit Djokovic, the defending champion who now doesn't have a single top-10 seeded player left in his side of the draw.

Karolina Pliskova uses 'amazing' serve to see off tricky Hsieh Su-Wei

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova served superbly to beat Hsieh Su-Wei 6-3 2-6 6-4 on Friday and reach the Wimbledon fourth round for the second time.

Czech third seed Pliskova fired down 14 aces on Court One to counter the unorthodox Hsieh’s fast feet and soft hands, securing victory in an hour and 46 minutes.

Both players started the opening set strongly before an unusually untidy game by world number 16 Hsieh allowed Pliskova to claim a break for a 5-3 lead.

That was the opening the 27-year-old needed as she switched gears and closed out the set with her sixth ace.

Hsieh responded with an early break in the second set to race 4-2 ahead and the 33-year-old Taiwanese saved four break points in the seventh game before taking the match into a decider.

liskova, who beat last year’s Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in the Eastbourne final last week, put Hsieh on the back foot with searing groundstrokes early in the third set to break for a 3-1 lead.

Appearing less rattled by Hsieh’s variations as the match wore on, Pliskova staved off a late comeback attempt by Hsieh to close out victory.

Up next for Pliskova is Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova who beat 20th seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6(7) 6-3.

Milos Raonic ends Reilly Opelka's Wimbledon run in third round

Former finalist Milos Raonic ended Reilly Opelka's Wimbledon run by beating the towering American in straight sets in the third round.

In a matchup of big servers, Raonic broke twice in each of the last two sets to win 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1 and reach the fourth round for the fifth time. Both players finished with 13 aces each but Raonic had only seven unforced errors to Opelka's 31.

The 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) Opelka was making his Wimbledon debut and knocked out three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

Raonic lost to Andy Murray in the 2016 Wimbledon final

Zhang Shuai reaches last 16 for first time with victory over Caroline Wozniacki

Zhang Shuai of China became the first player to reach the second week of Wimbledon after knocking out former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

Zhang set up her second match point with a backhand winner and converted it with a volley winner at the net to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Wozniacki was 4-0 up in the first set and also broke Zhang in the opening game of the second before losing four straight games. The Dane repeatedly grew frustrated with the result of Hawk-Eye challenges, complaining to the chair umpire on several occasions that the calls made by the review system were wrong.

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open but has never been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, losing at that stage on six occasions.

With Agencies inputs

