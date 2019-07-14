Wimbledon 2019 LIVE Score, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer, Men's Singles Final: Federer breaks to level with Djokovic

Preview: As Roger Federer prepares to take on Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, he knows there is little he can do now to improve his chances of winning a 21st Grand Slam title — all the work has been done.
“This is like a school,” the Swiss 37-year-old said. “The day of the test, you’re not going to read... many books that day. You don’t have the time anyhow.
“It’s quite clear the work was done way before. It’s been a rock-solid year (for me)... the stars are aligned right now. From that standpoint, I can go into the match very confident.”
With eight Wimbledon titles in his locker, Federer has every right to be confident. But Djokovic is himself a four-time champion and can equal the great Bjorn Borg with victory for a fifth crown.
More importantly, the Serb beat Federer in the final here in 2014 and 2015.
“We all know how good he is anywhere, but especially here,” Djokovic said of the Swiss.
“This surface complements his game very much. He loves to play very fast. Takes away the time from his opponent. Just doesn’t give you any same looks.
“He just rushes you to everything. So for players maybe like Nadal or myself that like to have a little more time, it’s a constant pressure that you have to deal with.
“I’ve played with Roger in some epic finals here a couple of years in a row, so I know what to expect. Of course, I’m going to be excited and nervous and everything that you can think of.
“I’m going to do my best to control that in some way and be able to portray my best tennis in a balanced, hopefully, state throughout the match.”
Federer was sublime in beating Rafa Nadal in Friday’s semi-final, whereas Djokovic was not tested nearly so much against Roberto Bautista Agut.
The Swiss will need to match those heights again on Sunday to end a four-match losing streak against Sunday’s opponent.
It would be unwise to bet against him managing that, but many commentators make top seed Djokovic the favourite.
“For Sunday’s match, it’s hard to not see Novak as a pretty strong, clear favourite for the title because Federer’s weapon is probably his serve, and Novak finds a way to neutralize that,” said former world number one Mats Wilander.
“Federer’s serve is not that hard, but well placed... so Novak will get a play on most serves and then he’s in the rally straight away.
“If you look at everything, then you say that the weakest part of Djokovic’s game is as good as Federer’s, he’s stronger in a couple of places such as movement, the return of serve and the backhand. I think it’s going to be tough. I think Djokovic is going to feel pressure, that’s for sure, but then for Federer, it might be his last chance.”
23:31 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 12-12 (*2-1)
Djokovic has won both tie-breaks today as he starts the final one by winning the first point. Federer serves and volleys to win the first point off his serve but then sends his volley wide to lose the mini-break!
23:29 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 12-12 (*0-0)
Djokovic gets a warning for hitting the umpire's chair after sending a backhand long. Federer serves and volleys twice for 40-0 and then takes the final into a tie-break with an ace!
23:27 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 12-11*
Djokovic wins the first point with a backhand winner down the line. A deep backhand from Federer elicits an error from Federer and then he goes 40-0 up. However, he hits a fatigued backhand wide. Federer then calmly sets up a gorgeous forehand winner. Federer plays a bullet of a forehand in a 16-shot rally and then gets to deuce with an easy smash winner. An incredible rally ends when a Federer forehand is called out. Confusion there as we don't know if it's called in our out with the crowd thinking it was in. It's called out and Federer challenges. How about that! The ball just clipped the line! A successful Federer review! Djokovic is unhappy and has a word with the umpire. Boos ring around the stadium. Djokovic saves it and then gets to game point. But Federer matches Djokovic's athleticism and gets to deuce with a volleyed drop shot. A Federer forehand clips the line but Djokovic challenges it! And it's in! Break point no 2 for Federer. Nole saves it with a smash. It's all happening here! Djokovic hangs on to hold! That was the last service game from Djokovic in this year's championship. Federer to serve and try and force the tie-breaker.
23:16 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *11-11
Shaky start from Fedex here. At 15-15, he sends in a slow second serve which Nole returns to the net. That leads to another hold for Federer.
23:12 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 11-10*
Nole fires in his 10th ace of the match for 15-0 but follows it up by mishitting his backhand. At 30-15, Djokovic sends another forehand long. Federer sends his forehand long and Djokovic wraps up another hold. Subdued applause from the corwd.
23:09 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *10-10
Federer begins the game with an ace before sending a forehand just wide. He challenges, again. And he loses it, again. He wins the next point with another good serve and serves out the hold.
23:07 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 10-9*
At 30-15, Djokovic plays a sublime forehand winner. Pure hitting! How are these guys still hitting after four and a half hours of gruelling tennis? Djokovic gets an easy hold to 15.
23:02 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *9-9
At 0-15, Djokovic gets back in the rally with a well-played lob shot. Federer takes it from there and hits a deep forehand which Djokovic hits to the net at full stretch. Two errant Djokovic backhands makes it 40-15 and Federer holds after Djokovic returns long.
22:58 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 9-8*
Djokovic is soaking all the pressure here so well as he wins seven points in a row to race to a 40-0 lead. A delicious slice from Djokovic is returned with a delightful drop shot. Djokovic scampers to return it allowing Federer an easy winner. Djokovic almost has the hold but his backhand flicks off the tape wide. Djokovic gets the hold with a good deep serve.
22:54 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *8-8
Federer begins by sending his forehand well long. He challenges unsuccessfully. The ball was well out. Djokovic hits a cross court forehand just long on the next point. Federer makes it 30-15 with his 22nd ace of the match! Make that 23 aces and that's two championship points! Federer squanders one with a wide forehand. And then Djokovic gets to deuce with a brilliant forehand winner. Djokovic brings up break point by attacking Federer's forehand. And then somehow Federer finds the net off his forehand! Djokovic breaks! Nerves of steel from the World No 1! Unbelievable!
22:49 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-8*
Federer loses the first couple of points with loose forehands. At 30-0, he makes his way to the net even as he pins Djokovic behind the baseline. He wins the point with an easy forehand winner. Djokovic loses the next point through an errant backhand. With the crowd against him, Djokovic hits his forehand wide and Federer has a break point! Djokovic advances to the net closing out the angles but the Swiss maestro somehow finds the space to fire in a forehand winner! The crowd goes wild! Federer will now serve out his 9th title at SW19.
22:44 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *7-7
Federer once again sends chalk flying in the air with an ace. And then cranks up the pressure with an ace down the T. Djokovic shanks his forehand wide. Federer gets an easy hold to 15 with a crisp forehand winner.
22:42 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6*
At 30-15, Federer advances to the net. Djokovic hits the ball straight at Federer unintentionally. Federer brings the racquet between ball and a body setting up an easy smash winner for Djokovic. Nole gets the hold easily.
22:38 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *6-6
A blistering backhand from Federer wins him the first point. But two poor backhands follow and he trails 15-30. Federer comes up with a kick serve which Djokovic returns long. Djokovic nets his forehand but then Federer blitzes his volley long. How did he miss from there?! He brings up another game point with a crisp forehand winner but Nole saves it with a smash winner. Fedex brings up another game point with an ace and then Nole returns long to get the crowd on its feet for the umpteenth time.
22:32 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 6-5*
What a rocket of a forehand from Djokovic to win the first point! However, he follows it up with a backhand to the net and then double faults and the partisan crowd is delighted. Nole then proceeds to bring the crowd to its feet by diving to return a Federer volley. Nole gets to 40-30 with a good serve and then fires in a deep forehand which Federer has to double back to get to. He lobs the backhand long. Good hold under pressure once again from the defending champion.
22:26 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *5-5
Federer can't control his volley and ends up netting it. At 15-15, Federer fires in an ace wide. He brings up game point with another volleyed winner and gets the hold after Djokovic returns wide.
22:22 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 5-4*
Federer wins the first point with a gorgeous drop shot. Marvellous. Nole wins the next point with a crunching forehand. Federer looks to advance and smack the Djkovic second serve but just hits the backhand wide. Nole goes 40-15 up with a good serve. Federer pulls out another magnificent drop shot with tons of backspin on it. Djokovic just couldn't get there on time. However, Djokovic gets a big hold in the end.
22:19 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *4-4
Nole wins the first point with a crisp forehand winner. He gets to a Federer drop shot easily but then hits it straight to the net. Another drop shot and this time Djokovic dispatches it with aplomb. However, he loses the next point after his forehand flicks the tape and flies wide. He's not impressed. Federer serves out wide to win the next point before getting the hold with a blistering ace. "Let's go, Roger, let's go!" rings around the stadium.
22:16 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 4-3*
At 15-30, Federer hits his forehand long with the point for his taking. Frustrating from the Swiss. But then Djokovic double faults to gift Federer a break point and the partisan crowd is up on its feet again! Groans go around the stadium as Federer sends his forehand long. The crowd oohs and aaahs during a rally which could have swung either way. Ultimately, Federer wins it with a forehand to bring up another break point. And Djokovic send his forehand long to give Federer the break back!
22:07 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *4-2
A couple of errant backhands from Federer leads to nervous reactions from the crowd. He wins the next point but then shanks another break point to concede two break points. A 95 m/h serve which is returned to the net saves one BP. But Djokovic fizzes in a stinging backhand to break! Huge break for Novak!
22:03 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 3-2*
A deep backhand from Djokovic which Federer can return to the net. Two good serves follow and Djokovic is up 40-0. A beauty of a backhand return from Federer which he hits down the line gives him a point. Djokovic then sends his forehand to the net and the crowd celebrate it. Another forehand to the net and it's deuce! The crowd is absolutely loving Djokovic crack under pressure. Djokovic responds with a good serve and the crowd applauds begrudgingly. The Serb gets the hold. Edge of the seat stuff this!
21:57 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *2-2
Djokovic's return trickles down the other side after hitting the tape catching Federer off guard. Federer wins the next point by serve and volleying. Federer's forehand flies wide the next point. Another netcord goes against Federer to bring up double break point for Djokovic. Djokovic returns long and them Federer whips in vicious forehand deep which Djokovic returns to the net. Deuce. Federer gifts Djokovic another break point with a wild forehand. Ace! Sent chalk flying in the air much to the crowd's delight. Djokovic returns long and Federer gets a tricky hold with a forehand winner off a good serve.
21:52 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 2-1*
Djokovic begins with a double fault. He moves Federer along the baseline before eliciting an error off his forehand. A slice to the net sees Djokovic go 30-15 up. Federer takes control of the next rally and attacks Djokovic's forehand wing while coming to the net to close down the angle. It works as Djokovic hits his crosscourt forehand wide. At 40-40, Djokovic fires in an ace and then gets the hold after Federer returns long.
21:46 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *1-1
A wide serve sets up an easy forehand winner on the open court for Federer. The Swiss fires in ace which Djokovic challenges. Oh my! HawkEye shows the ball clipped less than a millimetre of the line. Federer makes it 40-0 with another ace before losing two points. He gets the hold after Djokovic hits long.
21:44 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 1-0*
Djokovic begins the fifth set by grabbing a comfortable hold to 15.
21:40 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, *0-0
Federer heads to the men's room to take a break after that fourth set. Djokovic opts to sit out and wait for his opponent.
21:37 (IST)
Roger Federer wins the fourth set 6-4 against Novak Djokovic!
And we move into a fifth and deciding set in this intriguing final! Federer wins a weird fourth set! Just when it looked like Djokovic would shift gears and get on the attack, it was Federer who upped the ante to break Djokovic twice. Djokovic then broke Federer for the first time in the match and that was the first time that we saw Federer betraying his age. However, he serves out to love to set up a thrilling fifth set!
21:33 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 4-5*
Djokovic races to a 40-0 lead on the back of an ace, a service winner and an errant Federer backhand. Federer wins his first point after Djokovic horribly mishits a drop shot. However, the Serb still gets the hold. Federer will serve for the set again.
21:31 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, *3-5
Just as we thought Federer will seal the set at a canter, errors creep into his game and he give Djokovic his first break point of the match. But he saves it by winning a topsy-turvy 35-shot rally with his signature backhand. Federer gives another break point by netting his forehand. And Djokovic breaks Federer for the first time in the match in the fourth set to stay in the set! How about that!
21:24 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 2-5*
At 15-15, Federer makes his way to the net and gets a volleyed winner. Djokovic fires in an ace but Federer levels it up with a backhand winner. Djokovic shanks his forehand wide to bring up a break point for Federer. And he sends a backhand sailing long to give Federer the break! The Swiss will serve for the fourth set!
21:21 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, *2-4
Djokovic hits some frustratingly poor shots and Federer brings up three game points with a delightful drop shot. Djokovic errs and Federer consolidates his break with an easy love-hold.
21:18 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 2-3*
How about that! Federer breaks Djokovic to 15 and brings the Centre Crowd to its feet! Can he take it to five sets?
21:14 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, *2-2
Look away Federer fans.
21:14 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, *2-2
In the commentary box, Boris Becker counts Federer, Nadal and Djokovic's Grand Slam titles but miscounts Djokovic's as 16 instead of 15. Given the way this match has gone, Boris might be right in an hour later. Federer was leading 40-15 but gets Djokovic back into the game with a double fault. Then the Serb turns defence into attack with a rocket of a backhand winner. Federer hangs on to get the hold. Djokovic is yet to get a break point.
21:10 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 2-1*
Yep. Pretty much sums up the match.
21:09 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 2-1*
Djokovic starst with a good serve out wide and a couple of errant Federer shots takes him to 40-0. The Serb gets the hold to love with an ace out wide.
21:07 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 1-1*
Federer advances to the net and volleys. Djokovic sprints to get the ball and wins the point with a backhand passing winner. A point later, Federer plays a wild forehand which sails long. He serves and volleys for 30-30. Another serve and volley routine is followed by a pin-point forehand winner which lands on the baseline.
21:04 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6, 1-0*
Djokovic begins the fourth set and fires in a crisp forehand winner to go 30-0 up. Federer wins the nest point with a forehand winner down the line. Djokovic goes on to get an easy hold to 15.
20:59 (IST)
Novak Djokovic wins the third set 7-6 (4) against Roger Federer!
Djokovic will serve for the third set. Federer tries to catch him short with a delicate drop shot but the ball sails just wide. And a Federer forehand error gives Djokovic the third set! Federer looked in control through much of the set but Djokovic hung on as only he can to force the tie-break. And then he switched on the after-burners to get on the attack and close out the third set.
20:55 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-6 (*5-4)
Federer finally gets a mini-break back after Djokovic nets a running forehand. Federer serves and volleys and then fires in an ace.
20:52 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-6 (*5-1)
Federer gets broken on the very first point and then Djokovic holds comfortably to win seven points in a row in tie-breaks. Another backhand unforced error gives Djokovic another mini-break! Djokovic then wins a mammoth rally and goes 5-1 up!
20:48 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-6 (0-0*)
Djokovic holds to 15 to force a tie-breaker in the third set!
20:44 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, *5-6
Djokovic with some poor shots there which leaves him frustrated. Federer seals another easy love-hold. Djokovic will once again serve to stay in the set.
20:42 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 5-5*
Djokovic misses an easy backhand to lose the first point. He dishes out a good serve but then follows it up with a backhand unforced error. That breathes some life into the pro-Federer crowd who are up on their feet. Djokovic silences them with another good serve. Federer brings up set point by winning a combative rally with a volleyed winner off her ankles! However, he squanders it by slicing his return wide. Djokovic brings up game point with a vicious body serve and gets the hold. There's fire in his eyes as he looks at the crowd after that game.
20:36 (IST)
Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, *4-5
A bit of a wobble from Federer here. Loses a couple of points which prompts Mirka to start praying in the players' box. Her husband doesn't disappoint and gets the hold to 30 with a couple of good serves.