Wimbledon 2019: Ramkumar Ramanathan falls at second hurdle in qualifying; Prajnesh Gunneswaran only Indian in main draw

London: India's Ramkumar Ramanathan yet again failed to crack a Grand Slam main draw, losing the second round of the men's singles qualifying event at the Wimbledon championships to Poland's Kamil Majchrzak.

The unseeded Indian lost 6-7 (5) 3-6 to the 11th seed and world number 111 in one hour and 19 minutes.

Ramkumar, who possesses a big serve and a lethal inside out forehand, did not get a single break-point in the match while his opponent converted two of the seven chances.

The 24-year-old from Chennai, ranked 154, has been trying to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam since 2015 but has not succeeded so far.

The closest he came to making the main draw was in 2018 when he reached the third and final qualifying round at the Australian Open.

India's number one men's singles hopeful and world number 94 Prajnesh Gunneswaran who lost in the second round of the Antalya Open to Italy's Lorenzo Sonega ranked 75 in the world, will now be the only Indian player to be contesting in the main draw of the men's singles at Wimbledon this year.

