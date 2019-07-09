Wimbledon 2019 LIVE SCORE, Jo Konta vs Barbora Strycova, Women's Quarters: Konta takes early lead; Svitolina wins first set

Preview: Serena Williams will try to move a step closer to an eighth Wimbledon title when she takes on fellow American Alison Riske in the quarter-finals.
Riske upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the fourth round but will be playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final — in her 30th appearance — while Williams is looking for her 24th major title.
With three of the top-10 seeds losing on Monday, No 7 Simona Halep is now the highest seeded woman left in the draw. After beating teenage sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets, Halep faces Zhang Shuai of China as she tries to return to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time since 2014.
The home crowd will once again be rooting for Johanna Konta, the last British player in the tournament, who faces Barbora Strycova. Also, No 8 Elina Svitolina faces Karolina Muchova in the fourth quarter-final.
Highlights
Elina Svitolina wins the first set 7-5 against Karolina Muchova!
The match is being played at an intense rate with a lot of slipping and sliding both at the baseline and at the net. Svitolina brings up two set points with a crisp forehand winner and grabs the first set with a volleyed winner. A stunning comeback from the Ukranian after being 1-4 and 2-5 down.
Serena Williams beats Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals!
Serena starts with an ace down the T but follows it up with a rare double fault. Amazing running from Riske on the next rally but Serena finds the perfect angle to win the point with a forehand winner. Serena brings up double match points and wins the match with a brilliant ace down the T. Serena Williams marches on!
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, 3-5*
Serena goes 0-30 up with a ferocious bachand winner. Riske wins a long rally on the next point as Serena hits her forehand to the tape. Serena brings up double break point with a crisp forehand winner. Riske saves both with two very good serves which Serena returns to the net. Serena brings up her third break point with a backhand winner but Riske does really well to save it. Serena slips and falls flat on the grass as Riske gets a game point. Serena brushes herself off and plays a delicate drop shot on the next point which sets up an easy volleyed winner for her. She then reads Riske's passing shot to perfection and hits the volley into the open court prompting her entire box to jump up in joy. Riske loses her service game with another poor double fault and Serena moves within a game of reaching the semi-final.
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, 1-3*
Riske goes 0-30 down before fighting her way back to 30-30. However, she slips while retrieving a wide forehand allowing Serena to hit an easy forehand winner down the line. Riske saves the break point. Serena gets a change of racquet at deuce. Riske nets her forehand to give Serena another breakpoint and gives Serena the break with a bad double fault.
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, 1-1*
Serena breaks back! At 30-30 Riske double faults to bring up a breakpoint for Serena. She obliges by getting the break with a crisp forehand winner.
Simona Halep beats Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4), 6-1 to reach the semi-finals!
After a stunning start, Zhang Shuai loses her steam as Halep comes back to book her spot in the semi-finals on Thursday with a tricky win.
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, *1-0
Riske wins the first point of the set by setting up an easy putaway at the net. Serena fires in an ace to which Riske responds with a deep return on the next point. She brings up double breakpoint with a backhand winner and gets it with a forehand volley! What a start to the decider from Riske!
Alison Riske win the second set against Serena Williams 6-4!
Riske begins with a powerful backhand winner and builds on it to bring triple set point. Riske wins the set after Serena sends a backhand long. Cue fist-pumps from Riske's fiance Stephen Amritraj. Riske has taken and won all her matches at Wimbledon in three sets. Can she continue that run against a legend like Serena?
Riske vs Williams 4-6, *5-4
Serena begins her fifth service game with an ace before hitting a wild backhand long to lose the second point. Riske goes after Serena's backhand and is rewarded for it after Serena nets the ball. Riske nets her forehand to prompt another "Come on!" from Serena. Riske stays calm as Serena comes to the net and unleashes a forehand winner to bring up breakpoint! She gets the break with a brilliant forehand volley winner and she's a game away from levelling things up in the quarter-final match.
Serena has called for the trainer to get her right ankle taped. Just a precaution one assumes.
Simona Halep wins the first set 7-6 (4) against Zhan Shuai!
Halep, the seventh seed and the highest one remaining in the draw, battles back from 3-0 and 4-1 down to win a topsy-turvy first set against Zhang Shuai in the tiebreaker.
Serena Williams wins first set 6-4!
Brilliant return from Serena straight down the middle which forces Riske to scoop the ball long. Williams moves 40-15 up with some power hitting and raises two set points. Riske saves one but can't deny Serena from taking the first set. The 11th seed raises her fist towards her box and clearly looks fired up.
Riske vs Williams *4-3
Serena has been coming to the net often now but Riske has shown that she's upto the task. Serena loses three points at the net to stare at another break. Riske gets the break with a clean backhand winner.
Riske vs Williams 3-3*
A much better returning game from Serena. She attacks the net and gets a volleyed winner and follows it up with a crunching forehand winner. Riske helps Serena by committing a double fault. Triple breakpoint up now for Serena. Riske claws her way back on the back off a couple of Serena unforced errors and gets to deuce with a crisp backhand winner. A brilliant rally follows where Serena whips in a backhand off her ankles and sees Riske hit her backhand high and long. Serena gets the break back with an easy winner at the net.
Riske vs Williams *2-1
Two blistering aces from Serena gets her to 30-15 before Riske pulls out a stinging backhand winner down the line while defending. Williams hits her third ace down the T but a couple of errors give Riske a breakpoint and she converts it! Brilliant from Riske despite seeing three aces being hit past her.
Over on Court 1, Zhang Shuai is off to a flier and leads Halep 3-0 after breaking the Romanian in the second game.
Wimbledon women's singles quarter-final matches
Alison Riske vs (11) Serena Williams
(7) Simona Halep vs Zhang Shuai
Barbora Strycova vs (19) Johanna Konta
(8) Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Muchova
20:45 (IST)
20:44 (IST)
Strycova vs Konta *1-4
At 30-0, Konta mishits an easy forehand winner to lose the point but then plays a well-disguised drop shot to move to 40-15. She gets the hold with a crisp forehand winner and she's looking in good touch today!
20:43 (IST)
20:41 (IST)
Svitolina vs Muchova 7-5, *0-1
Muchova begins the second set with a hold to 15.
20:40 (IST)
Strycova vs Konta 1-3*
Three forehand errors on the trot from Konta sees Strycova race to a 40-0 lead and she seals the hold to love in quick time.
20:37 (IST)
Strycova vs Konta *0-3
Konta races to a 40-0 lead before losing a couple of points. She ultimately holds to get a 3-0 lead over her opponent.
20:36 (IST)
Elina Svitolina wins the first set 7-5 against Karolina Muchova!
The match is being played at an intense rate with a lot of slipping and sliding both at the baseline and at the net. Svitolina brings up two set points with a crisp forehand winner and grabs the first set with a volleyed winner. A stunning comeback from the Ukranian after being 1-4 and 2-5 down.
20:32 (IST)
Strycova vs Konta 0-2*
Konta breaks Strycova's serve to go 2-0 up. That was a long game but Konta ultimately came out on top much to the delight of the Centre Court crowd.
20:31 (IST)
Svitolina vs Muchova *6-5
Good anticipation and execution of a sliced drop shot from Svitolina which sets up an easy putaway for 15-15. Svitolina powers in a forehand winner for 30-30. Muchova brings up game point with a crisp forehand winner down the line but follows it up with a double fault. Muchova nets her forehand to bring up break point for Svitolina. She saves it with a stunning forehand right at the corner. Muchova doesn't hit her volley with power allowing Svitolina to smash in a running backhand winner and bring up another break point. Muchova with terrific court coverage on the next rally to save the break point. She tries to lob Svitolina on the next rally but ends up giving the Ukranian an easy backhand volleyed winner. Muchova saves the break point with another volleyed winner only to concede another break point. She saves a forehand break point by winning the longest rally of the match with a forehand smash winner at the net. She brings up game point with one heck of a volley at the net. And she throws away the opportunity to seal the hold by netting an easy backhand. She slips in her follows through on the next serve but still manages to return only to see Svitolina bring up another break point. Svitolina finally gets the break to end a marathon 11th game
20:26 (IST)
Stycova vs Konta *0-1
Konta begins with a tough hold.
20:20 (IST)
Strycova vs Konta 0-0*
Ready? Play! Jo Konta will get us underway.
20:18 (IST)
Svitolina vs Muchova 5-5*
Muchova is starting to slip and stumble as she goes down 40-0 trying to play a drop shot which ends up on the net. But wait! Is that a comeback? She wins her first point with a powerful forehand winner and then gets to 40-30. Alas, the comeback ends after she nets her forehand. An excellent fightback from Svitolina!
20:14 (IST)
Svitolina vs Muchova *4-5
Svitolina goes 30-0 up before slipping on the next rally to lose the point. But she soldiers on to break Muchova and get a foothold in the set.
20:13 (IST)
Barbora Strycova vs Jo Konta
Right then! Konta and Strycova have made their way onto Centre Court to a huge roar from the partisan crowd.
20:11 (IST)
Svitolina vs Muchova 3-5*
Svitolina holds but Muchova will now serve for the first set.
20:07 (IST)
Svitolina vs Muchova *2-5
Muchova gets another easy hold to move 5-2 up and a game away from winning the first set.
20:04 (IST)
Svitolina vs Muchova 2-4*
Svitolina finally gets her first hold of the match. She desperately needed that!
20:01 (IST)
Svitolina vs Muchova *1-4
Muchova is playing some brilliant tennis. At 30-0, she reads Svitolina well to get to a passing shot and volley a winner back and goes on to get another hold to love.
20:00 (IST)
Svitolina vs Muchova 1-3*
Some stunning shot-making from Muchova here! At 15-0, she comes to the net and plays a delicate volleyed winner. On the next point, Svitolina fails to put away an overhead smash and Muchova smacks in an instinctive forehand winner! Muchova gets the break.
19:55 (IST)
Svitolina vs Muchova *1-2
Muchova gets the first hold of the match and she gets it to love!
19:53 (IST)
Svitolina vs Muchova 1-1*
Both players have begun by breaking each other's serve! What a start to the match!
19:52 (IST)
Elina Svitolina vs Karolina Muchova; Barbora Strycova vs Johanna Konta
Time for the second set of quarter-finals! On Court 1, Svitolina and Muchova are all set to get their quarter-final match underway. On Centre Court, Jo Konta will take on Barbora Strycova to keep Britain's alive.
19:51 (IST)
Serena Williams:
It was really satisfying. Every match up to this has helped me and really pulled me through. She was so close to getting the win today.
I was really pumped, it was for a place in the Wimbledon semis and that doesn’t happen every day. I lost my serve a few times, so it was something when I came back.
I think my big game experience counted. I had to button up and play hard, because she was playing her heart out.
I’m so pumped for my mixed double match tonight, I can’t wait!
19:44 (IST)
Serena Williams beats Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals!
Riske's brilliant run at Wimbledon ends at the hands of Serena Williams but what a tournament she has had! She beat the likes of Donna Vekic, Belinda Bencic and World No 1 Ashleigh Barty and gave Williams a scare too. Serena had a wide smile and presumably, some words of encouragement for her fallen compatriot.
19:42 (IST)
Serena Williams beats Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals!
Serena starts with an ace down the T but follows it up with a rare double fault. Amazing running from Riske on the next rally but Serena finds the perfect angle to win the point with a forehand winner. Serena brings up double match points and wins the match with a brilliant ace down the T. Serena Williams marches on!
19:38 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, 3-5*
Serena goes 0-30 up with a ferocious bachand winner. Riske wins a long rally on the next point as Serena hits her forehand to the tape. Serena brings up double break point with a crisp forehand winner. Riske saves both with two very good serves which Serena returns to the net. Serena brings up her third break point with a backhand winner but Riske does really well to save it. Serena slips and falls flat on the grass as Riske gets a game point. Serena brushes herself off and plays a delicate drop shot on the next point which sets up an easy volleyed winner for her. She then reads Riske's passing shot to perfection and hits the volley into the open court prompting her entire box to jump up in joy. Riske loses her service game with another poor double fault and Serena moves within a game of reaching the semi-final.
19:29 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, *3-4
Serena is looking to get fired up and ties her ponytail into a bun perhaps to signify a change of mentality. And perhaps it has as she runs through her service game to seal the hold to love.
19:26 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, 3-3*
Serena produces a rocket of a backhand at 30-15 to win the point. Riske does well to bring up a game point by staving off Serena's forehand but gets to deuce with another double fault. Riske wins the next rally after Serena sends her backhand long and hits a backhand winner down the line to get the set back on serve.
19:21 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, *2-3
A wild forehand from Serena sees her losing the first point before a powerful serve forces Riske to return long. Serena hits her 16th ace of the match and then goes up 40-15. At 40-30, the baseline umpire rules Riske's shot long but the chair umpire quickly corrects the call. Serena challenges the call but loses the review and the point to get to deuce. Riske breaks Serena back with a powerful backhand winner. She's not down yet!
19:16 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, 1-3*
Riske goes 0-30 down before fighting her way back to 30-30. However, she slips while retrieving a wide forehand allowing Serena to hit an easy forehand winner down the line. Riske saves the break point. Serena gets a change of racquet at deuce. Riske nets her forehand to give Serena another breakpoint and gives Serena the break with a bad double fault.
19:10 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, *1-2
Serena takes a 30-0 lead with an ace and a strong backhand crosscourt winner. She rushes into a Riske drop shot on the next point and ends up hitting the net. But she fires in two blistering aces to seal an easy game to 15.
19:10 (IST)
Simona Halep speaks:
I fought hard in the first set even though I was down. I knew she was going to hit hard, but I knew I had to be aggressive and do my best, and I think I did.
I have energy, I feel fresh and confident. I think I play my best tennis on the grass court, and I just want to do my best.
I’m not watching the match between my possible semi-final opponents, I need to focus on recovery for the moment.
19:08 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, 1-1*
Serena breaks back! At 30-30 Riske double faults to bring up a breakpoint for Serena. She obliges by getting the break with a crisp forehand winner.
19:06 (IST)
Simona Halep beats Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4), 6-1 to reach the semi-finals!
After a stunning start, Zhang Shuai loses her steam as Halep comes back to book her spot in the semi-finals on Thursday with a tricky win.
19:05 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 6-4, *1-0
Riske wins the first point of the set by setting up an easy putaway at the net. Serena fires in an ace to which Riske responds with a deep return on the next point. She brings up double breakpoint with a backhand winner and gets it with a forehand volley! What a start to the decider from Riske!
19:01 (IST)
Alison Riske win the second set against Serena Williams 6-4!
Riske begins with a powerful backhand winner and builds on it to bring triple set point. Riske wins the set after Serena sends a backhand long. Cue fist-pumps from Riske's fiance Stephen Amritraj. Riske has taken and won all her matches at Wimbledon in three sets. Can she continue that run against a legend like Serena?
18:57 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, *5-4
Serena begins her fifth service game with an ace before hitting a wild backhand long to lose the second point. Riske goes after Serena's backhand and is rewarded for it after Serena nets the ball. Riske nets her forehand to prompt another "Come on!" from Serena. Riske stays calm as Serena comes to the net and unleashes a forehand winner to bring up breakpoint! She gets the break with a brilliant forehand volley winner and she's a game away from levelling things up in the quarter-final match.
Serena has called for the trainer to get her right ankle taped. Just a precaution one assumes.
18:53 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 4-4*
Serena goes 30-0 down on the back of a couple of backhand errors. Riske brings up double gamepoint with a crisp forehand winner and gets an easy hold to 15.
18:49 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, *3-4
A brilliant rally to get the game started! Serena progresses to the net but is forced to defend by Riske. She tries to lob Serena but only ends up setting up a deep forehand winner from her opponent. Serena races to 40-0 before Riske produces a couple of clean forehand winners down either side of Serena to get to 40-30. Not a lot of power but unnerving accuracy from Riske! The game gets to deuce. Serena fires in her 10th ace of the match only to follow it up with her first double fault of the day. She fires in a powerful backhand and yells "Come on!". She finally gets a tough hold with the help of a good review.
18:42 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 3-3*
At 15-15, Riske mixes it up and plays a delightful drop shot which catches Serena off guard. Back-to-back forehand errors from Serena sees Riske get an easy hold.
18:40 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, *2-3
Serena runs through her service game to noth a hold to 15. Looks like she is shifting onto another gear now. That could spell trouble for the unheralded Riske.
18:38 (IST)
Simona Halep wins the first set 7-6 (4) against Zhan Shuai!
Halep, the seventh seed and the highest one remaining in the draw, battles back from 3-0 and 4-1 down to win a topsy-turvy first set against Zhang Shuai in the tiebreaker.
18:37 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 2-2*
At 0-15, Serena loses a point ripe for the taking with a long forehand. Riske builds on it to go 30-15 with a crisp forehand winner followed by attacking Serena's backhand who ends up netting. Riske gets the hold.
18:33 (IST)
18:32 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, *1-2
Serena loses the first point after the ball rises steeply which leads to her netting her backhand. At 15-15, Serena comes to the net which doesn't faze Riske as she looks to hit a powerful backhand past Williams. The 11th seed stretches to get a drop volley which Riske can't get to. The unseeded American responds with a brilliant forehand winner for 30-30. Serena fires in her eighth ace of the match before getting the game to deuce with a forehand to the net. Serena ultimately ends up getting the hold with another ace.
18:27 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 1-1*
A very good service game from Riske as she holds to 30 to win her first game of the set.
18:24 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, *0-1
Serena loses the first point with an errant backhand and looks at a patch of grass in anguish blaming it for her los. She fires back with a crisp forehand winner and moves up to 40-15. Riske makes space for herself and whacks in a forehand past a rooted Williams who then produces another errant backhand to get the game to deuce. Serena serves her way past trouble to get the hold.
18:19 (IST)
Riske vs Williams 4-6, 0-0*
Take a look at the stats from the first set.
18:18 (IST)
Serena Williams wins first set 6-4!
Brilliant return from Serena straight down the middle which forces Riske to scoop the ball long. Williams moves 40-15 up with some power hitting and raises two set points. Riske saves one but can't deny Serena from taking the first set. The 11th seed raises her fist towards her box and clearly looks fired up.
18:13 (IST)
Riske vs Williams *4-5
A crushing forehand winner followed by two blistering aces down the T sees Serena race to a 40-0 lead and gets a hold to love with another ace, this time hit out wide.