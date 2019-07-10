Wimbledon 2019 LIVE Score, Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori, Men's Quarters: Agut, Nishikori up by break

Preview: Roger Federer is one win away from his 100th victory at Wimbledon after making a 17th quarter-final but told the wilting chasing pack that they could find hope in their pursuit — over a humble happy meal.
The eight-time champion, as well as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, moved into the last-eight on Monday with embarrassing ease.
The trio, with 14 Wimbledon titles, dropped only 19 games between them, facing a grand total of just one break point.
Federer breezed past Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in just 74 minutes to make sure of a 55th quarter-final at the Slams. Federer will play against Japan's Kei Nishikori, who beat Mikhail Kukushkin in the previous round.
Defending champion Djokovic was just as dominant seeing off French rookie Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon last-eight for the 11th time, and 45th time at the Slams. World No 1 Djokovic will now face 21st-seed David Goffin.
Nadal, a two-time winner, saw off Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 for his seventh quarter-final slot and 39th overall at the majors. Sam Querrey is the next obstacle in the Spaniard's relentless march through the tournament.
In the remaining quarter-final match up, Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut will be up against Argentina's Guido Pella.
Highlights
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, 6-0, *3-1
Djokovic takes a 0-30 lead before Goffin claws his way back into the game. Djokovic gets a break point and gets the break after Goffin commits a double fault.
Novak Djokovic dishes out a bagel to David Goffin in the second set!
Djokovic comes up with a rocket of a backhand down the line at 0-15 to win his first point. Goffin fires in an ace but then frustratingly, follows it up with a double fault. An errant forehand brings up a set point for Djokovic but Goffin saves it with a powerful first serve which sets up an easy forehand winner. Djokovic brings up a second set point with a forehand winner which clips the line. Goffin saves it too. Djokovic brings up a third set point with a delightful winner at the net and finally clinches the set with a smash winner.
Roberto Bautista Agut wins the first set 7-5 against Guido Pella!
Bautista Agut had taken an early lead with a break before Pella clawed his way back to parity. However, Bautista Agut held his nerves to break Pella on the 11th game before serving out the set.
Novak Djokovic wins the first set 6-4 against David Goffin!
There have been some really good rallies so far in the match with two going Djokovic's way in the game. The first he wins by setting up a delightful volley-drop shot and then brings up double break point. Goffin nets his backhand and Djokovic has the first set! After Goffin broke Djokovic, we hoped against hope for an exciting match but Djokovic got back into the set to clinch the set. It's going to be an uphill task for Goffin now
Djokovic vs Goffin 3-4*
Djokovic rattles winners of the forehand and backhand each to go 30-0 up. Goffin then plays a delightful running forehand winner past Djokovic. At 30-30, Goffin brings up a break point with a clean forehand winner and attacks the net on the next rally. Djokovic sends his forehand passing shot wide to go a break down! He covers his face with his towel disgusted with that wide forehand. Brilliant stuff from Goffin here!
20:31 (IST)
Nishikori vs Federer 3-1*
Federer hits a wild forehand return off Nishikori's second serve to lose the first point. The Swiss gathers his wits and wins the next two points by attacking Nishikori's backhand. However, the Japanese is unnerved by Federer's attacking display and rattles of two winners to get to 40-30 and then goes to get the hold.
20:26 (IST)
Nishikori vs Federer *2-1
Well well well. Federer begins with a double fault, sees Nishikori smash a forehand past him and get a triple break point. But the Swiss saves all three to get to deuce and grabs the hold with a 194 km/h ace!
20:23 (IST)
Nishikori vs Federer 2-0*
Nishikori races to a 40-0 lead before Federer wins a point with a crisp backhand winner followed by a crunching return past Nishikori. Can Federer respond with a break of his own? Alas, he can't! Sends a backhand well wide to give Nishikori a 2-0 lead.
20:20 (IST)
20:17 (IST)
Federer vs Nishikori *0-0
Ready? Play!
Roger Federer will serve first in the match.
20:11 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori
Right then! Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori have made their way out to the court for their quarter-final clash.
20:06 (IST)
20:01 (IST)
Pella vs Bautista Agut 5-7, 4-6, *5-3
Bautista Agut saves a couple of set points to extend the third set by another game. Thrilling tennis this from these two.
19:47 (IST)
Novak Djokovic cruises into the semi-final!
19:44 (IST)
Pella vs Bautista Agut 5-7, 4-6, 4-1*
Pella is off the blocks in a flash in the third set! He broke Agut in the second game and has raced to a 4-1 lead!
19:38 (IST)
19:32 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 5-2*
Djokovic moves within a game of reaching the semi-final with another easy hold.
19:31 (IST)
19:29 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, 6-0, *4-2
Goffin gets his second hold of the set for 30
19:24 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 4-1*
Goffin gets another break point opportunity after Djokovic double faults at 30-30 but Djokovic saves it with a service winner. Goffin brings up another break point but squanders it by netting his slice. Djokovic brings up game point with a delicate drop shot and finally gets the hold.
19:16 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, 6-0, *3-1
Djokovic takes a 0-30 lead before Goffin claws his way back into the game. Djokovic gets a break point and gets the break after Goffin commits a double fault.
19:12 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 2-1*
Djokovic wraps up an easy hold to 15.
19:11 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, 6-0, *1-1
Signs of life from Goffin! He notches his first game in 10 with an easy love-hold!
19:08 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 1-0*
Is Djokovic getting complacent here? Or is he just giving Goffin hopes of a comeback only to crush it cruelly? It's the latter of course. He allows Goffin to come back into the game after being 40-0 up and even gives him a break point opportunity. Goffin squanders it and Djokovic calmly takes the first game.
19:00 (IST)
18:50 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, 5-0*
Goffin had a glimmer of hope there after Djokovic committed a double fault but the Belgian loses the chance as Djokovic wraps up the hold to 30.
18:46 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, *4-0
Goffin has all but lost his early momentum here. Gets broken to love by Djokovic.
18:44 (IST)
18:43 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, 3-0*
Djokovic consolidates his break with an easy hold to love.
18:40 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, *2-0
Djokovic consistently hitting deep balls to ping Goffin to the baseline and making him work for the points. The constant pressure is wearing the Belgian down as Djokovic brings up a break point and converts it with an excellent winner at the net.
18:36 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, 1-0*
Two tweeners in a row from Goffin and Djokovic! Goffin wins that point and smacks a good backhand which Novak can't volley over the net. Djokovic smothers hopes of an early break to get the hold.
18:31 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 6-4, *0-0, Pella vs Agut 5-4*
Over on Court 1, we are back on serve with Pella up 5-4. Should this match go to five sets, it'll make Djokovic's path to the finals so much more easier and give him an advantage over whoever wins the semi-finals between Federer and Nadal (should results go their way).
18:29 (IST)
18:22 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 5-4*
Djokovic wraps an easy hold with an ace. He's just a game away from clinching the first set. Oh well.
18:19 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin *4-4
At 30-0 Goffin commits a double fault and then goes a break point down off the back off two errant forehands. Couldn't fault him really for the second error as the umpire corrected the line umpire's call just as Goffin was pulling out of his forehand. He reviews unsuccessfully. He saves the BP with a volley but conceded yet another break point. A superb rally ends with Novak winning the break with a volleyed winner. The Serb breaks back!
18:14 (IST)
Old boys club.
18:13 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 3-4*
Djokovic rattles winners of the forehand and backhand each to go 30-0 up. Goffin then plays a delightful running forehand winner past Djokovic. At 30-30, Goffin brings up a break point with a clean forehand winner and attacks the net on the next rally. Djokovic sends his forehand passing shot wide to go a break down! He covers his face with his towel disgusted with that wide forehand. Brilliant stuff from Goffin here!
18:09 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin *3-3
At 30-30, Goffin fires an ace and then plays an exquisite backhand lob which lands just on the line.
18:04 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 3-2*
Goffin misses an easy volley at 30-30 letting Djokovic off the hook. The Serb takes full advanatage off the letoff to seal the hold with an ace. Goffin needs to make use of any lapse in concentration from Djokovic.
17:58 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin *2-2
A long rally for the first point is won by Goffin. The Belgian was dictating the rally with Djokovic defending and he plays a drop shot to clinch the point. Goffin seals a very quick hold to love.
Over on Court 1, Bautista Agut is up 3-2 having broken Pella on the very first game.
17:54 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 2-1*
Djokovic tries to play an inside out forehand but doesn't hit it with enough power allowing Goffin to smash in an easy backhand winner. The Belgian goes 15-30 up by setting up a volleyed winner and then on the next point, Djokovic does the same. Goffin smashes in a powerful forehand and comes to the net to play a drop shot off the return. But Djokovic gets to it and pings in a winner down the line. Goffin makes it duece with a rocket of a crosscourt winner and gets a break point after Djokovic nets his volley. The Serb saves it but Goffin brings up another break point by hammering the ball wider and wider on Djokovic's forehand wing to force an error. Djokovic saves the second BP with a good serve and goes on to get the hold. Goffin had two chances to break Djokovic and put pressure on the Serb early on in the match.
17:46 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin *1-1
A very good serve from Goffin to begin with which Djokovic can't return. Djokovic tries to catch Goffin off guard with a drop shot but the Belgian is quick and gets an easy forehand winner at the net. He loses his first point with a double fault but follows it up with an ace and goes on to get an easy hold. Good solid start from the 21st seed here.
17:43 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin 1-0*
A scrappy first service game to begin with from Djokovic. He commits a double fault at 40-30 and misses the chance to close out the hold sooner. He still goes on to win the first game.
17:38 (IST)
Djokovic vs Goffin *0-0
Ready? Play!
Novak Djokovic will serve first.
17:34 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs David Goffin; Guido Pella vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Goffin walks out onto Centre Court followed by World No 1 Djokovic. These two have never faced off on grass but the last time they played each other was at Monta Carlo in 2017 where Goffin beat Djokovic in three sets. Don't think we'd see a repeat of that today given the form Djokovic is in. Over on court 1, Pella and Bautista Agut are also warming up.
17:15 (IST)
16:55 (IST)
Now this would spice things up!
16:52 (IST)
16:40 (IST)
Men's singles quarter-final match-ups
(1) Novak Djokovic vs (21) David Goffin
(26) Guido Pella vs (23) Roeberto Bautista Agut
(8) Kei Nishikoru vs (2) Roger Federer
Sam Querrey vs (3) Rafael Nadal
16:24 (IST)
Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals live!
The Big Three have barely been troubled on their way to the quarter-finals even as their challengers have fallen along the wayside. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are a win away from meeting in the semi-final. Novak Djokovic, should he win, will be up against either Guido Pella or Roberto Bautista Agut. Quarter-final action an hour away.