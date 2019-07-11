Wimbledon 2019 Highlights, Serena Williams vs Barbora Strycova, Women's Semis: Serena sets up final against Simona Halep

Serena Williams speaks after her win:

It’s great to be back in the final after the year I’ve had.

I’m definitely a lot better since the start of the year, I just need some matches, I know I’m improving, and I feel good. I can do what I do best, which is play tennis.

I love what I do. I wake up every morning and I get to play in front of crowds like at Wimbledon. Not everyone gets to do that and if you break it down, I have a great job and I love what I do and I think I’m pretty good at what I do. I just enjoy it, it’s a remarkable experience every time.

Simona Halep played unbelievable today. We’ve played on the grass before and had some incredible matches. It was a good match for me today and I look forward to it.