Wimbledon 2019 LIVE Score, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer, Men's Singles Final: Federer wins second set with ease

Preview: As Roger Federer prepares to take on Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, he knows there is little he can do now to improve his chances of winning a 21st Grand Slam title — all the work has been done.
“This is like a school,” the Swiss 37-year-old said. “The day of the test, you’re not going to read... many books that day. You don’t have the time anyhow.
“It’s quite clear the work was done way before. It’s been a rock-solid year (for me)... the stars are aligned right now. From that standpoint, I can go into the match very confident.”
With eight Wimbledon titles in his locker, Federer has every right to be confident. But Djokovic is himself a four-time champion and can equal the great Bjorn Borg with victory for a fifth crown.
More importantly, the Serb beat Federer in the final here in 2014 and 2015.
“We all know how good he is anywhere, but especially here,” Djokovic said of the Swiss.
“This surface complements his game very much. He loves to play very fast. Takes away the time from his opponent. Just doesn’t give you any same looks.
“He just rushes you to everything. So for players maybe like Nadal or myself that like to have a little more time, it’s a constant pressure that you have to deal with.
“I’ve played with Roger in some epic finals here a couple of years in a row, so I know what to expect. Of course, I’m going to be excited and nervous and everything that you can think of.
“I’m going to do my best to control that in some way and be able to portray my best tennis in a balanced, hopefully, state throughout the match.”
Federer was sublime in beating Rafa Nadal in Friday’s semi-final, whereas Djokovic was not tested nearly so much against Roberto Bautista Agut.
The Swiss will need to match those heights again on Sunday to end a four-match losing streak against Sunday’s opponent.
It would be unwise to bet against him managing that, but many commentators make top seed Djokovic the favourite.
“For Sunday’s match, it’s hard to not see Novak as a pretty strong, clear favourite for the title because Federer’s weapon is probably his serve, and Novak finds a way to neutralize that,” said former world number one Mats Wilander.
“Federer’s serve is not that hard, but well placed... so Novak will get a play on most serves and then he’s in the rally straight away.
“If you look at everything, then you say that the weakest part of Djokovic’s game is as good as Federer’s, he’s stronger in a couple of places such as movement, the return of serve and the backhand. I think it’s going to be tough. I think Djokovic is going to feel pressure, that’s for sure, but then for Federer, it might be his last chance.”
20:55 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-6 (*5-4)
Federer finally gets a mini-break back after Djokovic nets a running forehand. Federer serves and volleys and then fires in an ace.
20:52 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-6 (*5-1)
Federer gets broken on the very first point and then Djokovic holds comfortably to win seven points in a row in tie-breaks. Another backhand unforced error gives Djokovic another mini-break! Djokovic then wins a mammoth rally and goes 5-1 up!
20:48 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-6 (0-0*)
Djokovic holds to 15 to force a tie-breaker in the third set!
20:44 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, *5-6
Djokovic with some poor shots there which leaves him frustrated. Federer seals another easy love-hold. Djokovic will once again serve to stay in the set.
20:42 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 5-5*
Djokovic misses an easy backhand to lose the first point. He dishes out a good serve but then follows it up with a backhand unforced error. That breathes some life into the pro-Federer crowd who are up on their feet. Djokovic silences them with another good serve. Federer brings up set point by winning a combative rally with a volleyed winner off her ankles! However, he squanders it by slicing his return wide. Djokovic brings up game point with a vicious body serve and gets the hold. There's fire in his eyes as he looks at the crowd after that game.
20:36 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, *4-5
A bit of a wobble from Federer here. Loses a couple of points which prompts Mirka to start praying in the players' box. Her husband doesn't disappoint and gets the hold to 30 with a couple of good serves.
20:33 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 4-4*
A very good service game this from Djokovic. And just as I type that, he shanks his forehand at 40-0. However, that is just a minor blip in an easy hold for the Serbian.
20:30 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, *3-4
Federer has been very good with his serves today. He uses it to deadly effect once again by clinching the hold to love.
20:28 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 3-3*
Another easy service game. Djokovic holds to 15 after Federer shanks his forehand long.
20:24 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, *2-3
The service games have been shorter so far in the third set. But it's still balanced on a knife's edge and the question is who tips over first. It's not Federer in this game as he gets a hold to 15.
20:22 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 2-2*
Djokovic commits his fifth double fault of the match. That is followed by a 21-shot rally which is basically the duo trying to out-slice each other. Federer loses the point after his slice sails just long. Djokovic seals the hold with a crisp backhand winner.
20:16 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, *1-2
Federer has decided to either come to the net more often or draw Djokovic to the net with delicate drop shots. The ploy seems to be working so far as he gets an easy love-hold.
20:14 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 1-1*
Good defence from Federer at the net but Djokovic is ultimately able to fire in a backhand to win the first point. He commits a double fault on the next point before going 40-15 up. Federer gets on the attack and races to the net forcing Djokovic to net. However, the Serb gets the hold with an ace. Crucial hold from him there.
20:11 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, *0-1
Djokovic takes a long loo-break between sets. Possibly to disrupt Federer's momentum. That doesn't seem to have worked as Federer wraps up an easy hold to 15.
20:05 (IST)
Roger Federer wins the second set 6-1 against Novak Djokovic!
Federer creams in a delightful forehand winner to win the first point and then follows it up with a ridiculous backhand sliced winner which drops steeply. Federer gets three break point opportunities and Djokovic helps him along the way by double faulting. Federer makes it 1-1 in stunning fashion.
20:02 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), *1-5
Federer commits a double fault in a nervy service game. He gets the hold to move within a game of winning the second set.
19:58 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-4*
Djokovic looks to win the first point with a drop shot but Federer gets to it and nonchalantly flicks the ball over the net to win the point. However, he plays a couple of bad forehands to lose the next two points. A third forehand to the net sees Djokovic go 40-15 up. Djokovic loses the next point with a long backhand but he finally gets on the scoreboard. The Djkoer avoids the bagel!
19:55 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), *0-4
Nerves getting the better of Federer as he loses two points after being 40-0 up. That, however, turns out to be a minor wobble as the Swiss wraps up the game to take a 4-0 lead!
19:51 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 0-3*
Djokovic is starting to slip up a bit and Federer takes full advantage of it. He brings up triple break point after Djokovic nets his volley. The Serb saves one with a clean backhand winner. But Federer breaks at the second time of asking with his trademark forehand winner! What a start to the second set from Federer!
19:47 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), *0-2
At 15-0, Federer double faults for the second time in the match. He follows it up with an ace out wide. Federer brings up game point with a volleyed winner and seals the hold to consolidate his early break.
19:44 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 0-1*
Novak slips and stumbles awkwardly to go double break down and he loses the break with a poor backhand. Federer break early!
19:40 (IST)
Novak Djokovic wins the first set 7-6 (5) against Roger Federer
Federer goes a mini-break up with a gorgeous forehand winner! He gets a service winner but then plays another wild forehand to lose the break. Another wild forehand follows and Djokovic wins his third point in a row to bring up set point. Federer sends his backhand wide to lose the first set! Djokovic edge just ahead in what looks like to be an intriguing battle.
19:34 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 6-6 (*3-3)
Unbelievable tennis from the duo! Federer takes control of the rally and sends Djokovic running around the court. The Serb excels at it and wins the point after Federer plays a wild forehand. The Swiss then misses an easy forehand passing shot! He should have been leading 3-0 by now. He has to pay the price as Djokovic gets the first mini-break for 3-1. Federer fires in an ace for 3-2 and breaks back by using his slice to set up a powerful backhand winner down the line.
19:30 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 6-6 (0-0*)
Djokovic fires in his third ace to win the first point. He responds to a stinging Federer return with a delicate drop shot. Djokovic grabs an easy hold to force a tie-break in the first set
19:27 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer *5-6
Federer fires in an ace which clips the line. Djokovic challenges unsuccessfully. Djokovic hits a peach of a return to send Federer scampering after it but can only net his forehand. Federer looks to play another drop shot and win the point on the net only to see Djokovic smack in a crisp backhand crosscourt passing winner. The Serb plays a deep slice to Federer's backhand hoping to pin him to the baseline but the Swiss reads it well and fires in a winner down the line. At 40-30, Federer commits a double fault but then brings up game point by creating space and whipping in a forehand down the line. The Swiss gets the hold and once again will look to break Djokovic for the first set.
19:22 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 5-5*
Federer plays two absolutely stunning drop shots to go 0-30 up. The first one is a cleverly disguised one off the forehand which Djokovic scampers to get. That sets up an easy volleyed winner. The second one is even more delicate as it lands right on the edge of the line and bounces away from the rushing Djokovic. The Serb fires in an ace, a crisp backhand winner and a very good serve to get to 40-3. However, he commits a double fault to get the game to deuce. Federer then misses an easy backhand which could've brought up set point and then hits his forehand wide to lose the game. Brilliant fightback from Djokovic after going 0-30 down
19:17 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer *4-5
Federer takes control of the first rally and wins it after Djokovic nets his backhand. A forehand winner is followed by a deep serve which clips the line. Djokovic pulls out of his return expecting the serve to be called out but it's not. He challenges unsuccessfully. The Serb gets on the attack and fires in a couple of deep shots to Federer's backhand which gets him to 40-30. However, Federer gets the hold with an ace down the T
19:12 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 4-4*
At 15-0, Federer advances to the net but Djokovic smacks in a backhand passing winner. Federer wins the next point with an easy smash after setting it up with a deep shot to Djokovic's backhand wing. Federer nets his return off the Djokovic second serve before the Serb wraps a hold to 15 with a smash winner.
19:08 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer *3-4
At 0-30, Djokovic shows off his elasticity to get to two Federer drop shots but sees Federer win the point with an easy smash winner. The Swiss closes out an easy love-hold with a volleyed winner at the net.
19:06 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 3-3*
Federer misses a forehand passing winner after drawing Djokovic to the net with a drop shot. Djokovic shows him how it's done on the next point after Federer advances to the net to close the angles. The Serb takes a 40-15 lead with an ace. The Serb hits a deep forehand deuce court which Federer stretches to get but ends up lobbing long.
19:02 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer *2-3
Federer goes down 0-30 due to a pair of errant forehands but he wins the next three points with brilliant serves on the Djokovic forehand. The Swiss closes out the hold after Djokovic nets his backhand. Federer looking sharp in the opening exchanges.
19:00 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 2-2*
Djokovic commits the first double fault of the match. At 15-15, Federer looks to play an inside out forehand but the ball is called out. He challenges, albeit a bit late, but the chair umpire allows it. The ball was well wide and Federer's poor record with reviews continue. At 40-30, Djokovic fires in a backhand DTL but it lacks any venom allowing Federer to fire in a forehand winner down the line and he brings up deuce a point later. Djokovic brings up game point with a good serve. The Serb advances to the net to end the game only to see Federer fire in a forehand passing winner. Djokovic fire in a body serve to get the advantage but Federer brings the game back to deuce with another gorgeous forehand. Djokovic concedes a break point opportunity as he sends his backhand wide. Federer has a good chance to break on the Djokovic second serve but once again hits an inside out forehand wide. Djokovic hits a good serve which sets up an easy backhand winner and then hits a deep backhand which Federer returns to the net. Djokovic gets the hold.
18:48 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer *1-2
Djokovic gets on the attack and forces Federer to defend from the baseline and wins the first point with a clean forehand winner. Fedex targets the Djokovic backhand and wins the next three points easily. A point later, Federer gets the hold after Djokovic sends his drop shot to the net.
18:46 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 1-1*
Djokovic wraps up an easy love-hold. If the Federer of Friday has turned up, it won't be an easy battle for Djokovic. However, you still expect the Serb to take the match in the end.
18:43 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer *0-1
Federer bangs in an ace to get started and goes 30-0 up after Djokovic returns long. He loses a point after over hitting his forehand but nevertheless wraps up a comfortable hold with another ace and a crisp forehand winner.
18:41 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 0-0*
Ready? Play! Roger Federer gets the final underway!
18:39 (IST)
18:36 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer
The two GOATs walk out to a packed Centre Court where Roger Federer wins the toss and he elects to serve first in the final. One minute of warm-up followed by, hopefully, another classic encounter between these two.
18:34 (IST)
Roger Federer's road to the final
1st round: beat Lloyd Harris 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2
2nd round: beat Jay Clarke 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2
3rd round: beat Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (4)
4th round: beat Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2
Quarter-final: beat Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4
Semi-final: beat Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4
18:31 (IST)
Novak Djokovic's road to the final
1st round: beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 6-3
2nd round: beat Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
3rd round: beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4
4th round: beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
Quarter-final: beat David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2
Semi-final beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
18:21 (IST)
18:15 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer!
Who are you backing?
18:11 (IST)
Some more pre-match reading: Only a matter of time before history-chasing Serena Williams finds a way to win big titles again
Since returning last year, Serena Williams has struggled with her movement. Opponents know it’s a weakness, they know if they don’t give her enough time to get into position and pummel the ball, they have a shot. And yet Williams has managed to reach three Grand Slam finals. She knows the game; she may just need a little more time to re-learn how to win on the biggest stage.
Deepti Patwardhan opines that a 24th Grand Slam title is still within reach for Serena Williams.
18:05 (IST)
Pre-match reading: Simona Halep mounts stunning comeback on back of renewed self belief and mental fortitude
Gone is the Simona Halep who lost her first three Grand Slam finals, temperamental, scared and nervous. Saturday's final was not just a display of phenomenal tennis, but a masterclass in the power of self-belief.
Anuradha Santhanam writes on Simona Halep's stunning victory in the women's singles final.
18:02 (IST)
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's previous three meetings at SW19
2012 Semi-final: Federer 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
Federer became the first man to reach eight Wimbledon finals by knocking out defending champion Djokovic under the Centre Court roof.
Federer needed just two hours and 19 minutes to come through and set-up a final against Andy Murray which he also went on to win, capturing his seventh title at the tournament.
2014 Final: Djokovic 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-4
After losing three successive Slam finals, Djokovic claimed his second Wimbledon title.
Djokovic, who was also the 2011 champion, wasted a match point in the fourth set as sentimental favourite Federer came back from 2-5 down.
It was a seventh Slam title for the Serb, secured after almost four hours on court.
2015 Final: Djokovic 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (10/12), 6-4, 6-3
Djokovic claimed his third Wimbledon title, taking his Slam total to nine.
Victory also took him to 48 match wins in the year against just three losses.
However, one of those had been a shattering defeat in the Roland Garros final to Stan Wawrinka just a few weeks earlier.
17:58 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer
Djokovic leads the head to head record 25-22. The Serb also has a 9-6 record against Federer in Grand Slams
2016 - Australian Open hard Semi-finals Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
2015 - US Open hard Final Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
2015 - Wimbledon grass Final Djokovic 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (10/12), 6-4, 6-3
2014 - Wimbledon grass Final Djokovic 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-4
2012 - Wimbledon grass Semi-final Federer 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
2012 - French Open clay Semi-final Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 6-3
2011 - US Open hard Semi-final Djokovic 6-7 (7/9), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5
2011 - French Open clay Semi-final Federer 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5)
2011 - Australian Open hard Semi-final Djokovic 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 6-4
2010 - US Open hard Semi-final Djokovic 5-7, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5
2009 - US Open hard Semi-final Federer 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5
2008 - US Open hard Semi-final Federer 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2
2008 - Australian Open hard Semi-final Djokovic 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)
2007 - US Open hard Final Federer 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
2007 - Australian Open hard Last 16 Federer 6-2, 7-5, 6-3
17:50 (IST)
Wimbledon men's final live!
The big day is upon us! Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic face off to be called the Wimbledon champion yet another time in their illustrious careers. Federer is the undisputed Master of Grass but Djokovic isn't far behind with four titles to his name.