Wimbledon 2019: 'May they both play another decade', Twitter prays for Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry to continue

Sports FP Sports Jul 13, 2019 00:45:01 IST

Roger Federer will play for a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title in his 12 final at the All England Club after beating Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion will face Novak Djokovic for the title on Sunday.

Federer's serve served him well against his Spanish rival, who won their last meeting at Wimbledon in the 2008 final — taking the epic fifth set 9-7 as darkness descended. The Swiss great finished with 14 aces this time and landed 69 percent of his first serves.

Federer won his record eighth Wimbledon title in 2017, but lost to Djokovic in the final in both 2014 and 2015. The Federer-Nadal rivalry is one of the greatest epic of tennis and on Firday it made fans of the sport drool on Twitter as the two greats once again dished out some great tennis.

Another victory for Federer over his arch-rival Nadal only consolidated his position as the 'GOAT' and the same dominated the conversation on the social media.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 00:45:01 IST

