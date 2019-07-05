Associate Sponsor

Wimbledon 2019, singles round-up: Milos Raonic thwarts Reilly Opelka challenge; Zhang Shuai reaches last 16 for first time

Sports The Associated Press Jul 05, 2019 19:46:25 IST

Milos Raonic ends Reilly Opelka's Wimbledon run in third round

Former finalist Milos Raonic ended Reilly Opelka's Wimbledon run by beating the towering American in straight sets in the third round.

Wimbledon 2019, singles round-up: Milos Raonic thwarts Reilly Opelka challenge; Zhang Shuai reaches last 16 for first time

Milos Raonic registered a 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1 win over Reilly Opelka in third round of Wimbledon. AP

In a matchup of big servers, Raonic broke twice in each of the last two sets to win 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1 and reach the fourth round for the fifth time. Both players finished with 13 aces each but Raonic had only seven unforced errors to Opelka's 31.

The 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) Opelka was making his Wimbledon debut and knocked out three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

Raonic lost to Andy Murray in the 2016 Wimbledon final

Zhang Shuai reaches last 16 for first time with victory over Caroline Wozniacki

Zhang Shuai of China became the first player to reach the second week of Wimbledon after knocking out former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

Zhang set up her second match point with a backhand winner and converted it with a volley winner at the net to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Wozniacki was 4-0 up in the first set and also broke Zhang in the opening game of the second before losing four straight games. The Dane repeatedly grew frustrated with the result of Hawk-Eye challenges, complaining to the chair umpire on several occasions that the calls made by the review system were wrong.

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open but has never been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, losing at that stage on six occasions.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 19:46:25 IST

