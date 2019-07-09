Wimbledon 2019 LIVE SCORE, Jo Konta vs Barbora Strycova, Women's Quarters: Konta takes early lead; Svitolina wins first set

Serena Williams:

It was really satisfying. Every match up to this has helped me and really pulled me through. She was so close to getting the win today.

I was really pumped, it was for a place in the Wimbledon semis and that doesn’t happen every day. I lost my serve a few times, so it was something when I came back.

I think my big game experience counted. I had to button up and play hard, because she was playing her heart out.

I’m so pumped for my mixed double match tonight, I can’t wait!