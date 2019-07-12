Wimbledon 2019 LIVE Score, Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Men's Semi-Finals: Agut wins 2nd set to level match

After going more than 1½ years without playing each other anywhere, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be meeting at a second consecutive Grand Slam tournament when they face off in Wimbledon's semi-finals.
Last month, Nadal got his shot at Federer on red clay, winning their wind-whipped French Open semi-final in straight sets on the way to a 12th title there.
"We had some brutal conditions to play (in) there. But it was a joy to play against Rafa there, on his court. And, of course, I'd love to play against him here at Wimbledon," Federer said.
On Friday, Federer gets his shot at Nadal on grass and hopes to prolong his pursuit of a ninth championship at the All England Club.
"Means a lot for me, and probably for him, too," Nadal said.
If it's hard to believe more than a decade has passed since these two rivals last shared a court at Wimbledon, it's also tough to fathom how it is that they have dominated their sport as long as they have. Federer ranks first among men with 20 career Grand Slam titles. Nadal is next with 18. Add in the third-place count of 15 trophies belonging to Novak Djokovic, who is seeded No. 1 and plays No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in Friday's other semi-final, and this terrific trio has won 53 of the last 64 major championships.
That includes 14 of the last 16 at Wimbledon. Also: 10 in a row everywhere over the past 2½ seasons.
Djokovic is seeking his fifth trophy, and second straight, at the All England Club, while Bautista Agut is making his Grand Slam semi-final debut.
Djokovic leads 7-3 head-to-head, but Bautista Agut won their two matchups this season, both on hard courts.
"Going to try to use my experience in being in these kind of matches, get myself tactically prepared," Djokovic said. "Hopefully I can execute everything I intend to do."
With inputs from Agencies.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 19:25:33 IST
Highlights
Roberto Bautista takes the second set 6-4
Roberto Bautista Agut makes it one set all in the men's semifinal. An error prone second set from Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut makes the most of the opportunities that came his way.
Djokovic* 6-2, 1-2 Bautista Agut in the second set
BREAK! Out of absolute nowhere, RBA has the break. The confidence is oozing and the crowd is up on their feet (as is the Ibiza posse!) as Bautista Agut forehand winner hands him the break. Odd service game from Djokovic though. He had a broken string in the middle which gave RBA the break point. Mind, Novak had changed his racket in the closing stages of the first set. Worst time to get a broken string!
Novak Djokovic wins the first set 6-2
Novak Djokovic broke Roberto Bautista Agut early and again in the eighth game to take the opening set 6-2 in 36 minutes. The Serb converting both his break point opportunities.
Djokovic 2-0 *Bautista Agut in first set
Roberto Bautista Agut making a few errors early on on his forehand side. But he also produces a gorgeous backhand winner on the drop shot. Another forehand error hits the top of the net and Djokovic has two break points. Four unforced errors on the forehand by RBA already. And one from the backhand follows to hand Djokovic an early BREAK.
Players come out on court
Roberto Bautista Agut walks out first ahead of the defending champion and World No 1 Novak Djokovic. The Serb winning the toss and opting to serve first.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:25 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 2-2 *Bautista Agut in the third set
Easy as it comes for Bautista Agut. He holds after dropping one point. Not been bothered on the serve since the first set.
19:20 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-6, 2-1 Bautista Agut in the third set
The wind seemingly bothering both players. And after a brief hold up by Djokovic to see if it holds down, he serves a double. First double of the match for him. Bautista Agut tries to keep the game going with a gorgeous backhand winner down the line. On the move, he takes the ball on the up and Djokovic never expected that to come back. Not many would have. Djokovic holds with an ace.
19:16 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 1-1 *Bautista Agut in the third set
Djokovic has a little look in on Bautista Agut's first service game of the set. Both players trading blows from the back, going back and forth on the backhand, but the Spaniard shuts the door on him in the end. Novak with an error, again, and Bautista Agut holds. Just not been the best day for the best returner in the men's game.
19:14 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 Bautista Agut in the third set
Not the most comfortable of service holds but Novak Djokovic won't really mind just getting on the board early on and try and take the pressure on RBA's serve.
19:10 (IST)
Djokovic looks miffed with the crowd!
19:09 (IST)
Second set stats
Djokovic: 1 ace, 0 double faults, 74% first serve points won, 92% at the net, 0/0 on break points, 8 winners, 13 unforced errors
Bautista Agut: 2 aces, 0 double faults, 93% first serve points won, 100% at the net, 1/3 on break points, 11 winners, 5 unforced errors
19:07 (IST)
Roberto Bautista takes the second set 6-4
Roberto Bautista Agut makes it one set all in the men's semifinal. An error prone second set from Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut makes the most of the opportunities that came his way.
19:05 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 4-6 *Bautista Agut in the second set
Roberto Bautista Agut serving for the second set. Novak's error count continues to rise and RBA goes two points away from equalling the match. Djokovic continues to fight with big shots from the back and then approaches the net for a kill volley. But Bautista Agut returns with a well placed serve to bring up set point. And the Spaniard makes it one set all with the luck of the net. The ball trickles over and it is one set all. Djokovic takes the chair and asks the crowd to cheer - almost sarcastically it seems.
18:59 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 4-5 Bautista Agut in the second set
Novak Djokovic serves to keep the second set going. It appeared Novak would hold his serve to love but he's been unable to produce games without errors in the second set. That trend continues. He eventually holds after RBA nets his running forehand.
18:55 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 3-5 *Bautista Agut in the second set
Another error prone game from Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut holds with rather ease. Novak making mistakes on both sides. RBA going down the T on the ad court and extracting an error both times.
18:52 (IST)
Djokovic key areas in second set
Novak Djokovic not ticking the boxes he was in the first set. He's not winning more of first serve return points or doing well on his second serve.
18:50 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 3-4 Bautista Agut in the second set
Another racket change for Novak! He's not happy with how things are going. Error count is rising and crowd (including Bautista Agut) sense that. From 40-15 it is suddenly deuce. Djokovic missing a simple forehand on a short ball and that pretty much sums up how this second set has gone for Novak. He holds in the end with a Bautista Agut error.
18:43 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 2-4 *Bautista Agut in the second set
One lob too many! Djokovic with two drop shots and two lobs to go with it to try and keep RBA on his toes. But the second lob is missing the distance on it to bother Bautista Agut. Put away by the Spaniard. No trouble on the subsequent point with a big serve. Or the one after that. Hold at love for RBA and he maintains his advantage in the second set.
18:39 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 2-3 Bautista Agut in the second set
Djokovic's error count rising and rising to give RBA two break points. One saved as Bautista Agut sends his backhand wide. Looked to go behind Novak but too much angle on it. Another saved with an ace. Longest rally of the match goes Novak's way and he isn't too pleased at the end of it. Not sure if he's gesturing at his box or the chair umpire. Back and forth between both players on the forehand, going side to side, before RBA misses his groundstroke and it lands into the tramlines. Novak holds with a strong serve. Got out of a jam there did Novak.
18:34 (IST)
Play interrupted
Play has been held up with what seems like a fan collapsing due to heat. The chair umpire gets out of her place to check on things. Both players take the seat in the meanwhile. RBA was already seated and Djokovic has been asked to take the chair now as well. It is 25 degrees Celsius in London today.
18:31 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 1-3 *Bautista Agut in the second set
Comfortable hold for Roberto Bautista Agut. He drops one point and closes it with an ace out wide to consolidate the break.
18:28 (IST)
Djokovic* 6-2, 1-2 Bautista Agut in the second set
BREAK! Out of absolute nowhere, RBA has the break. The confidence is oozing and the crowd is up on their feet (as is the Ibiza posse!) as Bautista Agut forehand winner hands him the break. Odd service game from Djokovic though. He had a broken string in the middle which gave RBA the break point. Mind, Novak had changed his racket in the closing stages of the first set. Worst time to get a broken string!
18:26 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2, 1-1 *Bautista Agut in the second set
Hold at love for both players to get the second set underway. Just what Bautista Agut needs to get back into this match
18:24 (IST)
First set stats
Djokovic: 3 aces, 0 double faults, 93% first serve points won, 67% at the net, 2/2 on break points, 12 winners, 5 unforced errors
Bautista Agut: 1 ace, 0 double faults, 57% first serve points won, 60% at the net, 0/0 on break points, 5 winners, 11 unforced errors
18:22 (IST)
Celebrities at Wimbledon
Actor Damian Lewis and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. (Image: Reuters)
18:21 (IST)
Celebrities at Wimbledon
Michael McIntyre, Hugh Grant and David Attenborough at Centre Court. (Image: Reuters)
18:19 (IST)
Novak Djokovic wins the first set 6-2
Novak Djokovic broke Roberto Bautista Agut early and again in the eighth game to take the opening set 6-2 in 36 minutes. The Serb converting both his break point opportunities.
18:17 (IST)
Djokovic 6-2 *Bautista Agut in first set
Interesting stat from the commentator: RBA has only serve and volleyed three times across the Championships. 3 points from over 300 points on serve. Wow. Back to the tennis and signs why RBA doesn't serve and volley. He does come to the net at 30-15 but the drop volley is comfortably latched on to by Djokovic for a backhand winner. RBA put under pressure on the backhand and it hits the top of the tape. Set point for Novak. Big serve from RBA, Djokovic somehow gets it back but RBA errs on the forehand. Had the court gaping but overcooks it. And that is the first set to Novak Djokovic.
18:12 (IST)
Djokovic* 5-2 Bautista Agut in first set
Hold at love for Novak Djokovic helped by two aces in the middle - both on the ad court and both down the T.
18:10 (IST)
Djokovic 4-2 *Bautista Agut in first set
Djokovic not letting any Bautista Agut serve pass without making some impact. The Spaniard raced to 30-0 before Djokovic levelled it all up with a lovely winner and then a convincing volley. But RBA brings up game point with an ace. And it is followed up by best point of the match. RBA looks to have won that point multiple times but Djokovic coming back and extending the rally each time. Sealing it in the end with a gorgeous drop shot. Clenched fist at the end of that point. RBA holds in the end with a strong serve on the backhand which goes long.
18:04 (IST)
Djokovic* 4-1 Bautista Agut in first set
Further evidence of inconsistent bounce at Centre Court. Some balls staying low and some jumping up awkwardly - or at least that is how Djokovic reacted to one of the backhands. RBA trying to mix things up with drop shots and Novak goes down in a heap while trying to move into a drop shot of his own. No damage done. Comes back with a thundering forehand cross court to draw things level at 30-30. RBA's error count on the forehand rises and Djokovic serves the first ace of the match to hold.
17:59 (IST)
Djokovic 3-1 *Bautista Agut in first set
A half opportunity arrives on Djokovic's forehand, a short ball and he dispatches it with some convinction into the open court to bring the game to 30-30. Is that the opening he needs for a double break? RBA with a big serve to shut that momentarily. Djokovic with a half volley and a smash to bring the game to deuce. Once again signs of court being slow and ball staying low. RBA earlier and Djokovic now finding it tricky to get to the ball and both have been on the backhand. It's been hot in London with a heatwave across the continent and that has probably not helped the grass either. The organisers have maintained that it is playing the same as last two years. Back to things on the court and RBA holds.
17:54 (IST)
Check out this RBA drop shot!
17:52 (IST)
Djokovic* 3-0 Bautista Agut in first set
Djokovic serve coming under pressure here. Making a few errors of his own and unable to hold his backhand volley down to bring it to deuce. But then follows it up by forcing RBA into an error and a deft drop shot to hold. Not convincing yet is Djokovic but RBA handing things to him.
17:47 (IST)
Djokovic 2-0 *Bautista Agut in first set
Roberto Bautista Agut making a few errors early on on his forehand side. But he also produces a gorgeous backhand winner on the drop shot. Another forehand error hits the top of the net and Djokovic has two break points. Four unforced errors on the forehand by RBA already. And one from the backhand follows to hand Djokovic an early BREAK.
17:43 (IST)
READY, PLAY: Novak Djokovic to serve
Novak Djokovic gets the match going. Or does he? First serve and in the hitting zone for Roberto Bautista Agut who starts with a thumping winner down the line. Nerves? What nerves? RBA (for ease of use!) follows it up with an error on the forehand. Couple of errors and a Djokovic winner later, that's a hold for Novak.
17:39 (IST)
Pre-match talk: Roberto Bautista Agut
Bautista Agut says: “The difference to previous years is that I’ve put in even more hard work. I have always had a will to progress, to improve my game. My goal has always been to become a more complete player. Not wanting to stop being a better player has brought me here now.
“[Djokovic] is very solid from the baseline. He likes to play a lot of rallies. Well, I like to play against opponent like this, to play a match with a lot of rallies. Against Novak, that’s what we do.”
17:39 (IST)
Pre-match talk: Novak Djokovic
Djokovic says: “I’ve been playing [my] best tennis in this tournament in the last two rounds, fourth round and [quarter-final]. The ball all of a sudden looks and seems larger than it actually is. It’s a good feeling, I must say.
“[Bautista Agut’s] been definitely playing some very, very high-quality tennis in this tournament. He has won twice against me so far this year. That’s certainly going to give him confidence.
“Obviously playing on grass, it’s different. [It is the] semi-finals of grand slam, [so I am] going to try to use my experience in being in these kinds of matches, get myself tactically prepared. Hopefully I can execute everything I intend to do.”
17:34 (IST)
Players come out on court
Roberto Bautista Agut walks out first ahead of the defending champion and World No 1 Novak Djokovic. The Serb winning the toss and opting to serve first.
17:30 (IST)
Rod Laver gets his predictions in
17:30 (IST)
Celebrities expected to attend
In the royal box today are: Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, broadcaster/historian Sir David Attenborough, actors Hugh Grant, Bear Grylls, Jude Law, golfers Nick Faldo, Gary Player, former tennis players Michael Stich and Pat Cash. David Beckham was also on the initial list but has been removed. He was here yesterday though.
17:27 (IST)
Have your say in our poll on Twitter
17:19 (IST)
Passage to the semi-finals for both players
Djokovic
1st rd: bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) 6-3, 7-5, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4
4th rd: bt Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
QF: bt David Goffin (BEL x21) 6-4, 6-0, 6-2
Bautista Agut
1st rd: bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Steve Darcis (BEL) 6-3, 6-2, 4-2 - retired
3rd rd: bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x10) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1
4th rd: bt Benoit Paire (FRA x28) 6-3, 7-5, 6-2
QF: bt Guido Pella (ARG x26) 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
17:14 (IST)
Djokovic vs Bautista Agut head-to-head
But before the historic 'Fedal' matchup, there is Djokovic against Bautista Agut. A quick look at their head-to-head: Djokovic leads 7-3. At the grand slams: Djokovic leads 3-0.
2018 - French Open clay R32 Djokovic 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/4), 6-2
2016 - French Open clay R16 Djokovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 7-5
2015 - US Open Hard R16 Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
17:06 (IST)
Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal on their first Wimbledon match since 2008
Nadal: “Playing against Roger always is a unique situation. Excited to be back on this court against him after 11 years. Means a lot for me and probably for him, too. Always I say the same: of course, the opportunities to play against each other every time are less, but we are still here.”
Federer: “Haven’t played each other in a long, long time on this surface. It’s going to be tough. Rafa really can hurt anybody on any surface.”
16:57 (IST)
Of aristocratic awe and walk through the greens, a tournament that is so much more than its traditions
Wimbledon is first and foremost a celebration of tennis, a temple that houses the best serves and forehand in the game. The time-honoured customs are like the pinch of salt that enhances the flavours in any baked product; Wimbledon's traditions somehow make those serves and forehands feel just a little bit more memorable.
Musab Abid writes on what makes Wimbledon such a special tournament
16:45 (IST)
While Nadal vs Federer is bound to be fiercely contested, Bautista Agut can take inspiration from recent record against Djokovic
The ability to hunt down Bautista Agut’s flatter return might just pull Djokovic over the line. The Spaniard though would take heart from the fact that he remains the sole hopeful for breaking the juggernaut of the ‘Big Three’ of men’s tennis. His campaign thus far has all the makings of a man in form – having only been pushed to four sets in his quarterfinal against Guido Pella. It remains to be seen if we have an ‘upset’ on the cards and a first-time finalist at SW19.
Read Harshit Rakheja's preview of the semi-final clashes.
16:34 (IST)
Relive that 2008 Wimbledon final!
16:25 (IST)
Wimbledon men's semi-finals live!
11 years after their last clash at Wimbledon, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal face off in a blockbuster semi-final match. But before they take to the Centre Court, World No 1 Novak Djokovic will take on the unheralded Roberto Bautista Agut in their semi-final clash. Do follow us for the buildup of the two semi-final matches.