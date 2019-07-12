Wimbledon 2019 LIVE Score, Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer, Men's Semi-Finals: Rivals clash at SW19 for first time in 11 years

After going more than 1½ years without playing each other anywhere, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be meeting at a second consecutive Grand Slam tournament when they face off in Wimbledon's semi-finals.
Last month, Nadal got his shot at Federer on red clay, winning their wind-whipped French Open semi-final in straight sets on the way to a 12th title there.
"We had some brutal conditions to play (in) there. But it was a joy to play against Rafa there, on his court. And, of course, I'd love to play against him here at Wimbledon," Federer said.
On Friday, Federer gets his shot at Nadal on grass and hopes to prolong his pursuit of a ninth championship at the All England Club.
"Means a lot for me, and probably for him, too," Nadal said.
If it's hard to believe more than a decade has passed since these two rivals last shared a court at Wimbledon, it's also tough to fathom how it is that they have dominated their sport as long as they have. Federer ranks first among men with 20 career Grand Slam titles. Nadal is next with 18. Add in the third-place count of 15 trophies belonging to Novak Djokovic, who is seeded No. 1 and plays No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in Friday's other semi-final, and this terrific trio has won 53 of the last 64 major championships.
That includes 14 of the last 16 at Wimbledon. Also: 10 in a row everywhere over the past 2½ seasons.
Djokovic is seeking his fifth trophy, and second straight, at the All England Club, while Bautista Agut is making his Grand Slam semi-final debut.
Djokovic leads 7-3 head-to-head, but Bautista Agut won their two matchups this season, both on hard courts.
"Going to try to use my experience in being in these kind of matches, get myself tactically prepared," Djokovic said. "Hopefully I can execute everything I intend to do."
Federer, Nadal on court
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal take court. Not a seat to find on Center Court. Federer winning the toss and opting to serve.
Novak Djokovic into the Wimbledon final
Novak Djokovic takes two hours and 48 minutes and five match points to get the better of Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. A sixth Wimbledon final for Djokovic and for a second year running.
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 2-1 *Bautista Agut in the fourth set
Djokovic had to run side-to-side, covering 15 metres each way thrice in that game and still lost the poit but it was an indicator of his never give up attitude. And that comes through in the end as he converts the break point this time or more a case of RBA handing it to him with a backhand error. BREAK!
Novak Djokovic wins the third set 6-3
Novak Djokovic takes two sets to one lead in the semi-final against Roberto Bautista Agut. Finally created break point chances for himself and made them count. Bautista Agut's level dropping ever so slightly.
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 4-2 *Bautista Agut in the third set
Finally a break point for Novak Djokovic and he's been made to work for it. A smash put away to an attempted lob and first chance for Novak since the first set. And BREAK! Both players in a cagey battle from the back before Novak creates the opening to go up and smash away to advantage.
Roberto Bautista takes the second set 6-4
Roberto Bautista Agut makes it one set all in the men's semifinal. An error prone second set from Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut makes the most of the opportunities that came his way.
Djokovic* 6-2, 1-2 Bautista Agut in the second set
BREAK! Out of absolute nowhere, RBA has the break. The confidence is oozing and the crowd is up on their feet (as is the Ibiza posse!) as Bautista Agut forehand winner hands him the break. Odd service game from Djokovic though. He had a broken string in the middle which gave RBA the break point. Mind, Novak had changed his racket in the closing stages of the first set. Worst time to get a broken string!
Novak Djokovic wins the first set 6-2
Novak Djokovic broke Roberto Bautista Agut early and again in the eighth game to take the opening set 6-2 in 36 minutes. The Serb converting both his break point opportunities.
Djokovic 2-0 *Bautista Agut in first set
Roberto Bautista Agut making a few errors early on on his forehand side. But he also produces a gorgeous backhand winner on the drop shot. Another forehand error hits the top of the net and Djokovic has two break points. Four unforced errors on the forehand by RBA already. And one from the backhand follows to hand Djokovic an early BREAK.
Players come out on court
Roberto Bautista Agut walks out first ahead of the defending champion and World No 1 Novak Djokovic. The Serb winning the toss and opting to serve first.
21:17 (IST)
Nadal* 1-1 Federer in the first set
Rafa holds to love with an ace of his own at the start. Federer hits the top of the net and that's a comfortable hold for Nadal.
21:12 (IST)
Ready, play! Roger Federer to serve
Federer off to a glorious start: an ace! Followed up by a rally which has Roger locked in the corner before Nadal forces him into an error. Roger holds with an ace, unreturned serve and forcing Nadal into an error on the forehand.
21:09 (IST)
Are you ready? The warm ups are done!
21:04 (IST)
21:03 (IST)
Women's doubles final set
So we know the women's doubles finalists then: Dabrowski/Xu vs Hsieh/Strycova for the title. What a win there for Hsieh and Strycova over the top seeds Mladenovic and Babos.
21:00 (IST)
What has changed between Federer and Nadal in 2008 and now. Look at the net points for Federer and the difference in impact on the serve for both players in these 11 years.
20:58 (IST)
Pre-match talk: Rafael Nadal
Nadal says: “Playing against Roger is always a unique situation. I’m excited to be back on Centre Court against him after 11 years. It means a lot for me and probably for him, too. The opportunities to play against each other are becoming less, but we still here.
“I’m not expecting to learn new things about him. I just expect to play against probably the best player in history on this surface. I know he’s playing well. He feels comfortable here.
“I’m playing well, too. I am playing with a very high intensity, playing aggressive, serving well and returning very well. I know that I have to play my best.”
20:58 (IST)
Pre-match talk: Roger Federer
Federer says: “Rafa has improved so much over the years on this surface. He’s also playing very differently. I remember back in the day how he used to serve, and now how much bigger he’s serving, how much faster he finishes points.
“We have a lot of information on Rafa, as does he on us. So you can dive into the tactics like mad, or you say: ‘It’s grass-court tennis so I’m going to come out and play my tennis.’ I’m excited to play him again.”
20:57 (IST)
Greg Rusedski reckons Nadal to clinch it in four sets.
20:55 (IST)
Whichever way this goes, can it get better than what we saw 11 years back?
20:53 (IST)
Last time Federer played Nadal at Wimbledon...
20:50 (IST)
Post-match comments: Novak Djokovic
Djokovic after the match to BBC: "This has been the dream tournament for me since I was a child so to be in another final is a dream come true."
"Regardless of the history and many finals I've played, playing finals at Wimbledon is something different so I'll definitely enjoy that experience."
"I had to dig deep. It's the semi-finals and Roberto was playing his first Grand Slam semi-final. He was not overwhelmed."
"He played really well. He was managing his nerves in the first set but later on he established himself and started to play better."
"I got a bit tight. It was a close opening four or five games of the third set - that's where the match could have gone a different way. I'm glad it went my way."
20:38 (IST)
Novak Djokovic on the upcoming semifinal between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Their first match here since that epic in 2008!
20:35 (IST)
Not particularly easy for Djokovic but he's through to the Wimbledon final
20:32 (IST)
Into the final goes Novak Djokovic!
20:31 (IST)
20:30 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Bautista Agut in the fourth set
Novak Djokovic serving for the match and a place in the Wimbledon final. Bautista Agut trying to prolong the inevitable. Two errors later he moves up successfully to the net for a backhand winner on a Djokovic drop volley. Once again the Serb opening up the court with a confident forehand down the line on RBA's backhand and getting a tame reply for a put away. Brings up two match points. One saved despite a desperate Becker-esque backhand volley. Another match point saved by Bautista Agut. He returns a drop shot and is convinced it has clipped the line on its way and the challenge confirms it. But no trouble on the next point for the Serb. Another match point comes and another match point goes. Djokovic goes for too much on the backhand and it goes wide. The World No 1 creates another chance here, the fourth, with the Spaniard netting his backhand. And fourth match point saved by Bautista Agut. 'Boys from Ibiza' are up on their feet! They want to see this go longer. ACE! What a time to serve big. Just about clipping the line. Fifth match point and this one is converted! RBA is unable to send the serve back and Djokovic roars!
20:21 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 5-2 *Bautista Agut in the fourth set
Bautista Agut hands the job to Novak Djokovic. Spaniard with a hold to love after back-to-back breaks.
20:20 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 5-1 Bautista Agut in the fourth set
Another hold to love for Novak Djokovic. Second straight love hold for him and he's dropped just two points on serve this set. One game away from yet another Wimbledon final.
20:18 (IST)
Longest rally at Wimbledon between Djokovic and Bautista Agut
20:17 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 4-1 *Bautista Agut in the fourth set
Bautista Agut tries to close out the rally early and looks to go for a drop shot but it doesn't come off and gives Novak another break point chance. Djokovic helped the net chord with the ball rolling over and making things difficult for Bautista Agut. The Spaniard's backhand is into the net and Djokovic has a TWO BREAK advantage.
20:13 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 3-1 Bautista Agut in the fourth set
All of a sudden Djokovic is oozing confidence, getting everything in and getting the serves in the right spots. He holds to love to consolidate the break.
20:11 (IST)
20:06 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 1-1 Bautista Agut in the fourth set
Not the most comfortable of serves for Novak Djokovic but he gets there in the end. From 30-30, Djokovic smashes and drop volleys his way to level things up in the fourth set.
20:03 (IST)
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?
Novak Djokovic after that incredible 45-shot rally in the second set. (Image: Reuters)
20:01 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 0-1 *Bautista Agut in the fourth set
Novak Djokovic with an early look in the fourth set and on Roberto Bautista Agut's serve. Creates the opening for an early break but it is shut down promptly by RBA with a smartly played backhand volley. But Novak has another chance now after a volley put away of his own. Second serve and Novak Djokovic sends it long. Well long. 'VAMOS!' yells Bautista Agut as the ball sails long! Beautiful volley by Bautista Agut. Djokovic sliding into the backhand and RBA with a fine volley with the ball at the shoe laces. Djokovic not going away and ups the ante from the back and forces RBA into a forehand error. Back to deuce - the fourth of the game. Djokovic has a third break point chance of the game after this half volley from Bautista Agut is just wide. Brave approach from the Spaniard in moving Novak side-to-side before putting away a defensive lob. A fifth deuce then. Yet another VAMOS from Bautista Agut as he finds the tiny gap behind Djokovic for a forehand winner. A serve and volley to close the game out. First time he's served and volleyed this match and just the fourth in the two weeks. What a time to do that and pulling it off. Djokovic would be disappointed to let go of three break point opportunities right there.
19:50 (IST)
Third set stats
Djokovic: 3 aces, 2 double faults, 71% first serve points won, 70% at the net, 1/1 on break points, 13 winners, 8 unforced errors
Bautista Agut: 1 ace, 0 double faults, 73% first serve points won, 57% at the net, 0/2 on break points, 8 winners, 5 unforced errors
19:49 (IST)
19:48 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 Bautista Agut in the third set
Novak Djokovic serving for the set. A backhand winner for a one-two and that brings up three set points for the Serb. Not making it count on the first go itself - a double fault follows. Deep second serve and Djokovic moves up to the net. Gets the help of the let chord and seals the third set. Much like how the second set went RBA's way!
19:44 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 5-3 *Bautista Agut in the third set
A hold to love for Roberto Bautista Agut and he puts the onus on Novak to get the job done in the third set.
19:41 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-6, 5-2 Bautista Agut in the third set
Miserable follow up game from Novak. Just when it looked like he was getting things back together, the errors re-appear and and it brings with it two break points for Bautista Agut. One saved after the Spaniard sends his backhand into the net. Another saved and it has taken some serious work. 45 shot rally! Both players going back and forth, once again on the backhand, before Novak goes down the line for a fantastic winner. What a rally that was! Puts his ear to the crowd and rakes in all the applause and he deserves it! Lets out a huge roar to hold serve. Is that the game changer right there?
19:34 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 4-2 *Bautista Agut in the third set
Finally a break point for Novak Djokovic and he's been made to work for it. A smash put away to an attempted lob and first chance for Novak since the first set. And BREAK! Both players in a cagey battle from the back before Novak creates the opening to go up and smash away to advantage.
19:32 (IST)
Which way is this headed?
19:29 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-6, 3-2 Bautista Agut in the third set
Djokovic looked to be heading to a comfortable hold in the end. Hold despite letting the ball pass at the net and expecting it to go long and the ball clipping the line. And then a simple forehand into the net - not even the top of the net but a short ball into the middle of the net. He finally holds, though, with an ace down the T. Looks up at his box and he's not happy. Not at all. To be fair he's rarely pleased even in straight set wins but here he's making uncharacteristic errors.
19:25 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 2-2 *Bautista Agut in the third set
Easy as it comes for Bautista Agut. He holds after dropping one point. Not been bothered on the serve since the first set.
19:20 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-6, 2-1 Bautista Agut in the third set
The wind seemingly bothering both players. And after a brief hold up by Djokovic to see if it holds down, he serves a double. First double of the match for him. Bautista Agut tries to keep the game going with a gorgeous backhand winner down the line. On the move, he takes the ball on the up and Djokovic never expected that to come back. Not many would have. Djokovic holds with an ace.
19:16 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 1-1 *Bautista Agut in the third set
Djokovic has a little look in on Bautista Agut's first service game of the set. Both players trading blows from the back, going back and forth on the backhand, but the Spaniard shuts the door on him in the end. Novak with an error, again, and Bautista Agut holds. Just not been the best day for the best returner in the men's game.
19:14 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 Bautista Agut in the third set
Not the most comfortable of service holds but Novak Djokovic won't really mind just getting on the board early on and try and take the pressure on RBA's serve.
19:10 (IST)
Djokovic looks miffed with the crowd!
19:09 (IST)
Second set stats
Djokovic: 1 ace, 0 double faults, 74% first serve points won, 92% at the net, 0/0 on break points, 8 winners, 13 unforced errors
Bautista Agut: 2 aces, 0 double faults, 93% first serve points won, 100% at the net, 1/3 on break points, 11 winners, 5 unforced errors
19:07 (IST)
Roberto Bautista takes the second set 6-4
Roberto Bautista Agut makes it one set all in the men's semifinal. An error prone second set from Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut makes the most of the opportunities that came his way.
19:05 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6 *Bautista Agut in the second set
Roberto Bautista Agut serving for the second set. Novak's error count continues to rise and RBA goes two points away from equalling the match. Djokovic continues to fight with big shots from the back and then approaches the net for a kill volley. But Bautista Agut returns with a well placed serve to bring up set point. And the Spaniard makes it one set all with the luck of the net. The ball trickles over and it is one set all. Djokovic takes the chair and asks the crowd to cheer - almost sarcastically it seems.
18:59 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-5 Bautista Agut in the second set
Novak Djokovic serves to keep the second set going. It appeared Novak would hold his serve to love but he's been unable to produce games without errors in the second set. That trend continues. He eventually holds after RBA nets his running forehand.
18:55 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 3-5 *Bautista Agut in the second set
Another error prone game from Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut holds with rather ease. Novak making mistakes on both sides. RBA going down the T on the ad court and extracting an error both times.
18:52 (IST)
Djokovic key areas in second set
Novak Djokovic not ticking the boxes he was in the first set. He's not winning more of first serve return points or doing well on his second serve.
18:50 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 3-4 Bautista Agut in the second set
Another racket change for Novak! He's not happy with how things are going. Error count is rising and crowd (including Bautista Agut) sense that. From 40-15 it is suddenly deuce. Djokovic missing a simple forehand on a short ball and that pretty much sums up how this second set has gone for Novak. He holds in the end with a Bautista Agut error.
18:43 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 2-4 *Bautista Agut in the second set
One lob too many! Djokovic with two drop shots and two lobs to go with it to try and keep RBA on his toes. But the second lob is missing the distance on it to bother Bautista Agut. Put away by the Spaniard. No trouble on the subsequent point with a big serve. Or the one after that. Hold at love for RBA and he maintains his advantage in the second set.
18:39 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 2-3 Bautista Agut in the second set
Djokovic's error count rising and rising to give RBA two break points. One saved as Bautista Agut sends his backhand wide. Looked to go behind Novak but too much angle on it. Another saved with an ace. Longest rally of the match goes Novak's way and he isn't too pleased at the end of it. Not sure if he's gesturing at his box or the chair umpire. Back and forth between both players on the forehand, going side to side, before RBA misses his groundstroke and it lands into the tramlines. Novak holds with a strong serve. Got out of a jam there did Novak.
18:34 (IST)
Play interrupted
Play has been held up with what seems like a fan collapsing due to heat. The chair umpire gets out of her place to check on things. Both players take the seat in the meanwhile. RBA was already seated and Djokovic has been asked to take the chair now as well. It is 25 degrees Celsius in London today.
18:31 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 1-3 *Bautista Agut in the second set
Comfortable hold for Roberto Bautista Agut. He drops one point and closes it with an ace out wide to consolidate the break.