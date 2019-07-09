Wimbledon 2019, men's singles Quarter Finals LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch score online

Roger Federer is one win away from his 100th victory at Wimbledon after making a 17th quarter-final, but told the wilting chasing pack that they could find hope in their pursuit — over a humble happy meal.

The eight-time champion, as well as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, moved into the last-eight on Monday with embarrassing ease.

The trio, with 14 Wimbledon titles, dropped only 19 games between them, facing a grand total of just one break point.

Federer breezed past Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in just 74 minutes to make sure of a 55th quarter-final at the Slams. Federer will play against Japan's Kei Nishikori, who beat Mikhail Kukushkin in the previous round.

Defending champion Djokovic was just as dominant seeing off French rookie Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon last-eight for the 11th time, and 45th time at the Slams. World No 1 Djokovic will now face 21st-seed David Goffin.

Nadal, a two-time winner, saw off Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 for his seventh quarter-final slot and 39th overall at the majors. Sam Querrey is the next obstacle in the Spaniard's relentless march through the tournament.

In the remaining quarter-final match up, Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut will be up against Argentina's Guido Pella.

Here's everything you need to know about the Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals:

When will the Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals take place?

The Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals will take place on 10 July, 2019.

Where will the Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals be played?

The Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals will be played at the All England Club in London, England.

What time does the match begin?

The Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals will begin at 5.30 pm IST, with Novak Djokovic vs David Goffin on Centre Court, and Guido Pella vs Roberto Bautista Agut on Court 1. Following these matches will be Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori on Centre Court and Rafael Nadal vs Sam Querrey on Court 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals?

The matches will be telecast on the Star Network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score as well as periodic updates on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from Agencies.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.