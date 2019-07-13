Wimbledon 2019: 'May they both play another decade', Twitter prays for Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry to continue

Roger Federer will play for a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title in his 12 final at the All England Club after beating Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion will face Novak Djokovic for the title on Sunday.

Federer's serve served him well against his Spanish rival, who won their last meeting at Wimbledon in the 2008 final — taking the epic fifth set 9-7 as darkness descended. The Swiss great finished with 14 aces this time and landed 69 percent of his first serves.

Federer won his record eighth Wimbledon title in 2017, but lost to Djokovic in the final in both 2014 and 2015. The Federer-Nadal rivalry is one of the greatest epic of tennis and on Firday it made fans of the sport drool on Twitter as the two greats once again dished out some great tennis.

God, Bless these two players even more and may they both play another decade !!! #Wimbledon #rogvsrafa — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) July 12, 2019

The level of tennis being played by @rogerfederer and @RafaelNadal at #Wimblendon right now — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 12, 2019

The greatest tennis match I’ve ever watched was between Federer and Nadal; the #Wimbledon final in 2008. It’s incredible to think that 11 years on the same two blokes can still serve up something as spectacular as that. Not just tennis, but sporting phenomenons. Both of them — Jonathan Shræger (@JonathanShrager) July 12, 2019

these two are ridiculous #Wimbledon — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 12, 2019

There is NO better occasion.

There is NO better sporting contest.

There is no better stage.

Centre Court Wimbledon.

Federer v Nadal.@rogerfederer v @RafaelNadal @Vijay_Amritraj @AndrewCastle63 #Wimbledon19 — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) July 12, 2019

Roger, Roger! Mindboggling four-setter. Rafa’s never-say-die spirit making the contest truly memorable. Total dhamaal — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 12, 2019

To be so calm and allow put skill to take over in the most tense situations: Roger To hit insane shots when you're backs against the wall and fight like no km has ever fought before: rafa We are lucky to witness this — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) July 12, 2019

Another victory for Federer over his arch-rival Nadal only consolidated his position as the 'GOAT' and the same dominated the conversation on the social media.

Sorry Rafa... clay belongs to you but the grass is greener on Federer’s side .. G.O.A.T #KingFed #Fedal — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) July 12, 2019

Roger Federer, you will keep enthralling us till you are 70. Never go away. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2019

What a super performance from Federer. — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) July 12, 2019

