Wimbledon 2019 LIVE SCORE, Serena Williams vs Alison Riske, Women's Quarters: Favourites Serena, Halep broken early

Preview: Serena Williams will try to move a step closer to an eighth Wimbledon title when she takes on fellow American Alison Riske in the quarter-finals.
Riske upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the fourth round but will be playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final — in her 30th appearance — while Williams is looking for her 24th major title.
With three of the top-10 seeds losing on Monday, No 7 Simona Halep is now the highest seeded woman left in the draw. After beating teenage sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets, Halep faces Zhang Shuai of China as she tries to return to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time since 2014.
The home crowd will once again be rooting for Johanna Konta, the last British player in the tournament, who faces Barbora Strycova. Also, No 8 Elina Svitolina faces Karolina Muchova in the fourth quarter-final.
Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 17:57:44 IST
Highlights
Wimbledon women's singles quarter-final matches
Alison Riske vs (11) Serena Williams
(7) Simona Halep vs Zhang Shuai
Barbora Strycova vs (19) Johanna Konta
(8) Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Muchova
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:57 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 3-2*
Serena goes 30-0 up on the back of a couple of Riske backhand errors. She loses a point on her serve but netting an easy backhand. Riske starts walking towards her bench thinking the game was over and sheepishly walks back to the baseline. Serena gets the hold with a service winner and Riske can now make her way for the changeover.
17:54 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 3-1*
Serena goes down 30-15 but she hits a forehand winner to pump herself up which elicits a round of applause from the so far quiet Centre Court crowd. Riske gets to 40-30 with a good serve and then consolidates her hold with a fortunate net caught.
17:50 (IST)
Riske vs Williams *2-1
Two blistering aces from Serena gets her to 30-15 before Riske pulls out a stinging backhand winner down the line while defending. Williams hits her third ace down the T but a couple of errors give Riske a breakpoint and she converts it! Brilliant from Riske despite seeing three aces being hit past her.
Over on Court 1, Zhang Shuai is off to a flier and leads Halep 3-0 after breaking the Romanian in the second game.
17:46 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 1-1*
Not a comfortable hold for Riske but she manages to serve an ace down the T on her way to holding to 30.
17:43 (IST)
Riske vs Williams *0-0
Serena goes 30-0 up with a booming backhand and then 40-15 up following a long return from Riske. The younger American defends well to get to Serena's drop shot and hit a return past her opponent. Serena gets the hold in the end.
17:39 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 0-0*
Ready? Play!
Serena Williams will serve first.
17:33 (IST)
Alison Riske vs Serena Williams; Simona Halep vs Zhang Shuai
Serena and Alison are out on Centre Court and presumably, Simona and Zhang too are out on Court 1. Live tennis action coming up in a short while.
17:31 (IST)
Alison Riske vs Serena Williams; Simona Halep vs Zhang Shuai
Logic dictates Williams and Halep to notch easy wins. But if the women's draw has shown us over the past couple of years, it is that you can't expect any match to be a cakewalk. Riske is in the form of her life and she's playing on her favourite surface while Zhang has punched above her weight so far.
17:14 (IST)
Karolina Pliskova flatters to deceive yet again, loses marathon match to fellow Czech Karolina Muchova
Every step Karolina Muchova has taken in London has been a first. This has been only the fourth Grand Slam appearance for the Czech, having made her debut in the main draw of a major at the US Open last year. On that occasion, she rose from the qualifiers and beat two-time Slam champion Garbine Muguruza in the second round. She had to work through the qualifiers again at the Australian Open, before setting up a clash with Pliskova in the first round.
Read Deepti Patwardhan's analysis of Karolina Muchova's win over fellow Czech Karolina Pliskova.
17:10 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty's winning streak halts but only because she ran into grasscourt phenomenon Alison Riske
Before Alison Riske set up a quarter-final clash against 23-time Major winner Serena Williams, she had to overcome World No 1 and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round.
Musab Abid writes on how Riske went about breaking Barty's play to clinch a first Grand Slam quarter-final place.
17:04 (IST)
15-year-old Coco Gauff’s rousing run at Wimbledon makes tennis feel young again
During the changeover at 5-2 in the second set, Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff, the centre of attention of a 12,000-strong crowd at Court 1 and the latest darling of the tennis world, cut a lost and lonesome figure. The 15-year-old wonder girl, who had defied odds to get into the final 16 and stared down defeat in the third round, looked bemused and drained. Like all the excitement of the past week had finally caught up to her.
Deepti Patwardhan writes on Cori 'Coco' Gauff, tennis' next big thing.
16:56 (IST)
16:53 (IST)
16:40 (IST)
Wimbledon women's singles quarter-finals live!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2019 Wimbledon women's singles quarter-finals! We have reached the business end of tennis beloved grass-court Grand Slam and we have an intriguing set of quarter-final matches lined up today! Stay tuned for more.