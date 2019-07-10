Wimbledon 2019 LIVE Score, Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori, Men's Quarters: Nadal wins first set; Federer looks to finish off Nishikori

Querrey vs Nadal *3-5

After winning 14 points in a row on his serve, Nadal drops his first point with a double fault and follows it up with an error off the forehand. He gets to 40-30 with an ace out wide which clipped the line. Querrey gets to deuce with amazing attacking tennis. Nadal draws him to the net in a long rally but the American finds the angle and fires in a blistering forehand winner. Querrey comes to the net on Nadal's second serve and brings up his first break point. Nadal saves it with a good serve out wide. He brings up game point with an overhead smash but then commits his second double fault. He brings up another game point and grabs the hold with a deep backhand.