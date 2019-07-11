Wimbledon 2019 LIVE Score, Elina Svitolina vs Simona Halep, Women's Semis: Halep brushes aside Svitolina to enter final

Svitolina 1-6 *Halep in first set

Svitlolina finally breaking out of shackles and producing lovely angles on the forehand. But Halep roars back with a winner down the line of her own to bring the serve at 30-30. Halep with a backhand winner from out of absolute nowhere and it brings up set point. Halep looks to move into the forehand and find the angle for the cross court winner but adds too much on it. Deuce. Another set point opportunity for Halep with Svitolina unable to get her backhand back. Incredible depth on Svitolina's forehand coupled with venom and Halep is unable to control her backhand back. Deuce once again. Even the luck going Halep's way. She tries to go for a drop shot, Svitolina is moving forehand but the ball trickles over with the brush of the net. Third set point chance and it goes to waste with a double fault. It is followed by a big first serve and a booming forehand to force an error. Fourth set point comes and goes. Svitolina with a winner on serve return and back to deuce. Svitolina brings up a break point now with Halep erring on her forehand. Romanian looks at her box and frustratingly yells. Svitolina doesn't make the most of the chances and a backhand later Halep has a fifth set point. And it is saved as well! Clean winner on the forehand and this is going the distance - again. Halep brings up a sixth set point with a sublime forehand winner on the run. No chance for Svitolina there and on set point. A confident one-two and Halep wins the first set 6-1 in 43 minutes. It took six set points!