Wimbledon 2019 LIVE Score, Elina Svitolina vs Simona Halep, Women's Semis: Halep brushes aside Svitolina to enter final

Preview: Serena Williams will take on Barbora Strycova for a shot at her eleventh Wimbledon final, while Simona Halep faces a tough test against Elina Svitolina.
If experience and accomplishments count for anything, Williams has the clear advantage.
"I definitely feel a lot more pressure as I got older," Williams said after beating Alison Riske in three sets in the quarter-finals, then clarifying just how much experience she actually has. "Now that I am past older, I feel a little bit less pressure."
The 37-year-old Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, will be playing in the semi-finals at the All England Club for the 12th time. Overall, she has reached the last four at 37 major tournaments, putting her in a tie with Steffi Graf for third most in the professional era.
Contrast that with her three remaining rivals. Barbora Strycova, Williams' opponent on Thursday, will be playing in first major semi-final in her 53rd Grand Slam tournament, while Elina Svitolina will also be making her debut at this stage. Only former No. 1 Simona Halep has been a Grand Slam champion, winning last year's French Open, and will be playing in her seventh major semi-final.
"It was always my dream. Always, to play good at this tournament was my dream," said the 33-year-old Strycova, a Czech player who has been talking about retiring this year. "It's happening at this age right now. It's incredible."
Despite her less-illustrious list of achievements, Strycova is ready for the challenge of playing one of the greatest tennis players in history.
Halep, a former No. 1 who won the 2018 French Open, followed up her elimination of 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff by defeating Zhang Shuai of China 7-6 (4), 6-1 to get to her second semi-final at Wimbledon. Svitolina will make her debut in that round at any major tournament thanks to beating Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-4.
Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 18:57:04 IST
18:57 (IST)
The telling stats that tell the story
Halep and Svitolina played 32 rallies that lasted 9+ shots.
Halep won 25 of them.
Svitolina won 7 of them.
Halep: 1 ace, 3 DFs, 70% 1st serves in, 74% 1st serves won, 87% returns in play, 7 of 8 service games won, 5 of 8 break points won, 4 of 5 break points saved, 26 winners, 16 unforced errors.
Svitolina: 1 ace, 0 DFs, 67% 1st serves in, 47% 1st serves won, 91% returns in play, 3 of 8 service games won, 1 of 5 break points won, 3 of 8 break points won, 10 winners, and 16 unforced errors.
18:55 (IST)
Halep after the win
Simona Halep: "It's an amazing feeling. It wasn't easy, game went long and deep. She's a tough player but I was better mentally and physically."
"I have more experience now than in 2014. I'm not giving up anymore. I'm just playing to be the best version of myself. Doesn't matter who is on the other end in the final. I'm just pleased to be playing the final match at Wimbledon on Centre Court. "
18:52 (IST)
Simona Halep into the Wimbledon final
Simona Halep beats Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3 in an hour and 13 minutes to progress to her first-ever Wimbledon final. She will take on the winner of Serena Williams and Barbora Strycova.
18:51 (IST)
Svitolina* 1-6, 3-6 Halep in second set
A poor, poor drive volley on the forehand from Svitolina gives Halep the first match point. It is saved despite Halep hitting the let chord twice. Halep sending the lower retrieve into the net. A deep forehand return on the serve is netted by Svitolina and Halep gets the job done in two sets!
18:48 (IST)
Svitolina 1-6, 5-3 *Halep in second set
Simona Halep consolidates the break with another comfortable hold. First point she's lost on her serve this set but follows it up with confident serves including an ace to hold.
18:47 (IST)
Stats tell the story between the two players:
Halep: 24 winners, 16 unforced errors
Svitolina: 10 winners, 15 unforced errors
Courtesy WTA: Halep has gone cross-court 45% of the time today and 55% down the line. That's a definite tactical change.
18:43 (IST)
Svitolina* 1-6, 3-4 Halep in second set
Just as we say that, Halep has upped the intensity and pressure on Svitolina's serve. She forces Svitolina into two errors and there is that opening she wanted. And it widens even further to bring up two break point opportunities. Angled serve out wide on Halep's forehand, Svitolina goes for the cross court behind Simona but puts too much on it. BREAK!
18:41 (IST)
Svitolina 1-6, 3-3 *Halep in second set
Third straight hold to love for Halep. She is looking far more convincing in this set. Svitolina has to make things difficult for her, change things around if she has to force a third. Not to forget, she has to serve better.
18:37 (IST)
Svitolina* 1-6, 3-2 Halep in second set
Having held her own to love once again, Halep is now putting pressure on Svitolina's serve. From 30-0 up, Svitolina is under pressure on serve again. Halep draws things level at deuce. Svitolina can thank her luck for the first time today as her smash hits the top of the net and slows down giving no chance to Halep to get it back. The Ukranian then holds after an error by Halep.
18:34 (IST)
Celebrity attendees at Wimbledon
Besides Virgil Van Dijk, there is former England football player David Beckham, former tennis players Jim Courier, Daniela Hantuchova, Ai Sugiyama also watching proceedings on Centre Court.
18:31 (IST)
Svitolina* 1-6, 2-1 Halep in second set
Another comfortable hold, another hold to love and this time it is for Elina Svitolina. She walks to the chair a more confident player all of a sudden. But she needs to do better on the return.
18:29 (IST)
Svitolina 1-6, 1-1 *Halep in second set
Quick holds from both players early in the second set - quite unlike the first. Svitolina conceding one point before Halep held her serve to love.
18:26 (IST)
Order of play for 12 July
Meanwhile the order of play for the men's singles is out:
Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Bautista Agut at 1 PM local (5.30 PM IST)
Followed by, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal
18:24 (IST)
Simona Halep wins the first set 6-1 in 43 minutes
Simona Halep wins the opening set 6-1 on the sixth set point opportunity. Elina Svitolina looking patchy on her serve and not going after her shots with Romanian making the most of it.
18:23 (IST)
Svitolina 1-6 *Halep in first set
Svitlolina finally breaking out of shackles and producing lovely angles on the forehand. But Halep roars back with a winner down the line of her own to bring the serve at 30-30. Halep with a backhand winner from out of absolute nowhere and it brings up set point. Halep looks to move into the forehand and find the angle for the cross court winner but adds too much on it. Deuce. Another set point opportunity for Halep with Svitolina unable to get her backhand back. Incredible depth on Svitolina's forehand coupled with venom and Halep is unable to control her backhand back. Deuce once again. Even the luck going Halep's way. She tries to go for a drop shot, Svitolina is moving forehand but the ball trickles over with the brush of the net. Third set point chance and it goes to waste with a double fault. It is followed by a big first serve and a booming forehand to force an error. Fourth set point comes and goes. Svitolina with a winner on serve return and back to deuce. Svitolina brings up a break point now with Halep erring on her forehand. Romanian looks at her box and frustratingly yells. Svitolina doesn't make the most of the chances and a backhand later Halep has a fifth set point. And it is saved as well! Clean winner on the forehand and this is going the distance - again. Halep brings up a sixth set point with a sublime forehand winner on the run. No chance for Svitolina there and on set point. A confident one-two and Halep wins the first set 6-1 in 43 minutes. It took six set points!
18:12 (IST)
Svitolina* 1-5 Halep in first set
This is proving to be one way traffic now. Svitolina unable to control her errors and Halep doing well to mix things up as well. Svitolina has Halep on the run at 0-40, goes for the drop thereafter but Simona is on the move already and a running forehand cross court winner hands her another BREAK.
18:09 (IST)
Svitolina 1-4 *Halep in first set
No trouble for Halep in holding this time. She raced away to 30-0 before a bizarre forehand error gave Svitolina a bit of a hope to take this deep. But Halep more comfortable after that to hold her serve.
18:06 (IST)
Svitolina* 1-3 Halep in first set
Fourth game of the match, fourth game with break point opportunities and third break of the set. Svitolina tries to be aggressive in her approach this time including moving up to the net but shanks her forehand to hand Halep the BREAK back,
18:04 (IST)
Look who's at Wimbledon!
Liverpool football club's defender Virgil Van Dijk is in attendance today at the All England Club.
18:01 (IST)
Svitolina 1-2 *Halep in first set
After two ten minute games, stretching both players, the third is done in a minute or so. And it is BREAK RIGHT BACK for Svitolina, to love, and we're at even footing now. That was a poor service game from Halep and Svitolina is rightly charged up. We're back on serve then.
17:59 (IST)
Svitolina* 0-2 Halep in the first set
Now Svitolina's serve coming under pressure. Halep has the opportunity to break but it is wasted with a poor serve return straight into the net. The Romanian has another chance with Svitolina's approach shot far too short as she moved forward. Halep wasted second break point with an odd forehand into the net. Simona not creating room to cleanly hit that forehand and sends it into the net. Followed up by an ace. Halep challenges but it has caught the outside of the centre line. Back to deuce, though, with Halep clinching a gorgeous backhand winner down the line. Svitolina scampers to retrieve it but fails. Errors each from both players and we're back to deuce. Lung bursting rallies from the back and Svitolina comes out on top this time with a backhand down the line. Halep tries to get it back but enough on it for Svitolina to clench her first in celebration. But not for long. She errs and we're back to deuce. Followed by a fantastic rally which has both players moving to all sides of the court. Svitolina's final foray at the net is tame and Halep can put it away for good. Bit of a hold up as the chair umpire checks on a spectator. Quite warm in London today. Neither players would mind a bit of a breather. And the break helps Halep. Svitolina's backhand stretched reply is wide and the challenge confirms it. BREAK! Halep leads 2-0 in the first set with 20 minutes played.
17:48 (IST)
Ready, play! Simona Halep serves first
Elina Svitolina starts by putting Simona Halep's serve under pressure. Forcing the Romanian into mistakes. But Halep comes back defiantly, as she does, with thumping forehands and getting errors from Svitolina's backhand. Just three points in and we get an idea of what may be in store - long and physical rallies. Svitolina with a clincher of her own this time, at 40-30, and forces Halep to stretch and send the backhand wide. At deuce, Halep goes for too much on the second serve and a double fault gives Svitolina an early break point chance. Halep makes the most of Svitolina's hesitance to attack and brings it to deuce. Another break point chance now for Svitolina with Halep going for the sideline and missing marginally. Another break point saved! 23 shot rally for the second time in the game and Halep's backhand cross court has no answer from Svitolina. With Svitolina way back in the court, Halep employs the drop shot and ekes out an error. But it is followed by an unforced error. Back to deuce - fourth of the game. And another double fault, another break point. And another break point saved. Halep with a forehand winner which catches the outside of the line. Not the cleanest of hits but she'd take it. Back to deuce. Halep once again with a forehand winner by going down the line. Svitolina too passive here and defensive. Had the chance to go after the second serve, go on the attack but squanders the break point opportunities. Hold by Halep after 9 minutes!
17:37 (IST)
Players walk out on court
Elina Svitolina leads Simona Halep on Centre Court. Both players representing Nike and Wilson so very similar looking - including the bags. Svitolina winning the toss and opting to receive.
17:35 (IST)
Route to the semifinals for Halep and Svitolina
On paper Halep has had the more comfortable route to the semis. She's dropped just one set, average rank of the opponent has been lower in comparison to Svitolina. But she's faced rising player Coco Gauff, former World No 1 Victoria Azarenka and came from behind to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
17:28 (IST)
First title of the year for the semi-finalists
None of the four semi-finalists have won a title this year. The closest someone has come in this topsy-turvy season is Halep who had reached the finals of Dubai and Madrid. Svitolina and Strycova have made four semi-finals while Serena is making the first last-four entry since US Open last year.
17:23 (IST)
Simona Halep vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head
Svitolina holds a 4-3 advantage over Halep coming into their eighth meeting. None of them have come on grass and only one has been at a major (Roland Garros). Halep had won two of their first three meetings before Svitolina won three in a row. Their most recent outing was in Doha where Halep prevailed in three sets.
17:17 (IST)
Wimbledon reads: Roberto Bautista Agut and his gritty play finally pays dividends
Roberto Bautista Agut was supposed to be in Ibiza by now. He and his friends were supposed to be out partying for his bachelor's. No one, including he himself, expected to be this far. Now he would be on court tomorrow against Novak Djokovic. (His friends are supposed to be there too!) Musab Abid on his flat shot making finally bearing fruit in this day and age of whippy, top-spin heavy groundstrokes.
17:05 (IST)
More Wimbledon reading: Big Three vs Next Gen on the ATP Tour.
There is no stopping the old guard, the big three. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Federer won their respective quarter-finals matches — with a loss of one set between the three — on Wednesday at Wimbledon. It is the second Grand Slam in a row that the ‘Big Three’ have made the final four. Deepti Patwardhan on the gap, the ever-growing gap, between the Big Three and the young players.
16:48 (IST)
Pre-match reads: Women's semi-finals previews
Serena Williams will once again be chasing Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam titles. But before that she has the tricky opponent in Barbora Strycova. The other matchup sees Simona Halep against Elina Svitolina which is very finely poised. Tanuj Lakhina previews the women's singles semi-finals at Wimbledon.
16:34 (IST)
Wimbledon women's singles semi-finals live!
Serena Williams’ bid to add to her seven Wimbledon titles sees her take on Grand Slam semi-final debutante Barbora Strycova, while former World No 1 Simona Halep aims to get the better of eight-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina. Follow all the latest updates from both matches on our LIVE blog!