Wimbledon 2019 LIVE Score, Serena Williams vs Simona Halep, Women's Final: Serena in the hunt for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam

Preview: Serena Williams's place among the legends of tennis is assured but her mission will not be accomplished unless she at least equals Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.
The 37-year-old American gets a third chance in a year to go level with the controversial Australian when she plays another former world number one Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.
Williams will hope for a happier ending than being out-played both by Angelique Kerber in last year's Wimbledon final and Naomi Osaka in the US Open final where a spectacular meltdown torpedoed her cause, leading her to eventually consult a therapist.
Williams claimed after her semi-final romp over unseeded Czech Barbora Strycova that the Court landmark is not on her mind. "I thought about it this morning. I actually didn't think about it since because it's really not about 24 or 23 or 25," she said.
Halep, the first Romanian woman to play in the Wimbledon final, has the weaponry to upset Williams.
However, she will want her serve to be more reliable than it was in the early stages of her ultimately easy semi-final win over Elina Svitolina.
The 27-year-old has won just one of the four Grand Slam finals in which she has appeared — last year's French Open.
The size of the challenge confronting her is reflected in having won just one of her 10 previous meetings with Williams, although she has regularly taken her to three sets.
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep
Right then. Simona Halep is ready to go as she waits for Serena Williams to join her in the tunnel. Halep leads Williams out onto Centre Court. Williams wins the toss and chooses to serve first.
Can Serena break her own record?
Throwback to when Halep and Williams clashed at SW19!
Serena Williams' road to the final
1st round: beat Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-2, 7-5
2nd round: beat Kaja Juvan 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
3rd round: beat Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4
4th round: beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2
Quarter-final: beat Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Semi-final: beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2
Simona Halep's road to the final
1st round: beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 7-5
2nd round: beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
3rd round: beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1
4th round: beat Cori Gauff 6-3, 6-3
Quarter-final: beat Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4), 6-1
Semi-final: beat Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3
Serena Williams vs Simona Halep
Head-to-head: Williams leads 9-1
Last five meetings
2019 Williams d Halep 6-1 4-6 6-4 (Australian Open, hard)
2016 Williams d Halep 6-2 4-6 6-3 (U.S. Open, hard)
2016 Williams d Halep 6-4 6-3 (Indian Wells, hard)
2015 Williams d Halep 6-3 7-6(5) (Cincinnati, hard)
2015 Williams d Halep 6-2 4-6 7-5 (Miami, hard)
Some more pre-match reading!
No trouble for Novak Djokovic against Roberto Bautista Agut in warm-up act for 'Fedal'
If Novak Djokovic's consistency and composure over the last fortnight – and year – are anything to go by, Roger Federer will have a tough time making it nine titles at SW19. Djokovic may have been the warm-up act today, but he has made it a habit of occupying centre-stage at the end of big tournaments.
Musab Abid writes on Novak Djokovic's win over Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-final
More pre-match reading
Playing on his own terms, Roger Federer takes down Rafael Nadal for another final foray
Federer, who plays like a dream, has always been in complete charge on a tennis court and his career. But since returning from a knee surgery in 2017, he has played, and won, on his own terms. Even against his biggest rival: Rafael Nadal. The Swiss maestro gave another beautifully constructed, perfectly destructive performance to emerge a 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner over Nadal in the Wimbledon semi-finals.
Deepti Patwardhan writes on how Roger Federer emerged triumphant at FeDal 40.
'Calm' Serena Williams aims for ultimate glory yet again with Simona Halep in the way
Serena Williams is back to her usual best with big booming serves when needed, moving significantly better than last year or even at Roland Garros.
In her path stands Simona Halep. The Romanian is not new to the pressure of Grand Slam finals having reached four finals in her career including a win at Roland Garros last year.
Tanuj Lakhina previews the final here.
2019 Wimbledon women's final live!
It's the big day today and a chance for two players to create history. Serena Williams is one title away from equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile, Simona Halep will become the first Romanian to win the title at Wimbledon. An exciting finale awaits!