Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams fined $10,000 by All England Club for damaging match court

Serena Williams was fined $10,000 (£7,989) by the All England Club for damaging one of Wimbledon’s courts with her racquet prior to the start of the tournament, media reported.

Williams, who faces fellow American Alison Riske in the quarter-finals on Tuesday as she looks to win her 24th Grand Slam title, has yet to comment on the fine.

Fabio Fognini was also fined $3,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after a rant during his third round defeat to Tennys Sandgren.

The Italian had said he hoped a “bomb” would explode at the All England Club.

Nick Kyrgios was fined $8,000 in total from separate unsportsmanlike incidents in his first and second rounds.

The fiery Australian lost to Rafa Nadal in the second round.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.