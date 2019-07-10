Wimbledon 2019 LIVE Score, Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori, Men's Quarters: Agut, Nishikori up by break

Djokovic vs Goffin 2-1*



Djokovic tries to play an inside out forehand but doesn't hit it with enough power allowing Goffin to smash in an easy backhand winner. The Belgian goes 15-30 up by setting up a volleyed winner and then on the next point, Djokovic does the same. Goffin smashes in a powerful forehand and comes to the net to play a drop shot off the return. But Djokovic gets to it and pings in a winner down the line. Goffin makes it duece with a rocket of a crosscourt winner and gets a break point after Djokovic nets his volley. The Serb saves it but Goffin brings up another break point by hammering the ball wider and wider on Djokovic's forehand wing to force an error. Djokovic saves the second BP with a good serve and goes on to get the hold. Goffin had two chances to break Djokovic and put pressure on the Serb early on in the match.