Wimbledon 2019 Highlights, Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori, Men's Quarters: Federer to face Nadal, Djokovic up against Agut in semis

Roger Federer speaks after his win:

It was a difficult match. The beginning was brutal, Kei came out and was smashing return winners. I had to make some adjustments and stay with him and try to overturn the first set. I had some chances in that set, but Kei was the better player. It was important for me to get the lead in the second set and protect it. I thought I would do better once there was some sort of rhythm to the match, but you never know because he’s also a good rhythm player. It was a good performance against a great returning player.

It’s not like you’re always thinking about winning your 100th Wimbledon match. You just focus on every point and try to win it. And when you win, you don’t think about it either, but a fan told me that it was my 100th win here, and I was like ‘Ah, yeah, it is, isn’t it?’ The crowd here is great and I loved it.

Well, my team has a lot of information on Nadal, and he does on me. You can either dive into the tactics and everything, or you can say, ‘you know what, it’s grasscourt tennis, I’m going to come out and play attacking tennis, and if he can’t defend it, it’s good for me.’ I know people always hype it up like they did in Paris, when we played on his court, and they’ll probably do it here in Wimbledon.