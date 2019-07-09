Wimbledon 2019 LIVE SCORE, Serena Williams vs Alison Riske, Women's Quarters: Favourites Serena, Halep broken early

Preview: Serena Williams will try to move a step closer to an eighth Wimbledon title when she takes on fellow American Alison Riske in the quarter-finals.

Riske upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the fourth round but will be playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final — in her 30th appearance — while Williams is looking for her 24th major title.

With three of the top-10 seeds losing on Monday, No 7 Simona Halep is now the highest seeded woman left in the draw. After beating teenage sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets, Halep faces Zhang Shuai of China as she tries to return to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

The home crowd will once again be rooting for Johanna Konta, the last British player in the tournament, who faces Barbora Strycova. Also, No 8 Elina Svitolina faces Karolina Muchova in the fourth quarter-final.

With inputs from The AP

